Two people rescued at Cheney Lake Saturday
RENO COUNTY — Two people were rescued from Cheney Lake Saturday morning after their boat turned over. According to Reno County Emergency Management, just after 6 a.m., Reno County Fire District 9 was dispatched to a boat that capsized on Cheney Lake while the occupants were hunting. The two...
Two men, dog rescued after boat overturns on Kansas lake
RENO COUNTY — Two people and a dog were rescued from Cheney Lake Saturday morning after their boat turned over. According to Reno County Emergency Management, just after 6 a.m., Reno County Fire District 9 was dispatched to a boat that capsized on Cheney Lake while the occupants were hunting.
Laundry fire forces partial evacuation at Hutchinson care facility
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters were called to a care facility in Hutchinson early Thursday morning on the report of a fire. It happened shortly after 3 a.m. at Hutchinson Health and Rehab in the 2300 block of N. Severance. Firefighters found a laundry basket on fire in the laundry room of the facility. Residents […]
Why Hutchinson will see more fires in February
The Hutchinson Fire Department plans to set a bunch of fires in February north and east of the town.
McPherson County man charged in killing of his mother
A Canton, Kansas, man was in court Friday where he was charged in connection to the killing of his mother.
Cop Shop (1/26)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/26) At 8:03 a.m. an animal complaint was reported at 2304 Franklin Street. At 8:47 a.m. a theft was reported at NW 80 Road & NW 50 Avenue. Trespassing / Criminal. At 9:34 a.m. a trespassing report was made at 173 NW 30...
Sprinklers do their job in care facility fire
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson firefighters were called just after 3 a.m. Thursday to Hutchinson Health and Rehab at 2301 North Severance for a fire in the facility. They found light smoke coming from the laundry room. Residents in the north wing of the building were evacuated while the fire was put out.
2 Hutchinson businesses robbed, 1 suspect arrested
Police in Hutchinson have arrested a 28-year-old man after robberies at two businesses.
Recently released Kansas inmate accused of two robberies
RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a 28-year-old Kansas man with a history of crime on new charges. Just before 9p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the Jimmy Johns at 900 East 30th Suite B in Hutchinson, according to a media release. Employees reported that a man who attempted...
McPherson County woman killed, family member arrested
Law enforcement officers are calling her death a homicide, and they have made an arrest in the case.
Field survey at U.S. 56/McKinley St. in Great Bend will Begin
GREAT BEND, Kan. – A field survey for proposed traffic signal, pedestrian ramp and crosswalk improvements on U.S. 56 in Great Bend is expected to start around Wednesday, Jan. 25. The improvements would be at U.S. 56 and McKinley Street. The field survey, to gather information needed for the...
Pink Out Night coming up Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Midwest Superstore, HutchCC and the Cancer Council of Reno County announce the return of Pink Out Night this Saturday at the Sports Arena. It is the 11th year for the event. As is the custom each year, you can purchase a Pink Out Night shirt for...
Barton, Pawnee, Stafford receive part of $1.8 million Family Resource Centers
Governor Laura Kelly today announced that 10 Kansas communities are receiving grants to assist with the creation of Family Resource Centers. These funds, granted by the Kansas Department for Children and Families, are part of its ongoing efforts to decrease the need for families to have formal contact with the agency.
Biking Across Kansas to make an overnight stop in Stafford
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, last summer was the first full, week-long Biking Across Kansas (BAK) tour since 2019. The bicycling adventure has released its route for 2023, which will include an overnight stop in Stafford. Biking Across Kansas Executive Director Stefanie Weaver said when the organization is considering a...
Hoisington residents need to be looking for pool forms
If you are a Hoisington resident and you plan on using the public pool this summer, be on the lookout for the pool form that needs to be filled out and returned to city administration. Hoisington utility customers pay $3 per month throughout the year that gives them access to...
KRUG: Thanks for the memories
As I clean out my office in preparation for the next Cottonwood Team member, I have found some treasures. Lists of program participants remind me of the many wonderful people in our communities that I have enjoyed meeting. While no two days as an Extension Educator are exactly alike, I hope that you know how important building relationships within the Cottonwood District has been to me. Today I’m going to share a couple of memories from my career that tested my quick thinking and positive attitude.
Great Bend Dillons employee celebrates 30 years...with a laugh
Customers at Dillons on 10th Street in Great Bend know pretty fast if Donald Robinson is working. For the past three decades, his boisterous laugh has been part of the grocery-shopping experience locally. Last week, he officially celebrated 30 years with the store...and of sharing laughs with customers. "If I...
Panthers wrestlers place eighth at Rocky Welton in Garden City
Thirty-two teams from five states. The Rocky Welton Invitational, celebrating its 65th year, is always one of the premiere wrestling events in the state of Kansas. Battling Friday and Saturday, Great Bend scored 118 points to finish fifth among Kansas schools and eighth overall. Pine Creek, Colo. scored 198 points for the win, followed by Andale with 190 points, and Garden City with 164.5 points.
Tanks transported through Kansas prior to U.S. pledge to Ukraine
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Just one day before President Joe Biden announced the United States would send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, a train transporting a fleet of tanks was seen traveling through Kansas. On Jan. 24, Eddie Johnson spotted the tanks as they were heading west along Highway 40 west of Gorham in Russell County. […]
Barton County Commission renews with local, state associations
A new Barton County Commission and a relatively New Year. The governing body continues to conduct regular housekeeping duties. Wednesday morning, that meant renewing contracts with three state and local county associations at a total cost of $12,128. The county will pay $553 for its renewal into the National Association...
