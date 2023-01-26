ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Two people rescued at Cheney Lake Saturday

RENO COUNTY — Two people were rescued from Cheney Lake Saturday morning after their boat turned over. According to Reno County Emergency Management, just after 6 a.m., Reno County Fire District 9 was dispatched to a boat that capsized on Cheney Lake while the occupants were hunting. The two...
RENO COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Laundry fire forces partial evacuation at Hutchinson care facility

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters were called to a care facility in Hutchinson early Thursday morning on the report of a fire. It happened shortly after 3 a.m. at Hutchinson Health and Rehab in the 2300 block of N. Severance. Firefighters found a laundry basket on fire in the laundry room of the facility. Residents […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (1/26)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/26) At 8:03 a.m. an animal complaint was reported at 2304 Franklin Street. At 8:47 a.m. a theft was reported at NW 80 Road & NW 50 Avenue. Trespassing / Criminal. At 9:34 a.m. a trespassing report was made at 173 NW 30...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Sprinklers do their job in care facility fire

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson firefighters were called just after 3 a.m. Thursday to Hutchinson Health and Rehab at 2301 North Severance for a fire in the facility. They found light smoke coming from the laundry room. Residents in the north wing of the building were evacuated while the fire was put out.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Recently released Kansas inmate accused of two robberies

RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a 28-year-old Kansas man with a history of crime on new charges. Just before 9p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the Jimmy Johns at 900 East 30th Suite B in Hutchinson, according to a media release. Employees reported that a man who attempted...
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

Field survey at U.S. 56/McKinley St. in Great Bend will Begin

GREAT BEND, Kan. – A field survey for proposed traffic signal, pedestrian ramp and crosswalk improvements on U.S. 56 in Great Bend is expected to start around Wednesday, Jan. 25. The improvements would be at U.S. 56 and McKinley Street. The field survey, to gather information needed for the...
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

Pink Out Night coming up Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Midwest Superstore, HutchCC and the Cancer Council of Reno County announce the return of Pink Out Night this Saturday at the Sports Arena. It is the 11th year for the event. As is the custom each year, you can purchase a Pink Out Night shirt for...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

KRUG: Thanks for the memories

As I clean out my office in preparation for the next Cottonwood Team member, I have found some treasures. Lists of program participants remind me of the many wonderful people in our communities that I have enjoyed meeting. While no two days as an Extension Educator are exactly alike, I hope that you know how important building relationships within the Cottonwood District has been to me. Today I’m going to share a couple of memories from my career that tested my quick thinking and positive attitude.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Panthers wrestlers place eighth at Rocky Welton in Garden City

Thirty-two teams from five states. The Rocky Welton Invitational, celebrating its 65th year, is always one of the premiere wrestling events in the state of Kansas. Battling Friday and Saturday, Great Bend scored 118 points to finish fifth among Kansas schools and eighth overall. Pine Creek, Colo. scored 198 points for the win, followed by Andale with 190 points, and Garden City with 164.5 points.
GARDEN CITY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
11K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy