Car dragged 8 miles on Kan. highway before the semi driver noticed
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities continue to investigate an accident that sent a woman to the hospital just before 3:30a.m. Wednesday in Johnson County. According to Leawood Police, a Kia compact vehicle driven by a 28-year-old woman traveled southbound through a red light at State Line Road just off Interstate 435.
Crash involving dump truck injures 1, shuts down Kansas City highway
One person is critically injured from a crash between a car and dump truck on 71 Highway on Kansas City's downtown loop.
2 KCK men suffer suspected serious injuries in wrong-way collision on I-670
Two Kansas City, Kansas, men suffered suspected serious injuries in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 670 in KCK.
Blue Springs officer injured in crash with suspected intoxicated driver
A Blue Springs police officer was injured after his vehicle was struck by a driver suspected of being intoxicated.
kjluradio.com
Warrensburg man seriously injured in crash just south of Marshall
Three people are injured, one seriously, in a two-vehicle crash in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports David Borgstadt, 35, of Warrensburg, was driving on Highway 65 just south of Marshall on Friday night when a SUV turned into his path. Borgstadt was flown to a Columbia hospital...
WIBW
Firefighters respond to man on fire at Topeka Walmart
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department responded to a fire in a bathroom in the Topeka Walmart Neighborhood Market Saturday night. According to city officials, firefighters were dispatched to 335 SW MacVicar Ave. at around 8:15 on Saturday, January 28. Upon arrival, they located an adult man on...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 6 arrests over the weekend of January 27, 2023
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of an Excelsior Springs man. Twenty-six-year-old Kaleb Cosens was arrested Friday night in Daviess County and accused of possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and excessive window tint. Cosens was taken to the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
Miami Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating hunting accident near Hillsdale Lake
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the help of the public to obtain footage of the area where a hunting accident occurred Saturday.
WIBW
Topeka Police investigating homicide near downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning homicide at the 400 BLK of SW Tyler St. Topeka Police officers were dispatched to the 400 BLK of SW Tyler St. in reference to a medical. When they arrived, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Topeka police serve search warrants across city, arrest 3 for drive-by shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An 18-year-old man and two juveniles are facing multiple charges for their alleged roles in a drive-by shooting in east Topeka. Topeka police served multiple search warrants Friday while investigating a drive-by shooting that happened on Jan. 24 in the 600 block of SE Lawrence Street. No one was hurt, but there […]
KMBC.com
Kansas City woman hospitalized after semitrailer drags her vehicle 8 miles after crash on I-435 in Leawood
LEAWOOD, Kan. — A 28-year-old woman was hospitalized early Wednesday after a semitrailer dragged her vehicle nearly eight miles after a crash. Just after 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a small car became trapped under a semitrailer on Interstate 435. Leawood police said the crash happened at the intersection of...
KMBC.com
Prairie Village man receives 13-year prison sentence for DWI crash that killed MU Board of Curators student representative
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 31-year-old Prairie Village, Kan., man will spend the next 13 years in prison in connection to a fatal DWI crash in Kansas City. Zachary Zorich was sentenced in Jackson County Friday for his involvement in a June 2022 crash at 75th and Ward Parkway.
Significant traffic changes coming as part of Buck O’Neil Bridge project
Missouri's department of transportation plans to close the southbound lanes of 169 highway, including the Buck O'Neil Bridge on Feb. 6.
Mo. man jailed for violent attack on woman at Kan. motel
DICKINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent altercation and have made an arrest. Just before midnight Sunday, police responded to the Super 8 motel, 2207 North Buckeye Avenue, Abilene for the report of an earlier disturbance, according to a media release. Officers learned that a physical confrontation...
Stolen car location tracked; Driver crashes out during pursuit
CASS COUNTY, Mo. — About 7:15 am, Tuesday, January 24, 2023, Cass County E-911 were alerted to a stolen car being tracked by the Christian County Missouri Sheriff’s Office.
KMBC.com
3 teens force way onto Independence school bus, assault driver and 2 students
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police say three teenagers forced their way onto an Independence School District bus and assaulted the driver and two students. Investigators say when the bus came to a stop near Osage and Mill, the teens forced their way onto the bus. The school bus driver was...
Stolen vehicle crime spree across Topeka ends with 2 in custody
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two Topeka men were arrested following several reports of stolen vehicles in the capital city Thursday. Lt. Ron Ekis, a spokesman for the Topeka Police Department, reports that at 7 a.m. on Jan. 26, officers received calls about stolen vehicles from across the city. A catering business located in the 2100 block […]
KCK police launch homicide investigation after finding woman dead inside car
Kansas City, Kansas, detectives have launched a homicide investigation after finding a woman dead inside a vehicle on Thursday.
KMBC.com
Hundreds of defective purple street lights being replaced in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of defective street lights are being replaced in Kansas City. Foreman John Bickel from Black and McDonald said his crew had replaced about 500 of the LED street lights along 71 Highway. On Thursday, his crew replaced street lights on 39th Street at the...
kmmo.com
WARRENSBURG WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Warrensburg woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 71-year-old Cathy Randall slowed to make a turn and a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Alexander Jones of Clinton, failed to slow and struck her vehicle.
