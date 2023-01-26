Squanch Games creator hits back at Elon Musk’s claim Justin Roiland is the ‘heart’ of ‘Rick and Morty’

Read full article on original website
‘Rick and Morty’ is officially dead to fans after alleged Justin Roiland DMs emerge
Content warning for sexual content and offensive language. Last Thursday, Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland was charged with domestic violence arising from an incident in 2020 involving an unnamed former partner. Roiland is pleading not guilty, with his attorney releasing a statement criticizing “inaccurate” media coverage and saying they “look forward to clearing Justin’s name”.
The perfect replacement for Justin Roiland on ‘Rick and Morty’ is already working with Adult Swim
Yesterday, Adult Swim dropped the hammer on Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland. The writer and voice actor is facing a domestic violence trial later this year and has seen his reputation shredded. Despite voicing both Rick and Morty and being central to the show’s success, Adult Swim has now...
‘Rick and Morty’ fans aren’t convinced Adult Swim keeping Dan Harmon is a good look for the show
The future of Rick and Morty is in turmoil, as Adult Swim parts ways with one problematic creator, but keeps another on. Justin Roiland was a staple of the adult animated show before his various misdeeds saw the program cut ties with the 42-year-old actor and writer. Roiland, who voiced both Rick and Morty on the popular series—along with various side characters—is officially out, but his co-creator remains attached to future seasons. Dan Harmon isn’t facing quite the pushback Roiland was, but the recent focus on Rick and Morty is bringing his own problematic history to the surface.
Dan Harmon eerily foreshadowed Justin Roiland’s downfall over five years ago
As Adult Swim and the huge Rick and Morty fanbase struggle to micro-manage the controversy surrounding Justin Roiland and the domestic violence allegations leveled against him, the internet finds an old interview of his creative partner Dan Harmon foreshadowing his downfall by warning people that your heroes aren’t who you think they are.
‘The Simpsons’ fans use stinging moment to comment on ‘Rick and Morty’ recasting
Some episodes of television are timeless. The Simpsons is one 10-season example (yes, we said 10) of a show which offers commentary on societal issues, often predicting events to come. A certain bit from its 10th season is circulating on Twitter right now to comment on the firing of Justin Roiland from Rick & Morty, and several are saying it is too accurate for the scenario which is about to unfold in the show.
The Justin Roiland saga is hilariously summed up in the most ‘Rick and Morty’ way possible
Anyone not aware of the Justin Roiland saga that has turned his life upside down and almost destroyed the fan-favorite television show Rick and Morty has been living under a rock. It’s a good thing that there is now a video from the show itself that explains everything, and it’s dead on.
‘Rick and Morty’ fans seem to forget that the titular characters had different voice actors once before
The future looks bleak for Rick and Morty after Adult Swim chose to part ways with the show’s animator and lead voice actor, Justin Roiland, for allegations of domestic abuse. Roiland is not only the co-creator of the popular animated comedy series, he also voices both Rick and Morty, which will make it all the more difficult to find his replacement. Once it was announced that Rick and Morty would continue, fans were eagerly sending in their audition tapes to take on the mantle, but Yolo Crystal Fantasy and Smiling Friend‘s Michael Cusack, who also did a full Rick and Morty parody in Bushworld Adventures, might be the frontunner for Roiland’s replacement.
Ryan Reynolds nervously defends falling asleep at the opera with Hugh Jackman
For every opera ever shown, at least one person out in the audience could probably be caught snoozing. With his latest throwback Thursday post, Hugh Jackman has hilariously called out Ryan Reynolds for doing just that. Instead of what many would have expected to be some sort of snappy comeback,...
‘Tomb Raider’ being rebooted again as a Marvel-style universe is every bit as stupid as it sounds
HBO’s quickfire renewal of The Last of Us may have been dominating the video game discourse with good reason, but the announcement that Amazon is rebooting Tomb Raider as a Marvel Cinematic Universe-style multimedia franchise runs it a close second. After Alicia Vikander’s sequel was finally put out of...
Justin Roiland leaving Squanch Games is nothing but a positive for the developer
Rick & Morty fans are still trying to figure out what their favorite Adult Swim cartoon will look like now that the show has parted ways with co-creator Justin Roiland following accusations of domestic abuse. But Cartoon Network isn’t the only company to break its ties to the controversial animator. Squanch Games, the video game studio founded by Roiland in 2016 has also cut ties with its former CEO. And it may just be the best thing that’s ever happened to the company.
‘Teen Wolf’ fans appear to be in collective agreement that pretending the movie never existed is the best course of action
This article contains spoilers for Teen Wolf: The Movie. Some things are better left untouched. In the age of revivals, reboots, and remakes, Hollywood is set on bringing back every once-popular television show or movie known to man, and very rarely does the result match the hype. The latest example is Teen Wolf: The Movie, which despite being out for less than a day, already has fans wishing it had never been made.
Jay Leno’s Bad Luck Streak Continues: His CNBC Show Just Got Canceled Hours After Breaking 2 Ribs in a Motorcycle Fall
Jay Leno‘s 2022 troubles are carrying into the new year, After being hospitalized for injuring his face in a garage fire in November, the comedian broke two bones after falling off his motorcycle Jan. 17 – and now his future on NBC has been jeopardized. While chatting with...
Ashton Kutcher had ‘the strangest feeling’ seeing Mila Kunis as Jackie while filming ‘That ’90s Show’
The Netflix nostalgia grab spin-off of a nostalgia grab, That ’90s Show, is kind of a hit. One of the more viable reasons to watch is the return of characters from the original show. Ashton Kutcher recently commented on what it was like to see real-life spouse Mila Kunis as Jackie again.
Marvel Studios’ ‘Thunderbolts’ adds another breakout star to its growing lineup
Another update has emerged for the upcoming Thunderbolts film: another young star has been added to the growing lineup for this soon-to-be-released Marvel title. Big Mouth’s Ayo Edebiri has been confirmed to be starring in The Thunderbolts. According to Deadline, neither Marvel nor Edebiri’s team commented on the newest casting, and her role was not revealed. It was also reported that this film would be Edebiri’s first major studio role. She was already known for her role in the Hulu series, The Bear, and was nominated for a 2023 Critics Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.
Latest Sci-Fi News: New ‘Last of Us’ images tease the best TV episode in years as Roiland’s ‘Rick and Morty’ drama grows even messier
For weeks now, The Last of Us crew has been teasing fans with the third episode, and with good reason too. Many critics have hailed it not only the show’s best but also one of the best hours of television in recent memory. It’s also the one outing that takes the most liberty with the source material, and now we have promo images to prepare us for what’s to come.
Original ‘Blade’ star calls Marvel MCU ‘worthless garbage’
Blade star Stephen Dorff has some harsh words for the upcoming MCU adaptation of the same superhero film he was in back in 1998. The former Deacon Frost actor doesn’t have any confidence in the upcoming film and claims that the recent superhero films that have been released, both from Marvel and DC, are “worthless garbage.”
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ becomes the first movie since ‘Avatar’ to reach a huge box office milestone
Having proven himself as the undisputed king of blockbuster cinema, nobody can hold a candle to James Cameron when it comes to delivering crowd-pleasing entertainment on a jaw-dropping and epic scale, so the Avatar: The Way of Water director has now found himself in direct competition with the one person he can’t defeat: James Cameron.
The instant classic that rewrote the blockbuster rulebook for better and worse rises from the streaming shadows
It might be The Dark Knight that receives most of the intention, which is fair enough when it’s one of the greatest comic book adaptations of all-time, but you could make a well-founded argument stating that Batman Begins was by far the more influential installment in Christopher Nolan’s classic trilogy.
Everything to Know About Wolf Pack, the Supernatural Series by Teen Wolf Creator Jeff Davis
From the cast to the premiere date, here's what to know about the Paramount+ series executive produced by Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar Is it a full moon, or are people just howling with excitement about the upcoming Paramount+ series Wolf Pack? Written and executive produced by the creator of Teen Wolf, Jeff Davis, the show introduces a new a new supernatural mystery to fans of the 2011 series — and it's expected to be even darker and more intense than its predecessor. Wolf Pack...
Does ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ set up a spinoff?
Eight years after the show initially came to a close, Paramount Plus has given fans a follow up to the Teen Wolf series in the form of a feature, creatively titled Teen Wolf: The Movie. In the film, we’re taken back to Beacon Hills, and we see the continuation of the McCall pack’s story 15 years later. However, the movie’s ending has fans questioning if there will be more movies to follow or even a spinoff series.
