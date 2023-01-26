ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

wutc.org

From Chattamatters: Permanent Supportive Housing

More than 400 people here in Chattanooga are chronically homeless. One solution is what is known as permanent supportive housing. That’s the focus of the latest story from Chattamatters, a project at The Enterprise Center that helps Chattanoogans better understand local government and local issues. Listen to part of...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
travelnoire.com

What I Learned Staying In A Tiny Home In Tennessee

Have you ever thought about living in a tiny home? I’m a big fan of small living and #vanlife. While I’ve only experimented with this lifestyle, I look forward to the day when I can make it a full-time reality. During a trip to. I switched up my...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Rachel Lovingood, Yaquia Walker – First Baptist Church

We were joined on Mix Mornings by Rachel Lovingood and Yaquia Walker with First Baptist Cleveland to discuss ‘The Well,’ a free event they host for women in the community. ‘The Well’ will take place this Sunday, Jan. 29 at 6pm (doors open 5:30pm). Learn more...
CLEVELAND, TN
localmemphis.com

Dog found wandering with heartbreaking note reunited with owner

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An animal shelter in Tennessee has reunited a woman experiencing homelessness and her dog, and after their story received support from thousands of people online, the shelter is working to help them stay together. The McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga, Tenn., shared in a Jan. 24...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
travelblog.org

Chattanooga Choo Choo

Days 34 -36 First an update to our last blog. I did our blog about Nashville the night before we left, when we woke up it was snowing. We really had hoped to make it through the winter without seeing snow. The snow was really a non-event , by the time we pulled out of the campground the ground was clear.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
DeanLand

Our Top Chattanooga Stop for Delectable Korean BiBimBap

Before learning about this Korean bowl-styled dish on Food Network's "Chopped," I had no idea what deliciousness was contained in this nursery rhyme sounding meal. Now, on cold days, when I'm craving a hearty meal or whenever I see a Korean restaurant, it's the first image that pops into my mind.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Cicis Pizza in Hixson Permanently Closing

HIXSON, Tenn. (WDEF) — A sign on the front door revealed that Cicis Pizza in Hixson is closing its doors for good. The restaurant sits on Highway 153. “Thanks Hixson for your support over the past 26 years!. It has been a pleasure serving you!. It is with a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

“Americans And The Holocaust” Comes To Chattanooga

Friday is International Holocaust Remembrance Day. It’s a commemoration of the six million Jewish victims murdered in the Holocaust - and millions of other victims persecuted by Nazi Germany. Starting Friday through February 27th, the Chattanooga Public Library is one of fifty libraries in the country to host “Americans...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
travelweekly.com

American Queen's musical acts strike a nostalgic chord

I first tuned into just how musically robust the American Queen was when we first boarded our seven-night Tennessee River cruise in Chattanooga and headed to the portion of the deck at the bow called the Front Porch. Here we were greeted with a glass of bubbly and bags of freshly popped popcorn as the boat's lively six-piece band, the Steamboat Syncopators, played Dixieland tunes to get us all in the mood for the nostalgic week ahead.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
cityscopemag.com

Ask Hamilton: Nickajack Cave

Spelunking is a thriving hobby here in the Scenic City. There are so many iconic caverns to explore! I keep hearing about Nickajack Cave, but I recently found out it’s almost entirely underwater and off-limits to the public. If visitors aren’t allowed in, what makes this site so special?
CHATTANOOGA, TN
cwalbany.com

WDEF

CARTA Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Free Bus Rides

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – CARTA is celebrating its Golden Anniversary this week, commemorating 50 years of service to Chattanooga public transit. The week includes several events to show appreciation and gratitude for their employees, but Thursday, January 26th will be a customer appreciation day. On that day, all CARTA...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Commercial Fire at Chattem Chemicals

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattem Chemicals plant had a commercial fire Friday morning. The Chattanooga Fire Department said they extinguished the fire within minutes. They continued to cool the tank afterwards. The fire took place around 11 a.m. on Friday. CFD said the fire was around one of...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Charleston News Link

Serious Offer Made by Charleston

January is National Mentor Month, and the Charleston City Commission held its latest meeting on January 10th, 6pm and took place at Walter Goode Municipal Hall. In attendance was the Charleston City Mayor Donna McDermott who brought the purchase of the Hiwassee Street property, formerly known as an emergency veterinarian clinic, to the table. McDermott wanted the city to make an offer for the property in hopes of gaining a new City Hall.
CHARLESTON, TN

