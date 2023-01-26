ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

One arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit ends in Old Metairie

By Britney Dixon
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42DN6b_0kS71BrE00

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Multiple people were detained and one New Orleans man was arrested following a pursuit Thursday morning.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Capt. Jason Rivarde said deputies were chasing a car reported to be stolen out of New Orleans. It then became a foot pursuit.

The arrest was made on Metairie Avenue behind the Little Red Schoolhouse. Multiple people inside the car were detained at the scene but have since been released.

According to Capt. Rivarde, this is not related to the chase from Wednesday night where a deputy fired his weapon at a suspect they were chasing.

Just after 10 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of N. Arnoult and S I-10 Service Rd., deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop when the driver fled. The suspect crashed into another motorist near Manson Avenue.

The driver and passenger got out of the car armed with guns. One of those firearms was reported stolen. The vehicle they were in was also stolen from New Orleans.

Investigators believe the suspect fired at was injured. However, they cannot confirm if the injury was from the crash or gunfire.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 4

James
3d ago

Criminals Read This I Keep Telling Y'all That Other Parishes Not Playing That Foolishness Keep It Here In Orleans You'll Get Away With It

Reply
4
Manuel Ochoa
3d ago

Orleans parish over flowing crime is spilling to other parishes. Crime is really out of control!!!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWL-TV

Man killed in Algiers after shots fired, car crashes

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday night in Algiers. Police say the incident occurred just before 11 p.m.. Police responded to a call of shots fired and a car crash on Zion Street and Dickens Drive. When they arrived at the scene, police...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Man shot in the head in Bogalusa, police report

BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one man outside of an apartment complex on Friday, Jan. 27. According to police, a man was shot in the head at 1015 Union Avenue at the Union Point Apartments. The victim is still alive but listed...
BOGALUSA, LA
fox8live.com

Driver fatally shot Saturday night in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found fatally shot late Saturday night (Jan. 28) in the Old Aurora section of Algiers, New Orleans police said. The victim’s age and identity have not been disclosed. The NOPD said it received calls reporting gunfire and a single-car accident around 10:50...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Two shot, one killed in Metairie, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office says

Two men were shot and one was killed Friday afternoon in west Metairie. Authorities learned of the violence at about 2:45 p.m. and found the victims wounded in a vehicle near the intersection of South Cumberland and Milan streets, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. One died there, and the other was sent to a hospital. Investigators withheld the dead man's name while trying to locate his relatives.
METAIRIE, LA
WDSU

Man shot and killed in Algiers, police report

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that killed a man late Saturday night. Investigators responded to reports of shots fired and a single vehicle crash near the intersection of Dickens Place and Zion Street. Around 10:50 p.m., officers discovered an unresponsive man...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

One dead, one wounded in Metairie shooting

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting that happened Friday afternoon in Metairie. “Around 2:45 pm, deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting near S. Cumberland St. and Milan St.,” Detective Brandon Veal
METAIRIE, LA
WWL-TV

JPSO: 1 Man killed, another injured in double shooting

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — One man is dead, and another man is injured after a double shooting in Metairie on Friday, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. near S. Cumberland St. and Milan St. When deputies arrived at the scene; they found two adult males in a vehicle with gunshot wounds.
METAIRIE, LA
WGNO

Man burglarizes business in Lakeview, arrest warrant issued

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted suspect in connection with a burglary that occurred Tuesday (Jan. 24) in Lakeview. According to reports, around 8:57 a.m. officers responded to a business report of a burglary incident in the […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Charter Guide Arrested For Multiple Violations

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents arrested a Metairie charter captain for alleged charter guide and criminal violations in St. Bernard Parish on Jan. 20. Agents charged Christopher Pike Jr., 38, of Metairie, with Cast and Blast Charters LLC, for three counts of failing to comply with charter...
METAIRIE, LA
WGNO

WGNO

41K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy