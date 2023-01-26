ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

ProMedica Toledo Hospital named one of 50 best hospitals in America

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica Toledo Hospital announced Tuesday that for the sixth year in a row, they have been named one of the 50 best hospitals in America for 2023, according to research by Healthgrades. The achievement puts ProMedica Toledo Hospital in the top 1% of hospitals nationwide for...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Wood County program helps grandparents raising grandchildren

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A growing number of grandparents are raising their grandchildren. There are a variety of reasons for that, but drugs are a major factor. For many of the grandparents, there’s nowhere to turn for support or resources. But there’s a special local program that’s providing help.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Select ProMedica facilities closed due to weather, hospitals remain open

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica has announced that a few facilities will be closed on Wednesday due to the weather, but all ProMedica hospitals will remain open. ProMedica says in counties under a Level 1 or Level 2 Snow Emergency, some Promedica physician offices may be closed and you should call to confirm your appointment. In counties under a Level 3 Snow Emergency, all ProMedica physician offices will be closed.
TOLEDO, OH
utoledo.edu

‘Paws on Campus’ Brings Canine Comfort to Students

Paws on Campus is back for spring semester. Sponsored by the Office of Student Involvement and Leadership, the biweekly program brings therapy dogs to Carson Library to help students de-stress and support their mental health. The next Paws on Campus is Thursday, Feb. 2, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Councilman Hobbs unveils designation of Elysian Avenue to Toledo resident

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Councilman John Hobbs III unveils the designation of Elysian Avenue to Toledo resident Dennis Hopson Saturday, Jan. 28, at 1 p.m. The designation will take place on the corner of Elysian Avenue and Dorr Street, according to the City of Toledo’s press release. Designating Elysian Avenue as “Dennis Hopson Way” represents a token of gratitude from the city for what Hopson has and is doing for Toledo, the press release says.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Man acquitted of Nov. 2020 south Toledo murder

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man indicted for a November 2020 murder in south Toledo was acquitted by a jury Thursday. Trevonne Darrington was charged with the murder of Alex Day, 31, who was found shot in the 850 block of Byrneport Drive in front of the Byrneport Apartments. Day died the next day at the hospital and the coroner ruled his death a homicide.
TOLEDO, OH
utoledo.edu

Toledo to Host 6th Annual ‘Rockets for Life’ Game Feb. 4

The University of Toledo and Life Connection of Ohio are holding their sixth-annual “Rockets for Life” game next week to promote awareness for organ donation in Northwest Ohio. The Rockets host Central Michigan in Savage Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, in a 7 p.m. tipoff. Before and during...
TOLEDO, OH
police1.com

Watch: Ohio trooper rescues cat from interstate traffic

TOLEDO, Ohio — The story of a cat recently found along an interstate highway near Toledo has all the makings of a “Hallmark” classic. A lost animal huddled along the roadside. A rescue and then shelter. Finally, a happy ending with an adoption in a new forever home.
TOLEDO, OH
gotodestinations.com

EGGS-CELLENT Breakfast Spots in Toledo, Ohio – 2023

Looking for the best breakfast in Toledo, are you? The Glass City is home to some of the most delicious and diverse breakfast spots around. From classic diners serving up hearty plates of pancakes and bacon, to trendy cafes offering artisanal pastries and pour-over coffee, it’s all here in Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

The City of Toledo hosts Restaurant Week’s kickoff party

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is hosting a kickoff party to celebrate Restaurant Week with samples of food and drinks available. According to Toledo’s press release, the event will take place at 425 Jefferson Ave on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets will be $55 and can be bought through the event’s website.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo tenant without heat for more than 2 months

TOLEDO, Ohio — As Toledo deals with impending subfreezing temperatures and accumulating snow, many are bundling up or staying home. But some don't have the luxury of a warm home. Michael Degler lives in the Warren Sherman neighborhood of central Toledo. He woke up one day in November in...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Former Monroe ISD staffers facing charges: Victims’ families speaking out

MONROE, Michigan (WTVG) - Back in October, Monroe Intermediate School District (ISD) staffers were fired for allegedly mistreating children with special needs. Now two of the three are now facing criminal charges in connection to the case. Recently filed court documents say Cassandra Box and Hailey Govan face several misdemeanor...
MONROE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy