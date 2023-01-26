Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
‘People do care’: Emerado educator battling Stage III cancer is shown love and support
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Michelle Carrera is a para-professional who loves to be among her students at the Emerado school. However, life dealt her a curve-ball as she now faces a battle against Stage III lung cancer. “There’s a mutant, a rare mutant called EGFR and basically it’s...
KNOX News Radio
North Dakota completes sweep of Miami
UND (12-11-4, 6-8-2 NCHC) scored early-and-often in the victory, eclipsing a season-high in goals in the win to tally the first road sweep of the season. The junior was not alone in the offensive showcase, with Jackson Blake (1g, 2a), Mark Senden (3a), Ethan Frisch (2a) and Ty Farmer (2a) all recording multiple points in the win.
Ghost Town in N Minnesota Could Work as a Creepy Movie Location
I'm always fascinated by old abandoned towns. Like the question of what happened? Was it ever a "booming" town? Why did people leave... or did they all just die off from natural causes? Or unnatural causes? What is the history of the town?. This one happens to be outside of...
KNOX News Radio
NWS releases spring flood outlook #1
The River Forecast Center has released its first flood outlook of the season. It suggests the risk for significant spring flooding is in the Red River Valley is relatively low – and running below long-term historical averages. Despite numerous early winter storms the month of January has been dry....
KNOX News Radio
Trial next stop for GF murder suspect
A trial date is pending for a Grand Forks man charged with Class double AA felony murder. A final dispositional conference was held Thursday afternoon in the case of Kindi Jalloh. He is accused in the May death of 67-year old Douglas Elgert of Grand Forks. Elgert’s body was found...
trfradio.com
Two Injured in Single Vehicle Accident North of Plummer
Two people were injured in a single vehicle accident Wednesday in Red Lake County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Daniel Carpenter, (63) of Thief River Falls was injured when the southbound 2001 Ford F-150 he was driving ran off a snow and ice covered Highway 59 around 2 miles north of Plummer in Emardville Township.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-JANUARY 26, 2023
The Northwest Regional Corrections reported the following arrests. Pedro Martinez Jr., 51, of East Grand Forks, for Domestic Assault.
valleynewslive.com
Car, garage catch fire in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Firefighters battled a car and garage on fire in Grand Forks Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 3:30 pm at 219 Seward Ave. Crews were called in for a report of smoke billowing out of the roof of a detached garage. When fire crews...
KNOX News Radio
NDHP crash closed stretch of I-29
The north bound lanes of I-29 between Argusville and Gardner were closed for about two-and-a-half hours last night due to multiple crashes – one involving a North Dakota Highway Patrol vehicle. Authorities say the NDHP trooper had stopped near Argusville to check on a four vehicle accident around seven...
