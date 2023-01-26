Read full article on original website
South Korea pension fund will deplete faster than expected, report says
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s huge national pension fund is set to see its pool of money depleted by 2055, earlier than expected, because of a shrinking population amid low economic growth, an official estimate showed on Friday. A government panel commissioned for the estimate, made every five...
Spirits maker Remy Cointreau’s sales fall less than feared as China rebounds
(Reuters) – French spirits maker Remy Cointreau posted a smaller-than-expected drop in third-quarter sales on Friday, as steep shipments to China ahead of the Lunar New Year partly offset lower cognac consumption in the United States. The maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liqueur reported a revenue of...
KLA forecasts Q3 revenue below estimates
(Reuters) – U.S. chip toolmaker KLA Corp on Thursday forecast third-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates, sending its shares down about 5.3% after market. The chip manufacturing equipment maker expects third-quarter revenue between $2.2 billion and $2.5 billion, falling short of analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES.
Odds ‘very high’ of U.S. military conflict with China, top Republican says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A top Republican in the U.S. Congress said on Sunday the odds of conflict with China over Taiwan “are very high,” after a U.S. general caused consternation with a memo that warned the United States would fight China in the next two years. In...
Sanofi’s and Regeneron’s Dupixent wins new stage of EU regulatory approval
PARIS (Reuters) – Healthcare companies Sanofi and Regeneron said on Friday the European Union’s medicines regulator had given a new stage of approval for their Dupixent product to treat children as young as 6 months old with severe atopic dermatitis. The European Commission is expected to announce a...
U.S. secures deal with Netherlands, Japan on China chip export limit- Bloomberg
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States has secured a deal with the Netherlands and Japan to restrict exports of some advanced chip-making machinery to China in talks that concluded on Friday, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The agreement would extend some export controls the United States adopted in...
U.S. House passes bill limiting drawdowns from strategic oil reserve
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill on Friday limiting the ability of the energy secretary to tap the strategic oil reserve without developing plans to increase the amount of public lands available for oil and gas drilling. Representatives backed the bill 221 to 205, with support...
Scholz to announce fresh investment in the Amazon Fund, says Brazil diplomat
BRASILIA (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will announce a fresh investment of 31 million euros ($33.7 million) in the multilateral Amazon Fund, a Brazilian diplomat said on Friday, ahead of the European leader’s official visit to Brasilia on Monday. The contribution will include 21 million euros to...
