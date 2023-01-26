Read full article on original website
Senator Julie Frye-Mueller files a lawuit
PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) — Suspended Republican state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of Rapid has filed a lawsuit Monday in Federal District Court in Pierre. Republican Sen. Tom Pischke from Dell Rapids announced that Frye-Mueller filed the lawsuit during an attempt to have the Senate reinstate her and pause the investigation.
District 30 voters: ‘We legally elected her, and we don’t want her illegally removed’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In light of state Senator Julie Frye-Mueller’s suspension, some voters in South Dakota’s Senate District 30 feel their voices have been denied the representation they voted for. What makes up Custer, Fall River, and parts of Pennington County is the area considered South...
Fentanyl risks in South Dakota create need for awareness
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You may have heard more PSAs recently about Fentanyl. The deadly synthetic opioid has been a cause of concern for officials. Fentanyl can kill with a dosage small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil and it’s made its way to South Dakota. The rise in circulation and deaths caused by fentanyl is closely monitored by the state and federal government. Minnehaha county sheriff, Mike Milstead has recently been working with the state and the DEA to do PSAs like “One Pill Can Kill” to raise awareness about the dangers of the drug.
NorthWestern Energy customers report scam calls in South Dakota, Nebraska, and Montana
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Scammers impersonating NorthWestern Energy representatives have targeted customers in South Dakota, Nebraska, and Montana through calls and text messages, attempting to steal money by threatening immediate service disconnection. The scammers use the company’s logo in text and other electronic messages and mimic NorthWestern...
Minnesota lawmaker seeks authority over mergers in response to Sanford-Fairview plan
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (South Dakota Searchlight) - Minnesota House Democrats on Monday warned a merger between Fairview Health Services and Sanford Health could increase health care costs or lead to hospital and clinic closures. In November, Fairview and Sanford announced their intention to merge into one health care system run...
From prison to a payroll: Program trains inmates as machinists
WATERTOWN, S.D. (South Dakota Searchlight) - Over 40% of South Dakota prisoners return after release. Officials hope free higher education will help. Kimberlee Browne thought she’d die on the streets. The 40-year-old mother of six and former educator has been in and out of the South Dakota prison system...
Education groups push back on grocery sales tax cut
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Repealing or cutting South Dakota’s grocery sales tax has been a mission for many in the state for years, and it became a focal point during the last general election. Now that there’s momentum to follow through with the effort in the state legislature, some groups are pushing back. Statewide education groups in particular are opposing the efforts, as they fight for more funding to keep up with teacher pay and support.
Amendment permits 'able-bodied' work requirement for Medicaid
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota House committee approves a proposed constitutional amendment allowing the state to implement an “able-bodied” requirement for Medicaid recipients Monday morning. The 2022 state constitutional amendment that expands Medicaid coverage for indigent South Dakotans hasn’t been implemented yet. The...
South Dakota Urban Indian Health receives grant to train staff, raise awareness for 988 call line
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota Urban Indian Health services is receiving a grant to bring more information about the 9-8-8 program to tribal communities. Part of the three-year initiative will raise awareness of the statewide 988 suicide prevention hotline through a marketing campaign in Tribal Communities. Preparations...
Governor Noem approves $12.5 million for child care startups and expansions
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While the child care crisis continues in the state, a new grant funding option could help. The Department of Social Services announced Monday that Governor Kristi Noem has approved $12.5 million of ARPA funds to fuel the expansion and startups of child care facilities in the next year.
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday Team Weather
Dakota News Now brings you the latest news and weather from across South Dakota, western Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Sioux Falls Stampede’s Wiener Dog Night returns this Saturday. The Sioux Falls Stampede is once again changing up uniforms and names for the game which helps benefit Dakota Dachshund Rescue.
Dangerously cold temps linger in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another round of Wind Chill Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories are in effect through this morning. In the tri-state area, we’ll see the advisories expire around 10 a.m., but we’ll keep the advisories and warnings until noon up north and out west. Feels-like temperatures could get close to -30° for some of us, so bundle up this morning!
Slightly warmer Wednesday for South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Temperatures are going to rebound slightly as we head through the rest of today. Highs will get into the teens in the east with some 20s and 30s out west. Another cold front is going to be moving through tonight and heading into Thursday morning.
Kristi Noem under fire from state Freedom Caucus for allegedly overstepping South Dakota constitutional limits
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is getting heat from some state Freedom Caucus members who say her executive branch has “overstepped” its constitutional authority.
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Tea Area staves off Western Christian, Pierre topples Harrisburg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tea Area did enough and stretched out the lead over Western Christian to take the home win. Third-ranked Pierre traveled to fourth-ranked Harrisburg to hand the Tigers a loss. Click the video player above to view highlights from Tuesday’s action.
