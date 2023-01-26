ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

North Dakota completes sweep of Miami

UND (12-11-4, 6-8-2 NCHC) scored early-and-often in the victory, eclipsing a season-high in goals in the win to tally the first road sweep of the season. The junior was not alone in the offensive showcase, with Jackson Blake (1g, 2a), Mark Senden (3a), Ethan Frisch (2a) and Ty Farmer (2a) all recording multiple points in the win.
NWS releases spring flood outlook #1

The River Forecast Center has released its first flood outlook of the season. It suggests the risk for significant spring flooding is in the Red River Valley is relatively low – and running below long-term historical averages. Despite numerous early winter storms the month of January has been dry....
Trial next stop for GF murder suspect

A trial date is pending for a Grand Forks man charged with Class double AA felony murder. A final dispositional conference was held Thursday afternoon in the case of Kindi Jalloh. He is accused in the May death of 67-year old Douglas Elgert of Grand Forks. Elgert’s body was found...
Two Injured in Single Vehicle Accident North of Plummer

Two people were injured in a single vehicle accident Wednesday in Red Lake County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Daniel Carpenter, (63) of Thief River Falls was injured when the southbound 2001 Ford F-150 he was driving ran off a snow and ice covered Highway 59 around 2 miles north of Plummer in Emardville Township.
Car, garage catch fire in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Firefighters battled a car and garage on fire in Grand Forks Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 3:30 pm at 219 Seward Ave. Crews were called in for a report of smoke billowing out of the roof of a detached garage. When fire crews...
NDHP crash closed stretch of I-29

The north bound lanes of I-29 between Argusville and Gardner were closed for about two-and-a-half hours last night due to multiple crashes – one involving a North Dakota Highway Patrol vehicle. Authorities say the NDHP trooper had stopped near Argusville to check on a four vehicle accident around seven...
