Read full article on original website
Related
Omada Health, Intermountain, Castell to Establish Integrated, Virtual Care Option for Diabetes Management and Prevention
– Omada Health and Castell, an Intermountain value-based care subsidiary, announced a first-of-its kind partnership – creating a new, integrated virtual care model to reach and help more at-risk patients through proven prevention and Diabetes programs. The new virtual care model expands the access of Omada’s Diabetes Prevention Program...
HIT Consultant
Backed by CVS Health, Array Behavioral Care Raises $25M for Virtual Psychiatry/Therapy
– Array Behavioral Care, the nation’s leading virtual psychiatry and therapy practice, announced today the closing of its latest $25M equity round to further scale modern behavioral healthcare across the continuum, with CVS Health leading the round. Existing investors also joined the round and contributed additional capital. – The...
How Tech Can Improve Health Plan Performance & Star Ratings in 2023 & Beyond
The open-enrollment period that recently concluded for U.S. health plans was the first since the expiration of pandemic-linked changes to how Star Ratings were calculated. This is a period of major transition for the industry, with some health plans struggling to maintain their previous ratings and plan participants, who are now accustomed to home-based testing and treatment, expecting those services and features to continue. Fortunately, new technology can help health plans boost plan performance while promoting better care and early detection of chronic illnesses.
Monogram Health Secures $375M to Expand In-Home Kidney Care
– Monogram Health, a Nashville, TN-based kidney disease benefit management and care delivery company announced a $375M growth funding round that will drive the company’s continued rapid expansion as the leading solution for high-quality, in-home care for polychronic patients living with chronic kidney and end-stage renal disease in the U.S.
Transcarent Taps The Clinic by Cleveland Clinic to Offer Employees Expect Second Opinions
– Transcarent, a health and care experience company that makes it easy to access high quality, affordable care, and aligns with the companies who pay for care, announced a new collaboration with The Clinic by Cleveland Clinic (The Clinic) that enables Transcarent Members and their families to access The Clinic’s expert second opinions.
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
WCNC
VERIFY: Millions of Americans will lose Medicaid, including some who are still eligible
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Millions of Americans could be losing Medicaid coverage starting in April. This is because states will now have to begin checking enrollees' Medicaid eligibility, a process that was put on hold due to the pandemic. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, 15 million...
Millions More Disabled Americans Will Be Eligible for This Tax-Free Savings Account
ABLE accounts — short for Achieving a Better Life Experience — allow people with qualifying disabilities to save money in tax-favored accounts similar to 529 college savings plans. A major caveat has kept these investment-and-savings accounts out of reach for millions of Americans: The account holder’s disability must...
Walmart and Avanlee Care Launches Program to Aid Caregivers
– Avanlee Care, a digital health tool for today’s caregivers, has announced a partnership with Walmart to support the 65 million Americans currently caring for aging family members. As a part of Walmart’s “New Year Reset” program, the Avanlee Care app will be displayed and promoted at supercenter locations throughout Florida in the pharmacy and grocery sections of the stores.
Medical News Today
6 minutes of HIIT may help delay onset of Alzheimer's, Parkinson's
Past studies have shown that intermittent fasting and living a physically active lifestyle may be able to slow age-related cognitive decline, which is a natural part of aging. New research has found that exercise, particularly short bursts of high intensity exercise can increase the amount of neuroprotective brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) in the body.
Intermountain and Story Health Partner on Specialty Care for Patients with Heart Failure
– Intermountain Healthcare and Story Health, a health technology and services company that provides scalable specialty care beyond the clinic, have entered into a strategic partnership to improve access to specialty care for patients with heart failure. – The partnership combines Intermountain’s leadership in clinical quality improvement and excellence in...
Angle Health Raises $58M for Digital-First Health Insurance
– Angle Health, a digital first health insurance carrier raises $58M in Series A funding, making health insurance more convenient, approachable, and affordable for employers and members. The round was led by Portage with participation from PruVen Capital, Wing Venture Capital, SixThirty Ventures, Mighty Capital, Wormhole Capital, Mindset Ventures, Crew Capital, Aloft VC, and Pilot founder Waseem Daher; and support from existing investors Blumberg Capital, Correlation Ventures, TSVC, and Y Combinator.
Digital Health Funding Reaches $15.3B in 2022 Across 572 Deals, Rock Health Reports
– In a downtrodden market climate, things don’t need to feel doom and gloom, according to Rock Health’s Annual 2022 digital health funding report. 2022 was a necessary reminder that investment is cyclical and that strong players build resilience in weathering funding climate changes. – Analysts expect that...
Pearl Health Raises $55M to Expand Value-Based Care Innovation
– Pearl Health, a leading technology company focused on physician enablement and risk-bearing in value-based care, today announced that it has raised $55M in its oversubscribed Series B funding round, led by Andreessen Horowitz’s Growth Fund and Viking Global Investors, with participation by AlleyCorp, SV Angel’s Growth Fund, and other leading investors. This round brings Pearl’s total funding to date to more than $80M.
beckerspayer.com
Most people disenrolled from Medicaid have some form of insurance 12 months later
Most people who are disenrolled in Medicaid are enrolled in some kind of health coverage within 12 months, according to an analysis by Kaiser Family Foundation published Jan. 25. HHS estimates up to 15 million people could be disenrolled from Medicaid when redeterminations begin on April 1. According to the...
5 Executives Share Their Behavioral Health Predictions for 2023
As the start of the new year kicks off, we asked 5 healthcare executives to share their top predictions and trends for 2023. Dr. Yusuf Sherwani, Co-Founder and CEO of Quit Genius. Employers will expand SUD treatment for employees: For example, Cigna more than doubled Evernorth’s Behavioral Health Network in...
90% of Americans Used Telehealth in The Past Year, Survey Finds
– Independa, an award-winning TV-based platform providing remote engagement, education and care, recently announced the results of their latest commissioned survey examining behaviors and attitudes of smart TV users and their experiences surrounding telehealth. – Results from the November 2022 study found that over 90% of Americans used telehealth services...
Included Health Partners to Deliver First-of-its-Kind LGBTQ+ Health Plan
– Included Health today announced a partnership with Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, both Point32Health companies, to provide fully integrated LGBTQ+ healthcare services, including gender affirming physical and mental health, to commercial health plan members. The partnership is a first-of-its-kind offering, embedding the LGBTQ+ health concierge service in the health plans of Point32 members.
COVID-19 Health Systems Impact: What Will Stop The Cash Hemorrhage?
The material cost of COVID-19 has been at the center of public discourse since the early days of the pandemic. In 2020, growth in federal government spending on healthcare increased 36 percent, compared to the 5.9 percent bump in 2019. While the distribution of vaccines has allowed for a version of pre-pandemic life to resume, hospitals are still not recovered from the high rates of hospitalizations that occurred in March 2020, and the indirect costs of the pandemic continue to loom over the American population as a result of strained health systems.
Evergreen Nephrology Taps Innovaccer to Transform Kidney Care
– Evergreen Nephrology, a nephrology-focused value-based care organization, has chosen the Innovaccer® Health Cloud and Innovaccer’s full solution suite to accelerate the transformation of kidney care. – Innovaccer’s cloud-native solutions selected by Evergreen include tools to optimize care management, physician engagement, patient engagement, referral management, advanced analytics, and...
HIT Consultant
Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT
HIT Consultant delivers news, analysis, and commentary surrounding the transformation of healthcare technology. We go inside hospital IT departments, company boards, payer offices, physician practices, investors’ roundtables and political backrooms for a well-rounded view of the healthcare IT landscape. HIT Consultant examines the challenges, innovations, strategies, along with the political and regulatory trends faced by today’s healthcare business leaders. Our authoritative network of contributors helps provide invaluable and firsthand insights from the people and places that matter the most to our readership.https://hitconsultant.net/
Comments / 0