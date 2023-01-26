Read full article on original website
Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023
Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023. Former NFL star and Fox Sports analyst Rob Gronkowski shares which team he thinks will win the Super Bowl. He also dishes on why he thinks teammate Tom Brady and actor Sally Field are a “perfect match.”
Vic Fangio accepts defensive coordinator job after reported bidding war
Vic Fangio was pursued in recent weeks by several teams who were in need of a defensive coordinator, and the veteran coach has chosen a new team. Fangio has agreed to become the next defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that the deal will make him the highest-paid coordinator... The post Vic Fangio accepts defensive coordinator job after reported bidding war appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
AFC championship prediction: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs | Jason Williams
I understand it now. Why the doubters keep doubting the Cincinnati Bengals, even as they prepare to play in their second consecutive AFC championship game on Sunday night. The doubters have had a hard time forgetting about the three decades of mediocre football and off-the-field player drama. ...
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
NFL World Reacts To Saturday's Jerry Rice Announcement
The San Francisco 49ers will have the legendary Jerry Rice in their midst during Sunday's NFC Championship. Rice has been invited to be an honorary captain for the 49ers-Eagles game tomorrow afternoon. He will be joined by Eagles legend Brian Dawkins. "Honorary captains for ...
Meet Jadyn Jannasch — Dak Prescott's Rumored "Rebound" Girlfriend
On Sunday, Jan. 22, the Dallas Cowboys fumbled their shot at the Super Bowl after a devastating loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif. Whether or not Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is to blame for the team’s elimination from the playoffs has since become a topic of debate on social media.
Joe Burrow wears ‘Sorry in Advance’ pink bear shirt before AFC Championship game
see also Joe Burrow’s got the drip: The Bengals QB’s best gameday looks Joe Burrow arrived in Kansas City in style. And with a message. The Bengals quarterback rocked a pink denim jacket with pink pants and sunglasses, with a shirt of a pink bear wearing a shirt that said, “Sorry,” as he arrived to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday for the AFC Championship game. The bear was also holding a tag that said, “Sorry in Advance.” Sorry in Advance was the brand of the shirt, but it’s also pretty clear what message Burrow is trying to send. He’ll hope it comes across strongly in the game against the Chiefs, when he tries to get the Bengals to their second straight Super Bowl. Burrow, who became known for his game-day outfits last season, won a conference title game at Arrowhead Stadium last season, beating Patrick Mahomes in overtime, 27-24. He’ll need to do the same this year, as the game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Sunday night. Mahomes is set to play despite suffering a high-ankle sprain during last weekend’s AFC Divisional Round win over the Jaguars.
Report: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Expected to Play vs. Bengals
Kansas City may have another ailing star on the field for Sunday’s AFC championship game.
Erin Andrews: "Future Is Bright" For 1 NFL Team
Seven teams made the playoffs in 2022 after missing them in 2021 with three teams doing so with a brand new head coach. But for Erin Andrews, the future looks bright for one team in particular. In her recent interview with TheSpun, the FOX Sports NFL sideline reporter declared that the "future is ...
All Bengals Staff Picks For AFC Championship Rematch Against Kansas City Chiefs
Will Cincinnati beat Kansas City for a fourth-straight time
Chiefs fan who ate a baked potato out of her pocket at playoff game continues to blow up online
Nicki Conrad went viral last weekend at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs. She brought a potato to the Divisional Round playoff game. Now, Hy-Vee, a regional supermarket, is sponsoring her next tailgate party on Sunday. This is the photo that's gone viral after a Jacksonville fan posted,...
Bengals are America's favorite team for conference championship, according to social media data
Step aside, Cowboys: It looks like there's a new America's Team in town. According to new data obtained by BetOnline.ag, the Bengals have the most fan support entering Conference Championship weekend. According to BetOnline, 23 states are pulling for the Bengals above all other teams this week, narrowly beating out...
How To Watch AFC/NFC Champ Games in South Dakota Today
There are four teams left in the National Football League playoffs and two teams will punch their tickets to the Super Bowl today. The Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Field in Kansas City and the Philadelphia Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
Look: Olivia Culpo Had A Rough Time Traveling To NFC Championship Game
Olivia Culpo will be at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia this afternoon to watch her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey in the NFC Championship Game. She didn't exactly have the easiest time getting to the City of Brotherly Love though. Like so many others recently, the 30-year-old model and ...
Superstar NFL Quarterback Undergoes Major Surgery
The Los Angeles Chargers had a season of high hopes come crashing down when they lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the wild-card matchup during the first weekend of playoff football in the National Football League.
Jets make their QB plans for 2023 clear
The New York Jets have insisted they remain committed to Zach Wilson heading into 2023, but it sounds like the quarterback will face an uphill battle if he wants to win the starting job. Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Thursday told reporters that the team is “committed to finding a veteran.” He said that... The post Jets make their QB plans for 2023 clear appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cincinnati, Kansas City mayors get into bizarre Twitter beef ahead of AFC title game
The rivalry between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs has boiled over to City Hall. Yes, you read that right.
NFL Star Dealing With Significant Head Trauma
The National Football League is filled with major hits, but this season one player seemed to suffer some of the worst hits for his long-term health. Miami Dolphins star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered multiple concussions this season, and he is still dealing with significant head trauma today.
CFB world reacts to shocking coach firing
It’s very rare for college football coaches to be fired at this point in the year as most teams across the country have finalized their coaching moves and are looking toward next season, but in a shocking turn of events, it looks like the Miami Hurricanes will be looking for a new offensive coordinator.
