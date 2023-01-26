Read full article on original website
Maker Of Fireball Is Being Sued Because Their Mini Bottles Don’t Contain Actual Whiskey
I mean, the headache you get from a night of drinking Fireball should be enough to clue you in that there is some shit underneath that red cap. A class-action lawsuit has been filed in the state of Illinois against Sazerac, the parent company of the popular cinnamon-flavored Fireball Whisky, due to the fact that the mini-bottles don’t have any… umm… whiskey?
Gas Station Fireball Is Facing A Major Lawsuit For Not Actually Being Whiskey
Fireball is taking the heat once again. The cinnamon-ey sweet liquor may be seemingly everywhere now, but it's actually been around for decades. The now-popular brand didn't always have quite the same name — in the 1980s, it was part of the Dr. McGillicuddy stable of flavored schnapps, sold as Dr. McGillicuddy's Fireball Whisky (via Bloomberg). In 2007, fusty old Dr. McGillicuddy's Fireball Whisky got rebranded, repackaged, and renamed (but with the same formula) as Fireball Cinnamon Whisky and the Sazerac Company, the brand's current owner, went looking for a new market to match the zesty drink's new image.
Those mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don't actually contain whiskey; lawsuit alleges misleading labeling
Fireball Cinnamon doesn't contain whiskey and the alcohol content prompted a mislabeling lawsuit against Fireball's maker, Sazerac Company, Inc.
