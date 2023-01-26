ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

kjluradio.com

Warrensburg man seriously injured in crash just south of Marshall

Three people are injured, one seriously, in a two-vehicle crash in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports David Borgstadt, 35, of Warrensburg, was driving on Highway 65 just south of Marshall on Friday night when a SUV turned into his path. Borgstadt was flown to a Columbia hospital...
WARRENSBURG, MO
WIBW

Firefighters respond to man on fire at Topeka Walmart

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department responded to a fire in a bathroom in the Topeka Walmart Neighborhood Market Saturday night. According to city officials, firefighters were dispatched to 335 SW MacVicar Ave. at around 8:15 on Saturday, January 28. Upon arrival, they located an adult man on...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka Police investigating homicide near downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning homicide at the 400 BLK of SW Tyler St. Topeka Police officers were dispatched to the 400 BLK of SW Tyler St. in reference to a medical. When they arrived, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Mo. man jailed for violent attack on woman at Kan. motel

DICKINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent altercation and have made an arrest. Just before midnight Sunday, police responded to the Super 8 motel, 2207 North Buckeye Avenue, Abilene for the report of an earlier disturbance, according to a media release. Officers learned that a physical confrontation...
ABILENE, KS
KSNT News

Stolen vehicle crime spree across Topeka ends with 2 in custody

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two Topeka men were arrested following several reports of stolen vehicles in the capital city Thursday. Lt. Ron Ekis, a spokesman for the Topeka Police Department, reports that at 7 a.m. on Jan. 26, officers received calls about stolen vehicles from across the city. A catering business located in the 2100 block […]
TOPEKA, KS
kmmo.com

WARRENSBURG WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY

A Warrensburg woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 71-year-old Cathy Randall slowed to make a turn and a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Alexander Jones of Clinton, failed to slow and struck her vehicle.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO

