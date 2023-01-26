ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Man who died after Des Moines explosion identified

By Kelly Maricle
WHO 13
WHO 13
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B1jYz_0kS71sN700

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Officials are identifying the man who died after being critically injured in an explosion and fire Wednesday in the 2500 block of NE 46th Avenue.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the situation Thursday morning. The man has been identified as 55-year-old Tad Costello of Johnston.

Emergency responders were called to the location owned by Metro Motors just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday on a report of an explosion and fire. When they arrived, they found the rear of the building was on fire.

Costello was found suffering from serious burns and he was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

No one else was in the building at the time of the explosion.

The PCSO is continuing to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCCI.com

One dead after crash in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A man is dead after a crash in Polk County. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. near Northwest 54th Avenue and Northwest 6th Drive. Polk County deputies say a truck slammed into a car. The driver was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries...
POLK COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

One person dies in Saylor Township car accident

SAYLOR TOWNSHIP, Iowa — One person passed away in a car accident in Saylor Township Wednesday afternoon. At around 3:50 p.m. deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a car accident at the intersection of NW 54th Ave. and NW 6th Street. According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Facility that sent live resident to funeral home in a body bag is fined $10,000

An Iowa care facility that mistakenly sent a live resident to the funeral home in a body bag has been fined $10,000 by the state. According to state inspectors, a female resident of the Glen Oaks Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Urbandale was in declining health and receiving hospice care in late December 2022 and […] The post Facility that sent live resident to funeral home in a body bag is fined $10,000 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
URBANDALE, IA
WHO 13

Medical issue caused Des Moines crash; driver died at hospital

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department says the driver of a vehicle that crashed Saturday night has died. According to responding officers, an elderly man suffered a medical event causing the crash on East 14th Street and East Court Avenue before 10:00 Saturday night. Roads were blocked off for about an hour. […]
DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

Driver in Court Avenue crash dies at hospital

Animal Rescue League has a lot of dogs up for adoption. Iowa legislators work to fix errors in their 2021 …. Iowans and their pets ready for more arctic air this …. Fort Dodge woman accused of killing infant daughter. Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper announce Des Moines concert. Rob...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Chase suspect crashes into tree near Iowa State Fairgrounds

DES MOINES, Iowa – A man is facing multiple charges following a Sunday night chase that ended when he crashed into a tree just west of the Iowa State Fairgrounds. The pursuit began around 11:30 p.m. at E. 9th Street & Hull Avenue, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. An […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCJJ

Des Moines man charged with threatening Coralville officers after OWI arrest

A Des Moines man arrested for OWI Sunday evening allegedly threatened the lives of Coralville officers and their families. Officers were called to Tailgators on 1st Avenue at approximately 5:25 pm after 39-year-old Samuel Mondanaro of County Line Road in Des Moines was reportedly discovered unconscious in the parking lot with his Lincoln Navigator running. He agreed to field sobriety testing but then refused after it began.
CORALVILLE, IA
104.5 KDAT

Teenager Tumbles From Car on Iowa Interstate On-Ramp [WATCH]

A teenager fell from a moving vehicle in central Iowa as the car was making its way from one Iowa interstate to another. Thank goodness that's where the incident occurred. The scary moment happened late in the morning on a busy January workday earlier this month. As a car was taking the southbound I-35 ramp to head west on I-80 in the Des Moines metro, the rear passenger door of the vehicle opened. Shortly after, a teenager falls to the pavement.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

One dead after single-vehicle crash in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police say a man has died following a single-vehicle crash on East 14th Street and Court Avenue Saturday night. Southbound lanes were temporarily closed while officers responded. Police say that a male driver died at the hospital after the crash. Police say all...
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Fallen Iowa Boy’s Mother to Plead Guilty To Selling Drugs to Undercover Officer

An Iowa woman whose young son disappeared in 2021 is expected to plead guilty to a drug charge later this year in a 2022 case. Sarah Harrelson was arrested on October 31, 2022, on a charge that she and another woman attempted to sell methamphetamine to an undercover police officer in Des Moines. KCRG says that even though Harrelson was arrested on Halloween, the incident with the officer actually happened in February of 2022.
MONTEZUMA, IA
KCCI.com

Sheriff: Suspects broke into bar, gas station

ZEARING, Iowa — The Story County Sheriff's Office needs your help to track down two burglars that broke into a bar and gas station. Deputies say video shows the masked pair broke into the bar Monday morning and then broke into the gas station Tuesday morning. A vehicle observed...
STORY COUNTY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Another arrest made in Iowa shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (KELO) — A second person has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting at an education center in Des Moines, Iowa. 19-year-old Bravon Tukes is charged with murder, attempted murder and criminal gang participation. Investigators say Tukes spoke with Preston Walls shortly after the shooting...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Urbandale man used GPS to stalk ex-wife for 2 years, court docs say

GRIMES, Iowa – An Urbandale man is accused of stalking his ex-wife for two years after GPS devices were located in her vehicle in March of 2022. Cameron Herriott, 32, is being held in the Polk County Jail on charges of stalking-unauthorized use of GPS, third-degree burglary, and violating a protective order. He was booked […]
URBANDALE, IA
WHO 13

DART on Demand coming to two metro communities

DES MOINES – After a successful pilot program for DART on Demand, Des Moines’ public transportation service is bringing the program to two other metro communities. DART on Demand is a mobile pick-up service that riders can use to have a bus come directly to them and take them where they need to go, similar […]
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

One Person Hurt in 2 Vehicle Crash in Creston

(Creston) A Ringgold County woman suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Creston on Monday afternoon. Creston Police say the accident happened at 3:30 p.m. at Patriotic Parkway and Highway 34. Authorities say 80-year-old Joyce Elaine England of Mount Ayr was injured in the crash. England was driving an eastbound...
CRESTON, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy