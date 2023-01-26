ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

msn.com

Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023

Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023. Former NFL star and Fox Sports analyst Rob Gronkowski shares which team he thinks will win the Super Bowl. He also dishes on why he thinks teammate Tom Brady and actor Sally Field are a “perfect match.”
Larry Brown Sports

Vic Fangio accepts defensive coordinator job after reported bidding war

Vic Fangio was pursued in recent weeks by several teams who were in need of a defensive coordinator, and the veteran coach has chosen a new team. Fangio has agreed to become the next defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that the deal will make him the highest-paid coordinator... The post Vic Fangio accepts defensive coordinator job after reported bidding war appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
New York Post

Joe Burrow wears ‘Sorry in Advance’ pink bear shirt before AFC Championship game

see also Joe Burrow’s got the drip: The Bengals QB’s best gameday looks Joe Burrow arrived in Kansas City in style. And with a message. The Bengals quarterback rocked a pink denim jacket with pink pants and sunglasses, with a shirt of a pink bear wearing a shirt that said, “Sorry,” as he arrived to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday for the AFC Championship game. The bear was also holding a tag that said, “Sorry in Advance.” Sorry in Advance was the brand of the shirt, but it’s also pretty clear what message Burrow is trying to send. He’ll hope it comes across strongly in the game against the Chiefs, when he tries to get the Bengals to their second straight Super Bowl. Burrow, who became known for his game-day outfits last season, won a conference title game at Arrowhead Stadium last season, beating Patrick Mahomes in overtime, 27-24. He’ll need to do the same this year, as the game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Sunday night. Mahomes is set to play despite suffering a high-ankle sprain during last weekend’s AFC Divisional Round win over the Jaguars.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Erin Andrews: "Future Is Bright" For 1 NFL Team

Seven teams made the playoffs in 2022 after missing them in 2021 with three teams doing so with a brand new head coach. But for Erin Andrews, the future looks bright for one team in particular. In her recent interview with TheSpun, the FOX Sports NFL sideline reporter declared that the "future is ...
The Spun

Look: Olivia Culpo Had A Rough Time Traveling To NFC Championship Game

Olivia Culpo will be at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia this afternoon to watch her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey in the NFC Championship Game. She didn't exactly have the easiest time getting to the City of Brotherly Love though. Like so many others recently, the 30-year-old model and ...
Larry Brown Sports

Jets make their QB plans for 2023 clear

The New York Jets have insisted they remain committed to Zach Wilson heading into 2023, but it sounds like the quarterback will face an uphill battle if he wants to win the starting job. Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Thursday told reporters that the team is “committed to finding a veteran.” He said that... The post Jets make their QB plans for 2023 clear appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Dealing With Significant Head Trauma

The National Football League is filled with major hits, but this season one player seemed to suffer some of the worst hits for his long-term health. Miami Dolphins star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered multiple concussions this season, and he is still dealing with significant head trauma today.
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to shocking coach firing

It’s very rare for college football coaches to be fired at this point in the year as most teams across the country have finalized their coaching moves and are looking toward next season, but in a shocking turn of events, it looks like the Miami Hurricanes will be looking for a new offensive coordinator.

