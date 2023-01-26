ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Robb Report

Meet the New Restaurants That Are Making Midtown Manhattan NYC’s Hottest Dining Destination

This strange new gravitational pull toward midtown Manhattan started with a crab and a cocktail at Le Rock’s packed-on-a-Tuesday-night bar, where an open stool presents the opportunity for what could be considered the perfect solo meal: dressed whole Dungeness crab, escargot, snappy red radishes with butter, baguette slices and a Green Chartreuse–laced Bijou Blanc. And the simmering vibe at the new Rockefeller Plaza brasserie, from Frenchette chefs Lee Hanson and Riad Nasr, is as much a draw as its wide-ranging, artfully executed menu of bistro favorites. I shared a snail with the diner next to me, ordered a second cocktail...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
VegOut Magazine

Brooklyn’s Beloved Champs Diner to Permanently Close This Weekend

The iconic vegan diner is closing up shop after 12 years of service. The Brooklyn-based restaurant, Champs Diner, recently announced plans to permanently close its doors this coming weekend. Known for its veganized diner fare, Champs Diner has been a favored restaurant for over a decade. Its popularity even led to a short-lived second location, Champs Jr., in Greenpoint several years back. Champs Diner has remained a New York mainstay, filling the sidewalks with a line of new and repeat customers each weekend. The all-vegan eatery shared the news of its upcoming closure on Instagram and Facebook earlier in the week.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Why some of NYC’s hottest restaurants are ditching outdoor dining

The sheds they are a-crumblin’ — and the sooner they all do, the better. New York City’s street-based dining structures are quietly going the way of “show your vaccination card” at some of the hottest and most famous of eating establishments, a Post survey found. It’s about time! I’m not talking about the city’s overdue crackdown on dangerous or unused shanty-town shacks that’s claimed nearly 200 stinkers — including Pinky’s on East 1st Street, which had the chutzpah to sue the city over it. I mean the unheralded, entirely voluntary takedowns by owners who find that these structures are shunned and despised by customers (not to mention neighbors). Once necessary,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

N.J. bakery closing after 43 years in business

An iconic New Jersey bakery is closing after more than four decades. Dom’s Bakery Grand, a Hoboken baking staple, closed its doors for good on Saturday, Jan. 28. The 43-year-old bakery was located at 506 Grand St. “As many of you know, we have made the decision to close...
HOBOKEN, NJ
pix11.com

Cloudy, rainy end to weekend on tap in NYC

After some sunny and mild weather on Saturday, it will be cloudy and rainy on Sunday in the New York City area. After some sunny and mild weather on Saturday, it will be cloudy and rainy on Sunday in the New York City area. `New Yorker settles into new home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Meet the Breeds returns to New York City at the Javits Center

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Meet the Breeds is happening this Saturday and Sunday at the Javits Center. Meet the Breeds allows people the chance to meet and play with tons of different dog breeds, all while learning about responsible pet ownership and what breed is right for their lifestyle.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
6sqft

Plan to resurrect NYC’s iconic Brooklyn Banks skate park moves forward

The Brooklyn Banks in 2009. Photo credit: Rasmus Zwickson via Flickr. Tony Hawk’s The Skatepark Project announced plans Thursday to bring the much-loved Brooklyn Banks skate park back to life in a partnership with the nonprofit Brooklyn Bridge Manhattan/Create Gotham Park project. The organizations have joined an ongoing initiative to develop Gotham Park and return the iconic skateboarding mecca to the community by creating a new public park under the Manhattan side of the Brooklyn Bridge. During his State of the City speech on Thursday, Mayor Eric Adams voiced his support for the new public space.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
viewing.nyc

[VIDEO] A Day With A Line Cook At Brooklyn's Hottest Chinese Restaurant

Line Cook Tristan Kwong brings you into the precise and fast-paced world of a professional kitchen at Bonnie's, Brooklyn's hottest Chinese restaurant. From shopping for fresh ingredients to prepping Bonnie's gourmet take on the "McRib," see what it takes to keep the quality high and the plates moving at an in-demand restaurant day-in, day-out.
BROOKLYN, NY
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Harlem

Finding For the pretty good hotel completed list in the Harlem zone, you are in the accurate house. I’m going to discuss about a few list of hotel that are basically situated in the Harlem. Also, a directional link from your house, and directions, Contact, Web Page information, estimate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Michele Schultz

Reopening In Brooklyn

Years of living in Brooklyn walk past the eye-grabbing window display lineup of two mannequins dressed straight out of the Bratz dolls, which Lu Bella Boutique injects upon whoever considers stopping inside.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Royal Rib House: Barbecue is a family legacy in Bed-Stuy

NEW YORK - At Royal Rib House in Bed-Stuy, preparing a meal takes time."We're not a fast-food place," owner Jason Barnett said. "People sometimes have to wait."But for him, it's a vital part of the experience."When you get the feedback and the response from the community about how good your food is, you stick with it. You don't cut the corners. You just do it the way you know it," he said.At Royal Rib, everything from the Carolina-style pulled pork to the potato salad is made from scratch. Ribs are dry rub marinated overnight then slow-spun on a rotisserie.For Jason,...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Long Island beekeeper helps bees survive winter

Honeybees thrive during the summer, but keeping them alive during the winter can be challenging. A Long Island beekeeper is doing her part to keep bees alive through winter. Honeybees thrive during the summer, but keeping them alive during the winter can be challenging. A Long Island beekeeper is doing her part to keep bees alive through winter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Founder of investment firm, 46, plunges to his death from NYC rooftop bar

The founder of an investment firm plunged to his death from a Manhattan rooftop bar on Wednesday night, cops and law enforcement sources said. Dale L. Cheney, 46, man plummeted from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York in front of at least two witnesses around 6:30 p.m., police and the sources said. He landed on the street below and was pronounced dead on scene, cops said. Two people at the rooftop bar told police that the man jumped off the building, sources said. One woman called 911, saying she heard a loud noise. The death is being...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Crown Heights smoke shop robbed at gunpoint

NEW YORK, NY – A Crown Heights smoke shop was robbed at gunpoint, but the enterprising thieves only made off with $200 in products and a cell phone. Shortly after 11 pm, four unidentified black males entered the store on Thursday. One of the suspects held the door and acted as a lookout while the others entered the store. One of the suspects pulled a gun wrapped in a towel and pointed it at the store employee. Nobody was injured during the incident. The suspects fled the scene. At this time, no arrests have been made. The post Crown Heights smoke shop robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

