Cuyahoga County, OH

Police arrest suspect involved in gun store robbery

Police have arrested 19-year-old Zaveeyon Teasley, of Cleveland, in connection with the Summit Armory break-in and robbery. The store is located on N. Cleveland-Massillon Road in Bath, south of Everett Road, and is owned by Richfield resident Tim Ostrander. On Nov. 3, a stolen vehicle drove into Summit Armory gun...
BATH TOWNSHIP, OH
$40,000 worth of tools stolen in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department are looking for a suspect they believe stole $40,000 worth of tools and other items from a Cleveland business. The theft happened to a business in the second district Jan. 24. If you recognizes the male in the attached photos, please contact...
CLEVELAND, OH
City prosecutor drops charges against Cleveland police detective accused of ignoring DNA evidence in rape investigation

CLEVELAND, Ohio – City prosecutors on Wednesday dropped misdemeanor charges against a police detective accused of lying to prosecutors in a 2019 rape investigation, and for failing to re-open the case after receiving DNA evidence connected to a suspect. Cleveland Municipal Judge Lauren Moore granted prosecutor’s request to dismiss...
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron Police Officer Demoted And Suspended After Internal Investigation

An Akron police lieutenant has been suspended and lost his rank after an internal investigation confirmed he had consensual sex while on the job. The investigation by the police department's Office of Professional Standards and Accountability determined that Lt. Edward Patalon, now Officer Patalon, had sex with his now ex-fiance while on duty and took graphic pictures of himself in uniform at police headquarters and on assignment.
AKRON, OH
Parma Heights man charged with concealing war crime in 1990s

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday charged Parma Heights man in relation to concealing a war crime during the 1990s. According to indictments unsealed on Jan. 26, 55-year-old Jugoslav Vidic allegedly made false statements while applying to become a permanent resident in the United States, according to a DOJ press release.
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH

