bethesdamagazine.com
Body found near ICC in Colesville, police say
A body was found Saturday afternoon in Colesville, just south of the Intercounty Connector, Montgomery County police reported. Officers responded around 2:01 p.m. to Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park, close to Hobbs Drive and Somerset Lane, according to a brief news release. There, officers located the body. The state...
Officers conduct death investigation in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating a death after finding a body in the county Saturday afternoon. On Saturday, January 28, around 2 p.m., officers responded to Upper Paint Branch Park , in the area of Hobbs drive and Somerset Lane, and located a body.
Robbery suspect caught on surveillance video in Southeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a suspect involved in a robbery in Southeast D.C. on Friday. Around 9:20 p.m., police claim suspects approached a victim in the 1900 block of 16th Street, Southeast. The suspects then...
foxbaltimore.com
Citizen flags down officers to assist man shot in Northwest Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Northwest Baltimore on Sunday morning. At approximately 11:50AM, officers were on patrol in the 3300 block of Garrison Boulevard, when they were flagged down by a citizen, who told officers that someone had been shot. Officers began...
NBC Washington
Death Investigation Slows Traffic Along ICC
A death investigation created a backup along the ICC Saturday afternoon, just past mile marker 14 and before exit 16. Montgomery County police said they received a call for service at 2:01 p.m. at Hobbs Drive and Somerset Lane in Upper Paint Branch Park, where they found a body. "The...
foxbaltimore.com
42-year-old man killed in North Baltimore shooting, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in North Baltimore on Saturday night. At approximately 10:25PM, officers were dispatched to the 4800 block of Kimberleigh Road to investigate a reported shooting. Officers responded to the location and observed a 42 year-old man suffering...
16-year-old reported missing in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, MD – A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing since Thursday in Silver Spring. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring. Maria Eduarda Soares Tavira was last seen on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at approximately 7 a.m., in the 12900 block of Holdridge Rd. Eduarda is approximately 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and a nose piercing. She was last seen wearing all black clothing. Police and family are concerned The post 16-year-old reported missing in Silver Spring appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman Killed After Jumping Out Of Intoxicated Driver's Moving Jeep In PWC, Police Say
A woman is dead after jumping out of a moving Jeep being driven by an allegedly intoxicated driver in Prince William County, police say. Stefany De La Cruz Moreno Medina, 30, was killed on Saturday, Jan. 28 when she bailed on driver Gustavo Barahona Benitez, 38, both of Woodbridge, who is now in po…
Anti-Semitic Spewing Suspect KOs Victim At MoCo Grocery Store: Police
A 30-year-old Washington DC man has been arrested after authorities said he attacked a victim at a grocery store in Montgomery County, causing him to lose consciousness, and then stole his keys. Eugene Thompson, who also goes by Michael Stewart, was confronted by the victim inside of the Giant store...
17-year-old killed in shooting in Alexandria
According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers were called to the 4600 block of Kenmore Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they found a 17-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
WJLA
MPD looking for this man in connection to fatal shooting near Minnesota Ave. Metro Station
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it is looking for a man in connection to a fatal shooting near the Minnesota Avenue Metro Station in Northeast on Jan. 19. 23-year-old Keshon Cornish, of Lanham, Md. was shot and killed in the 4000 block of Minnesota...
One dead, four injured in shooting, crash in West Baltimore
Four people are injured, and one person is dead Saturday night following a mass shooting near the intersection Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street.
wfmd.com
Frederick Man Indicted For Shots-Fired Incident
It was one of three indictments returned on Friday by the Grand Jury. Frederick, Md (KM) Three indictments were returned by the Frederick County Grand Jury on Friday. The panel charged Kyeron Zaimere Cottingham, 26, of Frederick with three counts of 1st-degree assault; one count each of use of a firearm in a crime of violence; possession of a firearm with a felony conviction; illegal possession of a regulated firearm; possession of a magazine with ten rounds or more; having a loaded handgun on his person, illegal possession of ammunition; two counts of malicious destruction of property of $1,000 or greater; one count of malicious destruction of property less than $1,000; discharging a firearm in the city, and reckless endangerment.
foxbaltimore.com
Man injured in southeast Baltimore shooting Saturday evening
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was injured in a southeast Baltimore shooting, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 3:56 p.m., Southeast District officers were sent to the 1400 block of May Court to investigate a reported shooting. Officers responded to the scene and found a man suffering...
D.C. Police Make Arrest In Stabbing
WASHINGTON, D.C. – An unknown individual was stabbed on Tuesday night, and the Washington D.C. Metro Police have now made an arrest in the case. Shortly before 9:30 pm, police arrived at the 5300 Block of Jay Street to investigate the report of a stabbing. At the location, police found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries. The identity and condition of the victim remain unknown at this time. 29-year-old Clifton Penny of D.C. was arrested Thursday and charged with the stabbing. The post D.C. Police Make Arrest In Stabbing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bay Net
Detectives Charge Two Suspects For Stealing Kia; Handgun Located in Car
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement team charged two suspects for stealing a Kia. The suspects are 32-year-old Krystal Henry of Washington, DC, and 33-year-old Crystal Smith of Capitol Heights. Both are also facing a weapon-related charge. On January...
Mass Casualty Incident: Two-year-old among four shot, one injured, one dead in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – A two-year-old child is among the four people shot in a Baltimore shooting Saturday night described by Commissioner Michael Harrison as a mass shooting. While addressing the community today, Mayor Brandon Scott said it’s not cool to be shooting at children. “It’s not cool to be shooting at children,” he said. “We know this is over nothing. People are fighting for their lives over what? We not gonna accept that. Somebody just bust off shots at women and children.” Scott said the Baltimore Police Department will ‘hunt down’ those responsible. Police officer responded to a ShotSpotter alert The post Mass Casualty Incident: Two-year-old among four shot, one injured, one dead in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Court docs say group involved in Maryland grocery store assault of Jewish man shouted 'do it for Kanye'
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Court documents in a Gaithersburg grocery store assault show that while the suspect attacked the victim, who is Jewish, a group of people who were with the suspect yelled "do it for Kanye." The Montgomery County Police Department said the assault happened on Wednesday just before...
New Info, Photos Released By Police In Baltimore Investigating Fatal Mass Shooting
New photos have been released by police investigators in Baltimore City as they attempt to locate two suspects implicated in the deadly shooting of Edmondson Westside High School students earlier this month. On Thursday, Jan. 26, the department posted photos online of shooting suspects who may have a connection to...
NBC Washington
Barricade Suspect Escapes Burning Home in Northeast
D.C. police are looking for a suspect wanted in a barricade situation that turned into a house fire in Northeast D.C. on Friday. Police were called to a domestic disturbance in the 1300 block of Bryant Street at about 5:40 p.m., a D.C. Police spokesperson said. Officers said they believed...
