Illinois State

Mashed

Gas Station Fireball Is Facing A Major Lawsuit For Not Actually Being Whiskey

Fireball is taking the heat once again. The cinnamon-ey sweet liquor may be seemingly everywhere now, but it's actually been around for decades. The now-popular brand didn't always have quite the same name — in the 1980s, it was part of the Dr. McGillicuddy stable of flavored schnapps, sold as Dr. McGillicuddy's Fireball Whisky (via Bloomberg). In 2007, fusty old Dr. McGillicuddy's Fireball Whisky got rebranded, repackaged, and renamed (but with the same formula) as Fireball Cinnamon Whisky and the Sazerac Company, the brand's current owner, went looking for a new market to match the zesty drink's new image.
GEORGIA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Maker Of Fireball Is Being Sued Because Their Mini Bottles Don’t Contain Actual Whiskey

I mean, the headache you get from a night of drinking Fireball should be enough to clue you in that there is some shit underneath that red cap. A class-action lawsuit has been filed in the state of Illinois against Sazerac, the parent company of the popular cinnamon-flavored Fireball Whisky, due to the fact that the mini-bottles don’t have any… umm… whiskey?
ILLINOIS STATE
Futurism

Scientists Link Male Pattern Balding to Wildly Popular Beverage

Soda drinkers, beware — it looks like your favorite sugary drinks may be linked to hair loss. A new study out of Tsinghua University in Beijing has found a new link between sugary drinks and male pattern hair loss, with beverages ranging from soft drinks to artificially-sweetened juices to energy drinks being some of the primary culprits.
Upworthy

Homeless man asks restaurant if they have food to spare. He was offered a chair and anything on menu

It is often considered good practice for restaurants to give their spare food to people in need at the end of the day. Most don't follow this practice, causing a lot of food to go to waste. However, one restaurant is being commended for the way they treated a homeless man asking for spare food. Ronda Chung was at El Sur Street Food Co in Little Rock and they observed something very heartwarming.
Vice

This Guy Plans to Open a Store That Sells Heroin, Meth, and Crack

A Vancouver man is planning to open what would be Canada’s first store that sells heroin, cocaine, meth, MDMA, and other drugs as a way to reduce the rising number of deaths stemming from the overdose crisis. Jerry Martin, 51, wants to open the brick-and-mortar shop by the end...
Allrecipes.com

This Is the Cheapest Place To Buy Eggs Right Now

If you've been to the grocery store this month, then you've likely seen the price of eggs skyrocketing. While finding eggs has gotten easier over the past few weeks, the price is still a pain point for many shoppers. Some of your local grocery stores may have a sign explaining...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ty D.

McDonald's Opens Fully Automated Restaurant - No Humans

McDonald's has opened up its first fully-automated restaurantsparking debate and intrigue in equal measure. The branch requires no human contact to order and pick up meals, making it the introvert's dream. Customers can use automated screens to order fast food and collect it via a machine.
FORT WORTH, TX
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Michigan

When it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others. So where can you get the very best pizza? The editors over at Reader's Digest have scoured the country for the best pizza parlor in every state and the winner for Michigan is Grand Rapids' Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Popculture

Pasta Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns

It's a hard time to be a pasta lover. Following World Variety Produce, Inc.'s recall of Melissa's Pasta Para Duros packages, yet another brand of pasta is being pulled from store shelves. On Dec. 29, Caesar's Pasta, LLC recalled more than 5,000 pounds of frozen manicotti due to potential listeria contamination.

