Businesses coming together for Goodwill career fair

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – More than a dozen businesses will be heading to a career fair, hosted by Goodwill.

Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma is hosting a career fair on Thursday, Feb. 2 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Goodwill Job Connection Center in downtown Oklahoma City.

Organizers say there will be more than a dozen businesses in attendance, including:

ASM Global/Paycom Center

Cintas

Gardaworld

Guthrie Job Corp

Homeland

LaborMax

Love’s

Nortek

Oklahoma Juvenile Affairs

OnCue

People Ready

Remington Park

Southern Nazarene University

UPS.

The event is open to the pubic and RSVP is not required.

There is a possibility of on-the-spot interviews, so job seekers should come in business-professional attire.

To learn more, click here.

