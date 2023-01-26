ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

bethesdamagazine.com

Body found near ICC in Colesville, police say

A body was found Saturday afternoon in Colesville, just south of the Intercounty Connector, Montgomery County police reported. Officers responded around 2:01 p.m. to Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park, close to Hobbs Drive and Somerset Lane, according to a brief news release. There, officers located the body. The state...
COLESVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Officers conduct death investigation in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating a death after finding a body in the county Saturday afternoon. On Saturday, January 28, around 2 p.m., officers responded to Upper Paint Branch Park , in the area of Hobbs drive and Somerset Lane, and located a body.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Death Investigation Slows Traffic Along ICC

A death investigation created a backup along the ICC Saturday afternoon, just past mile marker 14 and before exit 16. Montgomery County police said they received a call for service at 2:01 p.m. at Hobbs Drive and Somerset Lane in Upper Paint Branch Park, where they found a body. "The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

42-year-old man killed in North Baltimore shooting, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in North Baltimore on Saturday night. At approximately 10:25PM, officers were dispatched to the 4800 block of Kimberleigh Road to investigate a reported shooting. Officers responded to the location and observed a 42 year-old man suffering...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

16-year-old reported missing in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, MD – A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing since Thursday in Silver Spring. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring. Maria Eduarda Soares Tavira was last seen on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at approximately 7 a.m., in the 12900 block of Holdridge Rd. Eduarda is approximately 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and a nose piercing. She was last seen wearing all black clothing. Police and family are concerned The post 16-year-old reported missing in Silver Spring appeared first on Shore News Network.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WRIC - ABC 8News

17-year-old killed in shooting in Alexandria

According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers were called to the 4600 block of Kenmore Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they found a 17-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
wfmd.com

Frederick Man Indicted For Shots-Fired Incident

It was one of three indictments returned on Friday by the Grand Jury. Frederick, Md (KM) Three indictments were returned by the Frederick County Grand Jury on Friday. The panel charged Kyeron Zaimere Cottingham, 26, of Frederick with three counts of 1st-degree assault; one count each of use of a firearm in a crime of violence; possession of a firearm with a felony conviction; illegal possession of a regulated firearm; possession of a magazine with ten rounds or more; having a loaded handgun on his person, illegal possession of ammunition; two counts of malicious destruction of property of $1,000 or greater; one count of malicious destruction of property less than $1,000; discharging a firearm in the city, and reckless endangerment.
FREDERICK, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man injured in southeast Baltimore shooting Saturday evening

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was injured in a southeast Baltimore shooting, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 3:56 p.m., Southeast District officers were sent to the 1400 block of May Court to investigate a reported shooting. Officers responded to the scene and found a man suffering...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

D.C. Police Make Arrest In Stabbing

WASHINGTON, D.C. – An unknown individual was stabbed on Tuesday night, and the Washington D.C. Metro Police have now made an arrest in the case. Shortly before 9:30 pm, police arrived at the 5300 Block of Jay Street to investigate the report of a stabbing. At the location, police found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries. The identity and condition of the victim remain unknown at this time. 29-year-old Clifton Penny of D.C. was arrested Thursday and charged with the stabbing. The post D.C. Police Make Arrest In Stabbing appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Mass Casualty Incident: Two-year-old among four shot, one injured, one dead in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – A two-year-old child is among the four people shot in a Baltimore shooting Saturday night described by Commissioner Michael Harrison as a mass shooting. While addressing the community today, Mayor Brandon Scott said it’s not cool to be shooting at children. “It’s not cool to be shooting at children,” he said. “We know this is over nothing. People are fighting for their lives over what? We not gonna accept that. Somebody just bust off shots at women and children.” Scott said the Baltimore Police Department will ‘hunt down’ those responsible. Police officer responded to a ShotSpotter alert The post Mass Casualty Incident: Two-year-old among four shot, one injured, one dead in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Barricade Suspect Escapes Burning Home in Northeast

D.C. police are looking for a suspect wanted in a barricade situation that turned into a house fire in Northeast D.C. on Friday. Police were called to a domestic disturbance in the 1300 block of Bryant Street at about 5:40 p.m., a D.C. Police spokesperson said. Officers said they believed...
WASHINGTON, DC

