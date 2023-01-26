Read full article on original website
NYPD Officer Who Pepper Sprayed State Senator Was Sentenced By The CourtAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The richest person in New York is giving away billionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in New JerseyTravel MavenEnglewood, NJ
Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
Meet the New Restaurants That Are Making Midtown Manhattan NYC’s Hottest Dining Destination
This strange new gravitational pull toward midtown Manhattan started with a crab and a cocktail at Le Rock’s packed-on-a-Tuesday-night bar, where an open stool presents the opportunity for what could be considered the perfect solo meal: dressed whole Dungeness crab, escargot, snappy red radishes with butter, baguette slices and a Green Chartreuse–laced Bijou Blanc. And the simmering vibe at the new Rockefeller Plaza brasserie, from Frenchette chefs Lee Hanson and Riad Nasr, is as much a draw as its wide-ranging, artfully executed menu of bistro favorites. I shared a snail with the diner next to me, ordered a second cocktail...
Brooklyn’s Beloved Champs Diner to Permanently Close This Weekend
The iconic vegan diner is closing up shop after 12 years of service. The Brooklyn-based restaurant, Champs Diner, recently announced plans to permanently close its doors this coming weekend. Known for its veganized diner fare, Champs Diner has been a favored restaurant for over a decade. Its popularity even led to a short-lived second location, Champs Jr., in Greenpoint several years back. Champs Diner has remained a New York mainstay, filling the sidewalks with a line of new and repeat customers each weekend. The all-vegan eatery shared the news of its upcoming closure on Instagram and Facebook earlier in the week.
Why some of NYC’s hottest restaurants are ditching outdoor dining
The sheds they are a-crumblin’ — and the sooner they all do, the better. New York City’s street-based dining structures are quietly going the way of “show your vaccination card” at some of the hottest and most famous of eating establishments, a Post survey found. It’s about time! I’m not talking about the city’s overdue crackdown on dangerous or unused shanty-town shacks that’s claimed nearly 200 stinkers — including Pinky’s on East 1st Street, which had the chutzpah to sue the city over it. I mean the unheralded, entirely voluntary takedowns by owners who find that these structures are shunned and despised by customers (not to mention neighbors). Once necessary,...
N.J. bakery closing after 43 years in business
An iconic New Jersey bakery is closing after more than four decades. Dom’s Bakery Grand, a Hoboken baking staple, closed its doors for good on Saturday, Jan. 28. The 43-year-old bakery was located at 506 Grand St. “As many of you know, we have made the decision to close...
Three sweeping ideas proposed to replace NYC’s old Penn Station, all require moving Madison Square Garden
Architects have unveiled some sweeping ideas to replace the hot underground mess that is New York’s despised Penn Station, from recreating the old rail station to a terminal with a park on part of it. All depend on a common factor — moving Madison Square Garden elsewhere — said...
Cloudy, rainy end to weekend on tap in NYC
After some sunny and mild weather on Saturday, it will be cloudy and rainy on Sunday in the New York City area. After some sunny and mild weather on Saturday, it will be cloudy and rainy on Sunday in the New York City area. `New Yorker settles into new home...
Meet the Breeds returns to New York City at the Javits Center
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Meet the Breeds is happening this Saturday and Sunday at the Javits Center. Meet the Breeds allows people the chance to meet and play with tons of different dog breeds, all while learning about responsible pet ownership and what breed is right for their lifestyle.
Plan to resurrect NYC’s iconic Brooklyn Banks skate park moves forward
The Brooklyn Banks in 2009. Photo credit: Rasmus Zwickson via Flickr. Tony Hawk’s The Skatepark Project announced plans Thursday to bring the much-loved Brooklyn Banks skate park back to life in a partnership with the nonprofit Brooklyn Bridge Manhattan/Create Gotham Park project. The organizations have joined an ongoing initiative to develop Gotham Park and return the iconic skateboarding mecca to the community by creating a new public park under the Manhattan side of the Brooklyn Bridge. During his State of the City speech on Thursday, Mayor Eric Adams voiced his support for the new public space.
New York-born country music star Jessica Lynn prepares for her ‘A Very Merry Christmas’ show
New York (PIX11) Billboard-charting country music artist Jessica Lynn knows how to spread the holiday cheer during the most wonderful time of the year. The year marks her 7th annual “A Very Merry Country Christmas” Spectacular at the Paramount Theater in Peekskill, NY. She described it as an...
[VIDEO] A Day With A Line Cook At Brooklyn's Hottest Chinese Restaurant
Line Cook Tristan Kwong brings you into the precise and fast-paced world of a professional kitchen at Bonnie's, Brooklyn's hottest Chinese restaurant. From shopping for fresh ingredients to prepping Bonnie's gourmet take on the "McRib," see what it takes to keep the quality high and the plates moving at an in-demand restaurant day-in, day-out.
10 Best Hotel In Harlem
Finding For the pretty good hotel completed list in the Harlem zone, you are in the accurate house. I’m going to discuss about a few list of hotel that are basically situated in the Harlem. Also, a directional link from your house, and directions, Contact, Web Page information, estimate...
Reopening In Brooklyn
Years of living in Brooklyn walk past the eye-grabbing window display lineup of two mannequins dressed straight out of the Bratz dolls, which Lu Bella Boutique injects upon whoever considers stopping inside.
Royal Rib House: Barbecue is a family legacy in Bed-Stuy
NEW YORK - At Royal Rib House in Bed-Stuy, preparing a meal takes time."We're not a fast-food place," owner Jason Barnett said. "People sometimes have to wait."But for him, it's a vital part of the experience."When you get the feedback and the response from the community about how good your food is, you stick with it. You don't cut the corners. You just do it the way you know it," he said.At Royal Rib, everything from the Carolina-style pulled pork to the potato salad is made from scratch. Ribs are dry rub marinated overnight then slow-spun on a rotisserie.For Jason,...
Prospect Heights bakery gains national attention due to social media influencer
A Prospect Heights bakery gained national exposure this week due in part to a social media influencer. TikTok sensation Keith Lee, known for highlighting small business restaurants, chose Bakery on Bergen to visit with a "Good Morning America" crew Thursday morning. Owner Akim Vann was surprised on live television as...
Bobby Flay Is Willing To Break The Bank At This NYC Seafood Restaurant
In the culinary world, few are as highly esteemed as Chef Bobby Flay. The Food Network star was not only one of the original competitors on the hit TV series "Iron Chef," but he is also the author of 14 different cookbooks and the winner of several awards. He even owns six restaurants around the country, proving his expertise in the industry.
Long Island beekeeper helps bees survive winter
Honeybees thrive during the summer, but keeping them alive during the winter can be challenging. A Long Island beekeeper is doing her part to keep bees alive through winter. Honeybees thrive during the summer, but keeping them alive during the winter can be challenging. A Long Island beekeeper is doing her part to keep bees alive through winter.
Founder of investment firm, 46, plunges to his death from NYC rooftop bar
The founder of an investment firm plunged to his death from a Manhattan rooftop bar on Wednesday night, cops and law enforcement sources said. Dale L. Cheney, 46, man plummeted from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York in front of at least two witnesses around 6:30 p.m., police and the sources said. He landed on the street below and was pronounced dead on scene, cops said. Two people at the rooftop bar told police that the man jumped off the building, sources said. One woman called 911, saying she heard a loud noise. The death is being...
NYC Sanitation Department video highlights recent dumping bust on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In an effort to combat illegal dumping on Staten Island, the New York City Department of Sanitation recently highlighted a bust where a male individual was caught on camera allegedly unloading his trash near a borough street. In a recent post on its official Twitter page,...
Crown Heights smoke shop robbed at gunpoint
NEW YORK, NY – A Crown Heights smoke shop was robbed at gunpoint, but the enterprising thieves only made off with $200 in products and a cell phone. Shortly after 11 pm, four unidentified black males entered the store on Thursday. One of the suspects held the door and acted as a lookout while the others entered the store. One of the suspects pulled a gun wrapped in a towel and pointed it at the store employee. Nobody was injured during the incident. The suspects fled the scene. At this time, no arrests have been made. The post Crown Heights smoke shop robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
Rockefeller Center announces NYC resident-only prices for ice skating
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The Rink at Rockefeller Center has announced community skate nights and exclusive prices for New Yorkers who want a season pass. Community skate night is a new event hosted every Monday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. With no proof of residence required, those who want to enjoy the community skate night […]
