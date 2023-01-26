Read full article on original website
Family holds blood drive for son, one week after city demolishes building where he died
TOLEDO, Ohio — Just over a week ago, the blighted Rosemary Apartments in north Toledo finally came down. It was that vacant building, which stood at the corner of N. Detroit Ave. and Phillips Ave., where 16-year-old Joshua Sorrell fell five stories to his death while exploring the abandoned property with friends in June of 2016.
ProMedica Toledo Hospital named one of 50 best hospitals in America
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica Toledo Hospital announced Tuesday that for the sixth year in a row, they have been named one of the 50 best hospitals in America for 2023, according to research by Healthgrades. The achievement puts ProMedica Toledo Hospital in the top 1% of hospitals nationwide for...
Wood County program helps grandparents raising grandchildren
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A growing number of grandparents are raising their grandchildren. There are a variety of reasons for that, but drugs are a major factor. For many of the grandparents, there’s nowhere to turn for support or resources. But there’s a special local program that’s providing help.
Select ProMedica facilities closed due to weather, hospitals remain open
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica has announced that a few facilities will be closed on Wednesday due to the weather, but all ProMedica hospitals will remain open. ProMedica says in counties under a Level 1 or Level 2 Snow Emergency, some Promedica physician offices may be closed and you should call to confirm your appointment. In counties under a Level 3 Snow Emergency, all ProMedica physician offices will be closed.
Life is still upside down: Michigan seniors talk about being displaced from condemned building
ADRIAN, MI - In a flash on July 25, 2022, dozens of senior residents in Adrian’s Riverview Terrace Apartments were forced to evacuate. Foundation cracks large enough to fit a hand through made the building unsafe, Grand Rapids-based engineering firm Structural Associates, Inc. told apartment management company Medallion Management, Inc. of Kalamazoo.
Student Stars: Lake High School junior earns dual associate degrees from Owens
Sixteen-year-old Genesis Rhodes, of Millbury, a College Credit Plus student at Lake High School since eighth grade, graduated summa cum laude from Owens Community College over winter break, earning associates degrees in science and arts. Rhodes, a junior at Lake, is also in the process of pursuing dual majors in...
‘Paws on Campus’ Brings Canine Comfort to Students
Paws on Campus is back for spring semester. Sponsored by the Office of Student Involvement and Leadership, the biweekly program brings therapy dogs to Carson Library to help students de-stress and support their mental health. The next Paws on Campus is Thursday, Feb. 2, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Councilman Hobbs unveils designation of Elysian Avenue to Toledo resident
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Councilman John Hobbs III unveils the designation of Elysian Avenue to Toledo resident Dennis Hopson Saturday, Jan. 28, at 1 p.m. The designation will take place on the corner of Elysian Avenue and Dorr Street, according to the City of Toledo’s press release. Designating Elysian Avenue as “Dennis Hopson Way” represents a token of gratitude from the city for what Hopson has and is doing for Toledo, the press release says.
Ohio contractor allowed employees to work with damaged equipment after worker died
MONROEVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — An Ohio company was hit with multiple citations after a 33-year-old Columbus man died on the job due to faulty equipment on July 26, 2022, according to OSHA investigators. The same day of the fatality, Underground Utilities Inc. of Monroeville is accused of exposing crews to trenching hazards at a Sandusky […]
Man acquitted of Nov. 2020 south Toledo murder
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man indicted for a November 2020 murder in south Toledo was acquitted by a jury Thursday. Trevonne Darrington was charged with the murder of Alex Day, 31, who was found shot in the 850 block of Byrneport Drive in front of the Byrneport Apartments. Day died the next day at the hospital and the coroner ruled his death a homicide.
Toledo to Host 6th Annual ‘Rockets for Life’ Game Feb. 4
The University of Toledo and Life Connection of Ohio are holding their sixth-annual “Rockets for Life” game next week to promote awareness for organ donation in Northwest Ohio. The Rockets host Central Michigan in Savage Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, in a 7 p.m. tipoff. Before and during...
Reward offered for information on west Toledo hit-and-run that killed one Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A group at Carmel's Mexican Restaurant in west Toledo is offering a $4,000 reward for information about the driver who hit and killed Johnny Gill, a regular patron, on Wednesday. According to a Toledo police report, Gill, 72, was found unconscious by officers in the street...
Watch: Ohio trooper rescues cat from interstate traffic
TOLEDO, Ohio — The story of a cat recently found along an interstate highway near Toledo has all the makings of a “Hallmark” classic. A lost animal huddled along the roadside. A rescue and then shelter. Finally, a happy ending with an adoption in a new forever home.
EGGS-CELLENT Breakfast Spots in Toledo, Ohio – 2023
Looking for the best breakfast in Toledo, are you? The Glass City is home to some of the most delicious and diverse breakfast spots around. From classic diners serving up hearty plates of pancakes and bacon, to trendy cafes offering artisanal pastries and pour-over coffee, it’s all here in Toledo.
The City of Toledo hosts Restaurant Week’s kickoff party
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is hosting a kickoff party to celebrate Restaurant Week with samples of food and drinks available. According to Toledo’s press release, the event will take place at 425 Jefferson Ave on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets will be $55 and can be bought through the event’s website.
A new Ann Arbor church aims to be a place where people are ‘seen, heard and loved’
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new church has recently launched in Ann Arbor and is welcoming anyone who wants to join. Emmaus Lutheran Church officially began its work at 420 W. Liberty St. and had its first Sunday service on Jan. 22. The new church was created with the help of two existing Ann Arbor churches, University Lutheran Chapel and St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Toledo tenant without heat for more than 2 months
TOLEDO, Ohio — As Toledo deals with impending subfreezing temperatures and accumulating snow, many are bundling up or staying home. But some don't have the luxury of a warm home. Michael Degler lives in the Warren Sherman neighborhood of central Toledo. He woke up one day in November in...
Uncle John's Pancake House moving from long-time Secor Rd. location
The popular breakfast joint on Secor Rd. has been a Toledo staple since 1963. A neighboring car wash is looking to expand onto the Uncle John's' property.
Former Monroe ISD staffers facing charges: Victims’ families speaking out
MONROE, Michigan (WTVG) - Back in October, Monroe Intermediate School District (ISD) staffers were fired for allegedly mistreating children with special needs. Now two of the three are now facing criminal charges in connection to the case. Recently filed court documents say Cassandra Box and Hailey Govan face several misdemeanor...
Discussion over Toledo's 2023 budget leads to clashes between council and city leaders
TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo's 2023 budget caused clashes between council members and city leaders over the use of federal money Thursday during a budget review session. Before the fireworks, the biggest concerns over this year's budget included the mayor's memberships and fees increasing by thousands of...
