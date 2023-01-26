Read full article on original website
WKRC
New-to-market restaurant opens first of 4 Cincinnati locations
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market restaurant with an extensive craft beer focus just opened its first Cincinnati-area location, with three more on the way. Cleveland-based Beerhead Bar & Eatery opened Jan. 18 at 5277 Kings Mills Road in Mason. Subscribers to the Cincinnati Business Courier. Cincinnati Business Courier...
Buddy Guy bringing a taste of the Blues to Huber Heights
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Blues performer Buddy Guy has announced he will perform in the Dayton area! Blues musician Buddy Guy will be on his farewell tour and will make a stop in Huber Heights. Guy is scheduled to be performing at the Rose Music Center at The Heights on Sunday, June 25 at 7 […]
tippnews.com
Best Pizza Spots in Miami County
Who doesn’t love pizza? The cheese, the sauce, the crust, any topping you want, it’s a favorite of many. Check out some of the best places to get pizza here in Miami County!. Tipp City Pizza, Tipp City. Now open in downtown Tipp City, Tipp City Pizza has...
Top 9 places to eat BBQ around the Tri-State
As the Bengals gear up to smash the Chiefs in Sunday's AFC Championship Game, here are 9 places around the Tri-State where you can smash some BBQ.
dayton.com
Executive chef of Dayton brewery is James Beard semifinalist: ‘It’s about cultivating community through food’
Executive Chef Becky Clark of Little Fish Brewing Co. strives to bring community and joy through food while reinventing the restaurant industry through mentorship. Clark is among the James Beard Foundation’s 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards Semifinalists for the Greater Lakes Region, announced Jan. 25. The region includes Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.
dayton.com
3 new businesses coming to Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood
Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood has been making headlines in recent weeks with three new establishments coming soon. From homecooked favorites with a touch of Nashville to bubble teas and waffles, the foodie scene in Belmont is growing. Angie’s Firehouse Tavern closed its doors Jan. 17 at 703 Watervliet Ave. but...
dayton.com
TODAY: Dayton Brick Shop celebrates National LEGO Day
Dayton Brick Shop will celebrate National LEGO Day today in Kettering. A sale is planned from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Dayton Brick Shop opened up its doors at 5519 Bigger Road in May 2022 after initially opening at another location in October 2020 but outgrowing the spot. LEGO...
Kroger, Wright State team up to fight food uncertainty on campus
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kroger has teamed up with Wright State University in an effort to combat food uncertainty on campus. Wright State is on a mission to make sure that every student enrolled at the university will not have to worry about where their next meal would come from. An initiative to provide help […]
dayton.com
Springfield resident competes on ‘Master Distiller,’ plans to open distillery
Springfield resident Matt Brown recently competed on Season 4 of Discovery’s “Moonshiners: Master Distiller” and went head-to-head with fellow combat veterans. “Overall, it was one of the greatest experiences I’ve ever had,” Brown said. “I think the thing that I liked most about it is that I was with two other veterans, and it wasn’t even like a competition at all. We all instantly became best friends.”
The official ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 8 a.m. with Kroger leadership, Miamisburg Mayor Michelle Collins, the Miamisburg City Council and the Miamisburg High School Marching Band.
Vacant buildings being demolished in Downtown Xenia
XENIA — Demolition crews are flattening vacant buildings in the middle of Downtown Xenia as the city has been working on a plan to bring new business there. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Old Kmart building gives way to $5M development in Xenia. News Center 7′s Gabrielle Enright says the first step...
Ohio native Katt Williams making a tour stop in downtown Cincinnati
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The famous Katt Williams has chosen to stop in his hometown during his tour. Williams is bringing his “2023 And Me Tour” to Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati on Saturday, April 29 at 8:30 p.m. Ticketmaster says the tour is is expected to be a comedy tour. The Dayton-raised actor and […]
A popular supermarket chain recently unveiled its newest grocery store location in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 27, 2023, the well-known supermarket chain Kroger held a grand opening event for its newest Ohio grocery store in Miamisburg, according to local reports.
Home catches fire in Dayton
According to Dayton Police and Fire, crews are currently putting out a fire in the area of Boltin Street and Hamilton Avenue.
Nelly at The Fraze: Fraze Pavillion announces summer line-up
Fraze Pavillion has announced their first set of artists performing live at the Kettering entertainment venue, which includes Nelly!
Fire at extended stay hotel in Beavercreek triggers evacuation
BEAVERCREEK — A fire at the Suburban Studios extended stay hotel in Beavercreek on Thursday night, which triggered an evacuation, is under investigation. >> Family of severely injured girl raising funds for support dog. No one was injured and everyone was able to get out safely, a person who...
WKRC
Wendy's is bringing back a popular Frosty flavor
CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - The restaurant chain Wendy's has announced its vanilla Frosty will return. Wendy's shortly replaced the vanilla Frosty with a peppermint flavor for the holiday season. The chocolate Frosty was first added to the Wendy's menu in 1969, while the vanilla was added in 2006.
dayton.com
Dayton business owners to battle in chicken competition
Steven Earnest, owner of Lord of the Wings, and Michael Baxter, owner of Mother Clucking Chicken Coop, will battle it out in a chicken competition Saturday, March 4 at The Arena Sports Bar in Dayton. “He said he has the best chicken (and) I said I have the best chicken,...
Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in Springfield
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday. According to the Springfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), 49-year-old Ray Henderson was driving a 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle in the 1000 block of Scarff Road in New Carlisle around 7:50 p.m. OSP says the preliminary investigation shows Henderson […]
