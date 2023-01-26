ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmer, MA

Palmer firefighter rescues choking dog

By Nick DeGray
 3 days ago

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A Palmer firefighter is being acknowledged for his quick actions Wednesday that saved a small dog.

According to the Palmer Fire Department, around 6:30 p.m. a person brought their small dog who was having respiratory distress to the fire station. Firefighter Pat Jessop, certified in Basic Animal Rescue Training (BART), discovered the dog was choking.

He quickly began to apply abdominal thrusts to the dog. A piece of cucumber was dislodged from the dog’s airway, allowing the dog to breathe once again. The fire department says Firefighter Jessop’s quick actions and understanding of the situation saved the small dog.

