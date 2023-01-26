ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Businesses coming together for Goodwill career fair

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wMnMy_0kS70tI300

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – More than a dozen businesses will be heading to a career fair, hosted by Goodwill.

Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma is hosting a career fair on Thursday, Feb. 2 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Goodwill Job Connection Center in downtown Oklahoma City.

Medical marijuana could lose “billions.” Here’s why

Organizers say there will be more than a dozen businesses in attendance, including:

  • ASM Global/Paycom Center
  • Cintas
  • Gardaworld
  • Guthrie Job Corp
  • Homeland
  • LaborMax
  • Love’s
  • Nortek
  • Oklahoma Juvenile Affairs
  • OnCue
  • People Ready
  • Remington Park
  • Southern Nazarene University
  • UPS.

The event is open to the pubic and RSVP is not required.

There is a possibility of on-the-spot interviews, so job seekers should come in business-professional attire.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOR

4 Your Information: Lifelong learning opportunities for Oklahomans

4 Your Information: Lifelong learning opportunities for Oklahomans. 4 Your Information: Lifelong learning opportunities …. 4 Your Information: Lifelong learning opportunities for Oklahomans. 5th grader saves choking friend. 5th grader saves choking friend. 5th grader saves choking friend. 5th grader saves choking friend. Epic misspent public education dollars. Epic misspent...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute seminars for seniors

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute hosts seminars for seniors across Oklahoma. Norman, Stillwater, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and Bartlesville have programs as well as several online courses. Find more information on OLLI at OSU here. Find more information on OLLI at OU here.
STILLWATER, OK
405business.com

Clean Juice Opens Second Oklahoma Location, First in Edmond

The franchise is the first and only USDA-certified organic juice and food bar with more than 200 locations in the country. Clean Juice, an organic juice and food bar, recently opened its second location in Oklahoma and first location in Edmond. Edmond franchise owner Elizabeth Zuckermandel said she wanted to...
EDMOND, OK
KFOR

Discover Oklahoma: "The Jones Assembly" blends live music, drink & food

Discover Oklahoma: "The Jones Assembly" blends live music, drink & food. Discover Oklahoma: “The Jones Assembly” blends live …. Discover Oklahoma: "The Jones Assembly" blends live music, drink & food. 5th grader saves choking friend. 5th grader saves choking friend. 5th grader saves choking friend. 5th grader saves...
OKLAHOMA STATE
multihousingnews.com

TWG Breaks Ground on $47M Oklahoma City Affordable Community

Fairground Flats is scheduled for delivery in 2024. TWG Development has broken ground on Fairground Flats, a 216-unit affordable housing community in Oklahoma City. Construction is slated for completion in 2024. The $47 million project is being developed with the support of the Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency, Citibank, Bank of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

48K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy