Businesses coming together for Goodwill career fair
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – More than a dozen businesses will be heading to a career fair, hosted by Goodwill.
Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma is hosting a career fair on Thursday, Feb. 2 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Goodwill Job Connection Center in downtown Oklahoma City.
Organizers say there will be more than a dozen businesses in attendance, including:
- ASM Global/Paycom Center
- Cintas
- Gardaworld
- Guthrie Job Corp
- Homeland
- LaborMax
- Love’s
- Nortek
- Oklahoma Juvenile Affairs
- OnCue
- People Ready
- Remington Park
- Southern Nazarene University
- UPS.
The event is open to the pubic and RSVP is not required.
There is a possibility of on-the-spot interviews, so job seekers should come in business-professional attire.
