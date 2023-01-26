ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

The Cullman Tribune

Henderson wins award at Distinguished Young Women of Alabama event

CULLMAN, Ala. – Distinguished Young Women (DYW), formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is a national nonprofit organization that provides scholarship opportunities to high school senior girls. The 2023 DYW of Alabama program was held last week in Montgomery, where 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Cullman County Ashton Henderson placed in the top five in the fitness category.   According to DYW of Cullman County Chairwoman Felicia Carden, the program is designed to provide young women with the opportunity and support needed to succeed before, during and after college.  “Participants can learn skills like interviewing, public speaking, self-confidence building and much more,” Carden...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Union Springs, January 28 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School basketball team will have a game with Bullock County High School on January 27, 2023, 17:30:00.
UNION SPRINGS, AL
WSFA

Alabama State University sending supplies to Selma tornado victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University is stepping up to help storm victims. The school will take a caravan to Selma to bring supplies needed for those impacted by the tornado earlier this month. “At Alabama State, one of President Quinton T. Ross, Jr.’s top initiatives is providing CommUniversity...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Retired Montgomery firefighter needs kidney donation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a 23-year career of helping others, a retired Montgomery fireman is now asking the public for help. After suffering with renal disease for many years, 62-year-old Alan Milam is hoping to find a kidney donor before being forced to start dialysis. “The Lord’s got it,”...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Disaster Recovery Center in Selma moves to new location

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Saturday that the Disaster Recovery Center on W. Dallas Avenue has been closed. The new location will be at the Felix Heights Community Center, located at 405 Medical Center Parkway in Selma, will open starting Sunday at 1:00 p.m. The regular hours for the...
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Gov. Ivey: Selma shows resilience in its rise from the tornado

Two weeks after touring the streets of a tornado-ravaged Selma, Gov. Kay Ivey returned to the Queen City to make a big announcement that a $1.3 million aviation flight school and maintenance program was coming to Craig Field as part of an economic development win for Dallas County. “It shows...
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Mayor Perkins diagnosed with COVID-19

Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19. A statement from his office says his symptoms are mild, and he will remain home over the next few days to rest. “Anyone that has been in close proximity to him over the last few days should get tested if you are experiencing any symptoms,” the statement says.
SELMA, AL
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff arrive at Lee County Justice Center

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – On Thursday, the Opelika Police Department announced that with assistance from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Aviation Unit, both Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff were extradited to Opelika. According to OPD, detectives traveled to Jacksonville, Florida, where the Vickerstaffs were held since authorities took them into...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Gov. Ivey makes Selma economic announcement

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is set to make an economic development announcement in Selma on Friday. She will be joined by Selma & Dallas County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Wayne Vardaman and the organization’s chair, Aubrey Carter. The governor will also be joined by Craig Field Airport and Airport and Industrial Authority Executive Director Jim Corrigan along with company officials.
SELMA, AL
wbrc.com

Non-Profit sends bikes to kids in Selma

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Men, women and children with Bikes-4-kids rolled nearly 100 bikes onto a trailer Saturday morning as they prepared to deliver a spark of hope and joy to children and families impacted by January tornados in Selma. “The kids need a way to get their mind off...
SELMA, AL
mascrapping.com

2021: Spring Break 2021 – Montgomery, Alabama – Historical Markers and Court Square Fountain

In my last spread I shared that the historical markers at the Montgomery port docks did not reference slavery. In this spread I share four of the historical markers that are just up the street from the docks and give an accurate description of the history of the area. If you click the picture above you should be able to zoom in to better read the narrative, which I encourage you to do so.
MONTGOMERY, AL
selmasun.com

Fresh food distribution being held until 4 p.m.

The City of Selma's Recreation Department is partnering with Metro Atlanta Urban Farm and Build CDC to provide fresh food and other items in a distribution until 4 p.m. today. In addition to food volunteers are distributing new coats, socks, toys and other items. The distribution is being held at...
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Southside boys and girls basketball teams rake Dallas County Friday night

The Southside Panthers' boys and girls teams beat crosstown rival Dallas County Hornets on Friday night on their home court. The Lady Panthers raked the Lady Hornets with a 70-26 win. Southside came out slower than normal, but were able to turn the game around quickly and pull away. Junior, Shamya Allison led the Lady Panthers in scoring with 31 points. Junior LaTerika Edwards added 12 points and senior Jakeria Robinson added 10 points. L. Hosea led the Lady Hornets in scoring with 12 points and S. Fails added 10 points.
PLANTERSVILLE, AL
WSFA

Employee ‘wedged between 2 vehicles’ at Elmore County school

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County maintenance worker was injured after getting trapped between two vehicles Thursday morning. According to Elmore County Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis, the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at Holtville High School. Dennis said the bus driver was returning to the bus parking area and attempted to turn between two Elmore County maintenance vehicles. This resulted in a maintenance worker becoming “wedged between the two vehicles,” Dennis said.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Student cites claims of pregnancy discrimination against Troy University

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Thursday, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) announced the resolution of an investigation into whether Troy University in Alabama responded to a student’s requests for pregnancy-related adjustments during the 2020-21 school year in a manner that complied with Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 (Title IX).
TROY, AL

