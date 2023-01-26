Fireball is taking the heat once again. The cinnamon-ey sweet liquor may be seemingly everywhere now, but it's actually been around for decades. The now-popular brand didn't always have quite the same name — in the 1980s, it was part of the Dr. McGillicuddy stable of flavored schnapps, sold as Dr. McGillicuddy's Fireball Whisky (via Bloomberg). In 2007, fusty old Dr. McGillicuddy's Fireball Whisky got rebranded, repackaged, and renamed (but with the same formula) as Fireball Cinnamon Whisky and the Sazerac Company, the brand's current owner, went looking for a new market to match the zesty drink's new image.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO