ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Squanch Games creator hits back at Elon Musk’s claim Justin Roiland is the ‘heart’ of ‘Rick and Morty’

By Stacey Ritzen
wegotthiscovered.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Rick and Morty’ is officially dead to fans after alleged Justin Roiland DMs emerge

Content warning for sexual content and offensive language. Last Thursday, Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland was charged with domestic violence arising from an incident in 2020 involving an unnamed former partner. Roiland is pleading not guilty, with his attorney releasing a statement criticizing “inaccurate” media coverage and saying they “look forward to clearing Justin’s name”.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Rick and Morty’ fans aren’t convinced Adult Swim keeping Dan Harmon is a good look for the show

The future of Rick and Morty is in turmoil, as Adult Swim parts ways with one problematic creator, but keeps another on. Justin Roiland was a staple of the adult animated show before his various misdeeds saw the program cut ties with the 42-year-old actor and writer. Roiland, who voiced both Rick and Morty on the popular series—along with various side characters—is officially out, but his co-creator remains attached to future seasons. Dan Harmon isn’t facing quite the pushback Roiland was, but the recent focus on Rick and Morty is bringing his own problematic history to the surface.
wegotthiscovered.com

Dan Harmon eerily foreshadowed Justin Roiland’s downfall over five years ago

As Adult Swim and the huge Rick and Morty fanbase struggle to micro-manage the controversy surrounding Justin Roiland and the domestic violence allegations leveled against him, the internet finds an old interview of his creative partner Dan Harmon foreshadowing his downfall by warning people that your heroes aren’t who you think they are.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Simpsons’ fans use stinging moment to comment on ‘Rick and Morty’ recasting

Some episodes of television are timeless. The Simpsons is one 10-season example (yes, we said 10) of a show which offers commentary on societal issues, often predicting events to come. A certain bit from its 10th season is circulating on Twitter right now to comment on the firing of Justin Roiland from Rick & Morty, and several are saying it is too accurate for the scenario which is about to unfold in the show.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Rick and Morty’ fans seem to forget that the titular characters had different voice actors once before

The future looks bleak for Rick and Morty after Adult Swim chose to part ways with the show’s animator and lead voice actor, Justin Roiland, for allegations of domestic abuse. Roiland is not only the co-creator of the popular animated comedy series, he also voices both Rick and Morty, which will make it all the more difficult to find his replacement. Once it was announced that Rick and Morty would continue, fans were eagerly sending in their audition tapes to take on the mantle, but Yolo Crystal Fantasy and Smiling Friend‘s Michael Cusack, who also did a full Rick and Morty parody in Bushworld Adventures, might be the frontunner for Roiland’s replacement.
wegotthiscovered.com

Ryan Reynolds nervously defends falling asleep at the opera with Hugh Jackman

For every opera ever shown, at least one person out in the audience could probably be caught snoozing. With his latest throwback Thursday post, Hugh Jackman has hilariously called out Ryan Reynolds for doing just that. Instead of what many would have expected to be some sort of snappy comeback,...
wegotthiscovered.com

Justin Roiland leaving Squanch Games is nothing but a positive for the developer

Rick & Morty fans are still trying to figure out what their favorite Adult Swim cartoon will look like now that the show has parted ways with co-creator Justin Roiland following accusations of domestic abuse. But Cartoon Network isn’t the only company to break its ties to the controversial animator. Squanch Games, the video game studio founded by Roiland in 2016 has also cut ties with its former CEO. And it may just be the best thing that’s ever happened to the company.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Teen Wolf’ fans appear to be in collective agreement that pretending the movie never existed is the best course of action

This article contains spoilers for Teen Wolf: The Movie. Some things are better left untouched. In the age of revivals, reboots, and remakes, Hollywood is set on bringing back every once-popular television show or movie known to man, and very rarely does the result match the hype. The latest example is Teen Wolf: The Movie, which despite being out for less than a day, already has fans wishing it had never been made.
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Studios’ ‘Thunderbolts’ adds another breakout star to its growing lineup

Another update has emerged for the upcoming Thunderbolts film: another young star has been added to the growing lineup for this soon-to-be-released Marvel title. Big Mouth’s Ayo Edebiri has been confirmed to be starring in The Thunderbolts. According to Deadline, neither Marvel nor Edebiri’s team commented on the newest casting, and her role was not revealed. It was also reported that this film would be Edebiri’s first major studio role. She was already known for her role in the Hulu series, The Bear, and was nominated for a 2023 Critics Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Sci-Fi News: New ‘Last of Us’ images tease the best TV episode in years as Roiland’s ‘Rick and Morty’ drama grows even messier

For weeks now, The Last of Us crew has been teasing fans with the third episode, and with good reason too. Many critics have hailed it not only the show’s best but also one of the best hours of television in recent memory. It’s also the one outing that takes the most liberty with the source material, and now we have promo images to prepare us for what’s to come.
wegotthiscovered.com

Original ‘Blade’ star calls Marvel MCU ‘worthless garbage’

Blade star Stephen Dorff has some harsh words for the upcoming MCU adaptation of the same superhero film he was in back in 1998. The former Deacon Frost actor doesn’t have any confidence in the upcoming film and claims that the recent superhero films that have been released, both from Marvel and DC, are “worthless garbage.”
People

Everything to Know About Wolf Pack, the Supernatural Series by Teen Wolf Creator Jeff Davis

From the cast to the premiere date, here's what to know about the Paramount+ series executive produced by Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar Is it a full moon, or are people just howling with excitement about the upcoming Paramount+ series Wolf Pack? Written and executive produced by the creator of Teen Wolf, Jeff Davis, the show introduces a new a new supernatural mystery to fans of the 2011 series — and it's expected to be even darker and more intense than its predecessor. Wolf Pack...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Does ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ set up a spinoff?

Eight years after the show initially came to a close, Paramount Plus has given fans a follow up to the Teen Wolf series in the form of a feature, creatively titled Teen Wolf: The Movie. In the film, we’re taken back to Beacon Hills, and we see the continuation of the McCall pack’s story 15 years later. However, the movie’s ending has fans questioning if there will be more movies to follow or even a spinoff series.

Comments / 0

Community Policy