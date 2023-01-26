One arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit ends in Old Metairie

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Multiple people were detained and one New Orleans man was arrested following a pursuit Thursday morning.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Capt. Jason Rivarde said deputies were chasing a car reported to be stolen out of New Orleans. It then became a foot pursuit.

The arrest was made on Metairie Avenue behind the Little Red Schoolhouse. Multiple people inside the car were detained at the scene but have since been released.

According to Capt. Rivarde, this is not related to the chase from Wednesday night where a deputy fired his weapon at a suspect they were chasing.

Just after 10 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of N. Arnoult and S I-10 Service Rd., deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop when the driver fled. The suspect crashed into another motorist near Manson Avenue.

The driver and passenger got out of the car armed with guns. One of those firearms was reported stolen. The vehicle they were in was also stolen from New Orleans.

Investigators believe the suspect fired at was injured. However, they cannot confirm if the injury was from the crash or gunfire.

