ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

Comments / 2

Related
hubcityradio.com

Senator Julie Frye-Mueller files a lawuit

PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) — Suspended Republican state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of Rapid has filed a lawsuit Monday in Federal District Court in Pierre. Republican Sen. Tom Pischke from Dell Rapids announced that Frye-Mueller filed the lawsuit during an attempt to have the Senate reinstate her and pause the investigation.
PIERRE, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Fentanyl risks in South Dakota create need for awareness

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You may have heard more PSAs recently about Fentanyl. The deadly synthetic opioid has been a cause of concern for officials. Fentanyl can kill with a dosage small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil and it’s made its way to South Dakota. The rise in circulation and deaths caused by fentanyl is closely monitored by the state and federal government. Minnehaha county sheriff, Mike Milstead has recently been working with the state and the DEA to do PSAs like “One Pill Can Kill” to raise awareness about the dangers of the drug.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

NorthWestern Energy customers report scam calls in South Dakota, Nebraska, and Montana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Scammers impersonating NorthWestern Energy representatives have targeted customers in South Dakota, Nebraska, and Montana through calls and text messages, attempting to steal money by threatening immediate service disconnection. The scammers use the company’s logo in text and other electronic messages and mimic NorthWestern...
NEBRASKA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

From prison to a payroll: Program trains inmates as machinists

WATERTOWN, S.D. (South Dakota Searchlight) - Over 40% of South Dakota prisoners return after release. Officials hope free higher education will help. Kimberlee Browne thought she’d die on the streets. The 40-year-old mother of six and former educator has been in and out of the South Dakota prison system...
ALASKA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Education groups push back on grocery sales tax cut

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Repealing or cutting South Dakota’s grocery sales tax has been a mission for many in the state for years, and it became a focal point during the last general election. Now that there’s momentum to follow through with the effort in the state legislature, some groups are pushing back. Statewide education groups in particular are opposing the efforts, as they fight for more funding to keep up with teacher pay and support.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Amendment permits 'able-bodied' work requirement for Medicaid

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota House committee approves a proposed constitutional amendment allowing the state to implement an “able-bodied” requirement for Medicaid recipients Monday morning. The 2022 state constitutional amendment that expands Medicaid coverage for indigent South Dakotans hasn’t been implemented yet. The...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota Urban Indian Health receives grant to train staff, raise awareness for 988 call line

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota Urban Indian Health services is receiving a grant to bring more information about the 9-8-8 program to tribal communities. Part of the three-year initiative will raise awareness of the statewide 988 suicide prevention hotline through a marketing campaign in Tribal Communities. Preparations...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Governor Noem approves $12.5 million for child care startups and expansions

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While the child care crisis continues in the state, a new grant funding option could help. The Department of Social Services announced Monday that Governor Kristi Noem has approved $12.5 million of ARPA funds to fuel the expansion and startups of child care facilities in the next year.
ABERDEEN, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday Team Weather

Dakota News Now brings you the latest news and weather from across South Dakota, western Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Sioux Falls Stampede’s Wiener Dog Night returns this Saturday. The Sioux Falls Stampede is once again changing up uniforms and names for the game which helps benefit Dakota Dachshund Rescue.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Dangerously cold temps linger in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another round of Wind Chill Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories are in effect through this morning. In the tri-state area, we’ll see the advisories expire around 10 a.m., but we’ll keep the advisories and warnings until noon up north and out west. Feels-like temperatures could get close to -30° for some of us, so bundle up this morning!
MISSOURI STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Slightly warmer Wednesday for South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Temperatures are going to rebound slightly as we head through the rest of today. Highs will get into the teens in the east with some 20s and 30s out west. Another cold front is going to be moving through tonight and heading into Thursday morning.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy