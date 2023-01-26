Read full article on original website
Victim in stable condition after shooting in Youngstown
Police are on scene of a shooting in Youngstown Sunday morning, according to Youngstown police.
Police investigate additional vehicle thefts and an attempted theft: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Wyandotte Avenue. A resident called the police department at 4:14 a.m. on Jan. 18 to report a vehicle missing from his driveway. A resident called the police department at 7:47 a.m. on Jan. 18 to report a missing vehicle. Attempted grand theft: Brockley...
Man files complaint in Cleveland Heights after controversial traffic stop
Demetrius Kern says he is still processing what happened to him on Sept. 22, 2022.
Local man arraigned for bank robbery; bond set at $50K
A Boardman man was arraigned after he was accused of robbing a Boardman bank in May.
15-year-old suspect arrested for threatening local school
Cortland police have made an arrest stemming from the investigation into a threat Lakeview Local Schools received.
CAPTURED: Gianni Gray Jr. was one of last week’s ‘Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Less than a week after being featured on Cleveland 19′s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted, Gianni Gray Jr. has been captured and was arraigned this morning. Gray was wanted in connection with two separate cases according to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County. In 2022, Gray was the...
Court visit results in man’s arrest on an outstanding warrant: Avon Lake police blotter
A man stopped at the Avon Lake Municipal Court on January 20. While at the window, he was detained for an active warrant for his arrest through the Lorain County Sheriff’s Department. Fraud: Long Pointe Drive. On January 21, police were dispatched for a theft complaint. After an investigation,...
Police arrest suspect involved in gun store robbery
Police have arrested 19-year-old Zaveeyon Teasley, of Cleveland, in connection with the Summit Armory break-in and robbery. The store is located on N. Cleveland-Massillon Road in Bath, south of Everett Road, and is owned by Richfield resident Tim Ostrander. On Nov. 3, a stolen vehicle drove into Summit Armory gun...
Suspect steals laptops, iPads from business on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of stealing laptops and iPads from a West Side business is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The theft happened in the 4100 block of Pearl Road on Jan. 25, according to police. Police said the young...
Youngstown police uncover illegal gambling operation
Three individuals were issued criminal summonses for gambling-related charges.
$40,000 worth of tools stolen in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department are looking for a suspect they believe stole $40,000 worth of tools and other items from a Cleveland business. The theft happened to a business in the second district Jan. 24. If you recognizes the male in the attached photos, please contact...
Juvenile arrested in Portage County after allegedly making threats to Lakeview Schools
A 15-year-old male has been arrested in Portage County on Friday after allegedly making threats to Lakeview Schools. According to Cortland Police Chief, David Morris, shortly before 8:30 a.m., school resource officers were made aware of two threats left on the school district's voicemail system. Additional officers were sent to...
Cleveland Police Chief issues statement after release of deadly Memphis beating videos
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond issues a statement on the Cleveland Police Facebook page following the release of the deadly Memphis beating video Friday night. A Message from Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond:. “The video footage of the officer-involved incident that occurred in Memphis, Tennessee is...
City prosecutor drops charges against Cleveland police detective accused of ignoring DNA evidence in rape investigation
CLEVELAND, Ohio – City prosecutors on Wednesday dropped misdemeanor charges against a police detective accused of lying to prosecutors in a 2019 rape investigation, and for failing to re-open the case after receiving DNA evidence connected to a suspect. Cleveland Municipal Judge Lauren Moore granted prosecutor’s request to dismiss...
Officers arrest 77-year-old Clevelander for drunk driving: Fairview Park Police Blotter
At 12:49 a.m. Jan. 18, an officer following a car watched the driver commit several traffic violations. The driver was stopped. Signs of alcohol intoxication were observed. The 77-year-old Cleveland man was unable to successfully complete field sobriety tests and was arrested. Assault: Lorain Road. At 5:26 p.m. Jan. 18,...
Akron Police Officer Demoted And Suspended After Internal Investigation
An Akron police lieutenant has been suspended and lost his rank after an internal investigation confirmed he had consensual sex while on the job. The investigation by the police department's Office of Professional Standards and Accountability determined that Lt. Edward Patalon, now Officer Patalon, had sex with his now ex-fiance while on duty and took graphic pictures of himself in uniform at police headquarters and on assignment.
Man visiting from out of country goes missing in Cleveland: Police
Cleveland police are investigating after a man visiting from Saudi Arabia, 30-year-old Abdul Alanazi, was reported missing on Friday.
Police video of Tyre Nichols' deadly beating to be released today, new video of Cleveland police shooting, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Friday, January 27, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Police body camera video of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols is expected to be released today. Learn what we...
WATCH | Body camera video shows Cleveland police officer shooting suspect outside nightclub
CLEVELAND — Body camera video has been released by the Cleveland Division of Police showing a sergeant shooting a suspect outside a nightclub on the city's west side last weekend. According to police, the incident began with two men involved in an altercation inside of Belinda's Night Club on...
Parma Heights man charged with concealing war crime in 1990s
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday charged Parma Heights man in relation to concealing a war crime during the 1990s. According to indictments unsealed on Jan. 26, 55-year-old Jugoslav Vidic allegedly made false statements while applying to become a permanent resident in the United States, according to a DOJ press release.
