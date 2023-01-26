Read full article on original website
Related
wyso.org
DeWine releases two-year Ohio budget, with lots of spending and family-focused benefits
The two-year state budget Republican Gov. Mike DeWine previewed in his State of the State speech yesterday is officially out. The plan spends nearly $87 billion over two years, but DeWine’s budget office says it’s a conservative and fiscally responsible plan. Office of Budget and Management Director Kim...
wyso.org
DeWine Highlights mental health initiatives during Greater Cincinnati stop
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was in Greater Cincinnati Wednesday to talk about mental health funding in the state budget. He highlighted funding for a federal mental health crisis line, but also stressed the mental health care system in Ohio needs more focus on prevention and recovery initiatives. DeWine said the...
wyso.org
Commentary: Accuracy in Media pulls a stunt in Ohio to muddy the waters on Critical Race Theory
You've probably been reading and hearing lately about a right-wing organization called Accuracy in Media running clandestine sting operations in Ohio school districts. They're trying to get school administrators — in Columbus, in Cincinnati, in Mason, in Dayton — to admit, while being videotaped surreptitiously, that they are teaching unwitting students Critical Race Theory, an amorphous concept that can be used to describe pretty much whatever you want it to mean.
wyso.org
Mercy Health-Springfield to build employee housing
Mercy Health — one of Ohio’s largest health care employers — has proposed building a new housing complex in Springfield to address commuting challenges for its employees. The 50 housing units will be on the old Mercy Hospital site on North Fountain Boulevard. Adam Groshans is the...
wyso.org
News Update: Montgomery County to demolish buildings; Trotwood tax levy on ballot
Demolishing Dilapidated Homes - More than 260 buildings in Montgomery County will be torn down as part of the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has more on what will be torn down. Company Challenging Base Housing Contract - A vendor is contesting a contract...
wyso.org
Ohio House Democratic leader lays out priorities ahead of DeWine’s State of the State address
The leader of the Ohio House Democratic caucus has laid out the issues her members want to hear about in Gov. Mike DeWine’s State of the State address Tuesday. Rep. Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington), House Democratic caucus leader, said Ohio has seen many opportunities over the past year that can lead to growth and improvement, such as the Intel project in central Ohio.
‘Nazi homeschool’ sparks call for review of Ohio homeschooling
One Ohio couple is said to be supplying “Nazi-approved material” for homeschooling, according to online reports.
wyso.org
News Update: Yellow Springs doctor faces lawsuit; Xenia school levy back on ballot
Yellow Springs Doctor Faces Civil Lawsuit - Donald Gronbeck, a previous employee of his, and Kettering Health's Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek, are named in a civil lawsuit filed by a patient. It comes as Gronbeck's criminal trial on 50 charges in connection with alleged sex crimes is scheduled to begin in September. WYSO's Chris Welter reports.
1017thepoint.com
LOCAL EMPLOYER ANNOUNCES MAJOR LAYOFFS
(Eaton, OH)--A large number of layoffs will be finalized Wednesday at a major Whitewater Valley employer. Silfex in Eaton has already begun the layoffs. Here’s one employee who asked to remain anonymous: "Not everyone had any notice. Some people worked a full shift. Then, at the end of the shift, they got pulled aside and walked out the door." The specific number of people to be laid off in Eaton has not been released. Silfex issued a statement saying that the layoffs are the result of recent trade restrictions limiting the ability to do business with China. Silfex employs 419 people in Eaton.
wyso.org
Montgomery County conducts point-in-time homelessness count
The count was originally going to take place on Wednesday, but was moved due to the winter storm warning. By gathering an understanding of how many people there are and where they’re gathering, the organization can assess the needed housing and services for the year. Kathleen Shanahan is a...
wyso.org
It’s week two of the Larry Householder bribery trial. Here’s where things stand
Jurors are due back in a Cincinnati federal courtroom Tuesday for the resumption of the trial for former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and former Ohio Republican Party chairman Matt Borges. The case centers around what prosecutors call the largest bribery scheme in Ohio history. Prosecutors allege Householder used his...
School closings and delays on Feb. 1, 2023, for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
Wyoming (WV) Public School Back to top For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.
wyso.org
The Miami Tribe's partnership with Miami University helps revive 'silent stories'
The Miami Tribe of Oklahoma's annual Winter Gathering, held the last weekend in January, is an opportunity to share aalhsoohkaana or "winter stories." "A winter storytelling event for Myaamia people is a time we gather together to tell stories that are really special and important to us that can only be recounted in the winter time," explains George Ironstrack, assistant director of the Myaamia Center at Miami University. "Those stories tell us about how the world came to be as it is, or as we understand it as Myaamia people, and help us understand our ever-evolving place within that world."
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted Announce Plan to Cut One-Third of Ohio Administrative Code
Effort promotes good government, streamlines regulations. (COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced a new plan that, when complete, will eliminate nearly one-third of the Ohio Administrative Code by targeting duplicative provisions, outdated sections, and unnecessary requirements. Under the direction of Lt. Governor Husted,...
Police dog sniffs out fentanyl along Ohio drug route
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A drug-sniffing K-9 discovered nearly 300 grams of narcotics on Friday during a traffic stop along U.S. 23. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Garka alerted to the presence of narcotics in a car stopped for a marked lanes violation on U.S. 23 near Trego Creek Road, south of […]
House Infested with over 200 rats
This is an older story that I posted to a small audience on social-media and I decided to make it available to a wider range of peoplSome information in sources has been redacted by me, not the involved agencies. In this case, names are not necessary to tell this story as there are ages, health conditions, and ethics to consider. Mary Scerba, a Springfield, Ohio resident came to me about a rat-infested neighbor’s home. When speaking with her on December 31, 2022, she stated they could still see many rats from the property located at 413 Rice St after initially reporting it in September 2022. Her dogs were still being bitten, and she did not feel the City of Springfield was doing anything about it. This was even after Assistant Mayor Rob Rue visited her personally to address the issue. I contacted Springfield City Code Enforcement Manager Kim Fultz and she advised of the following record for 413 S Race St.: The property was issued orders for junk & trash to the property owner on September 20, 2022. The violation was brought into compliance and the case was closed. On October 18, 2022, Code Enforcement received an additional complaint, orders were issued to the property owner on October 27, 2022. The accumulations were removed, and the violation was brought into compliance. She then advised me the rat infestation was sent to the Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) for investigation and follow-up and provided contact information.
wyso.org
Soundbites: Ohio Artists You Should Know - Joe Waters
Some of you may already know of Joe Waters. He’s a musical mainstay in the Miami Valley. If you don’t know about him, you should. The reason Joe matters in the Dayton area is because he’s great. Waters is a Blues music singer/guitarist. He got his start...
Dollar General Shuts Down All Stores Across Ohio
Every single Dollar General in Ohio has been shut down as of Friday morning, and now we know why.
Law enforcement respond to reported shooting at Dayton house
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police have responded to a reported shooting in a Dayton neighborhood. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were dispatched to the 300 block of Fernwood Avenue at 1:51 p.m. for a reported shooting into a house. It is not known at this time if anyone was injured. Our 2 […]
Comments / 0