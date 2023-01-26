ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

WHO 13

Feenstra, lawmakers introduce bill to protect farms from foreign investors

WASHINGTON D.C. — Today Iowa Fourth District Congressman Randy Feenstra announced he helped introduce a bill to focus on foreign buyers of land in this country. Concerns have been raised that foreign buyers purchasing land could impact control of the US food chain supply. The measure is labeled FARM, or Foreign Adversary Risk Management. “American […]
IOWA STATE
The Center Square

Republican U.S. senators file bill to end China's Permanent Normal Trade Status

(The Center Square) – Several Republican senators filed a bill on Friday to end China’s Permanent Normal Trade Status (PNTR), citing concerns over American job losses and human rights abuses overseas. The China Trade Relations Act, which would strip China of its PNTR, was filed by U.S. Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Rick Scott, R-Fla., Ted Budd, R-N.C., and J.D. Vance, R-Ohio. If passed, according to the bill language, it would...
FLORIDA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

U.S. House passes legislation barring sales of strategic reserve oil to China

U.S. House Republicans wrapped up their first week in the majority Thursday by passing with bipartisan support a bill to prohibit the Energy Department from selling the nation’s stockpile of crude oil to China or affiliated entities. The bill, written by Energy and Commerce Committee Chairwoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a Republican from Washington, would prevent […] The post U.S. House passes legislation barring sales of strategic reserve oil to China appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
IOWA STATE
maritime-executive.com

Philippines Considers Joint Maritime Patrols With United States

Amidst continued security concerns in the South China Sea, the Philippines is considering new joint maritime patrols with the United States, Philippine Ambassador to Washington Jose Manuel Romualdez said Thursday. The two nations have a mutual defense agreement, and both conduct their own independent maritime patrols in the contested Spratly...
WASHINGTON STATE
Philosophy Blogger

Texas has proposed legislation that would restrict the entry of migrants into the state until they lift covid mandates

Rep. Brian Harrison is leading a groundbreaking effort to ensure the safety of Texas and its citizens during this pandemic with his new proposed bill that would extend Title 42, which started under President Trump's administration last March. This move comes as the state works through an uptick in illegal migration from Central America despite COVID-19-related travel risks - aiming to provide security measures against any potential danger associated with such crossings into US borders. Drawing on his experience at HHS while serving under former president Trump, Rep.Harrison hopes that this initiative can effectively protect Texans amidst these precarious times caused by our current global health crisis.
TEXAS STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Virginia governor kills Ford-CATL battery plant, calling it a “front for the Chinese Communist Party”

Near the end of 2022, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin told the Virginia Economic Development Partnership group to remove the state from the running to host a $3.5 billion battery factory that Ford Motor was considering in partnership with China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), the world’s largest lithium-ion battery manufacturer.
VIRGINIA STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

U.S. House Republicans pass bill opening more public land to development if reserve oil is tapped

U.S. House Republicans passed a bill Friday to force the White House to make more federal land and waters available for oil and gas development if the president orders the withdrawal of more oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The bill, passed 221-205, mostly along party lines, would strip the president’s power to remove oil […] The post U.S. House Republicans pass bill opening more public land to development if reserve oil is tapped appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
COLORADO STATE
NBC News

Don't identify as human? North Dakota schools don't want you

Six Republican members of the North Dakota Legislature introduced a bill Wednesday that would send a clear message to nonhuman-identified students: You’re not wanted in the Roughrider State. The two-page bill, which is primarily a measure seeking to prohibit schools in the state from accommodating transgender youths, includes a...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE

