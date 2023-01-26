ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WEHT/WTVW

1 person dead, 2 hospitalized after Daviess County crash

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Law enforcement agencies responded to a fatal crash in Daviess County Saturday evening. Dispatch says the single-vehicle accident happened along Highway 140. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office tells us one person passed away in the accident, two were flown to the hospital. Crews are on scene reconstructing the crash. The […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Evansville murder-for-hire suspect has latest court hearing

Daniel Alvey had a hearing in court Friday morning after being arrested on several charges including murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit murder back in December 2021. Tags. Indiana. Evansville murder-for-hire suspect has latest court hearing. Daniel Alvey had a hearing in court Friday morning after being arrested on...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wrul.com

Carmi Police Department Arrests Carmi Man On White County Warrant

A Carmi man bonded out of the White County Jail after he was taken into custody on Thursday evening on a White County warrant. Officers with the Carmi Police Department went to The Carmi Motel and arrested 44 year old Jeremy Allen Scott on the warrant. Allen was wanted for Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle, Resisting and Disorderly Conduct. Bond on the Warrant was $250.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

105 mph pursuit ends with crash in Central City

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — A police pursuit landed one man in jail over the weekend in Muhlenberg County. A Central City PD officer says he tried to pull over a driver with only one headlight Saturday. The driver, later identified as Dustin Detalente, allegedly sped down a parking lot, nearly hitting other cars. According […]
CENTRAL CITY, KY
WBKO

Ohio County officials put out house fire

Ohio County officials put out house fire
OHIO COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Accident closes part of Old Highway 41 in Gibson Co.

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the area of Old Highway 41 near Sergeant Pepper’s Fireworks on Saturday. Deputies say there was a crash and roads in the area would be closed throughout the evening. Officials urge drivers to use...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Deputies: Man dies in camper fire in Hopkins Co.

EARLINGTON, Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies say a man is dead after a camper fire broke out in Hopkins County early Saturday morning. According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, multiple agencies responded to a report of a structure fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue in Earlington at around 2:21 a.m.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Missing Union County man found dead Saturday morning

Authorities say a missing Union County man was found dead this morning. Union County, Kentucky, officials say 76-year-old James Nicholson was found along with his car on Saturday morning. Officials say they will provide a briefing and update at a future date. A golden alert was issued on Friday for...
UNION COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

‘Gang with badges’: Sheriff Robinson reacts to Tyre Nichols video

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Five former Tennessee police officers were charged Thursday in the beating death of Tyre Nichols, according to online records. A day later, the City of Memphis released graphic video of the police stop that led to Nichols’ death. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson says he’s watched the video, and believes […]
MEMPHIS, TN
14news.com

Officials: EWSU employee taken to hospital after work-related accident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Water and Sewer Utility officials confirm that a utility worker was significantly injured on a job site on Friday. According to the Evansville Police Department, the incident happened near the intersection of Hartin and Springtown Road. EWSU officials say that workers were in the process...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Muhlenberg Co. woman accused of adult abuse

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County woman has been indicted on adult abuse charges. Officials with the attorney general’s office say 24-year old Madison Hill, of Central City, abused or neglected a vulnerable adult while working as a caretaker. Hill’s first court appearance is set for next week....
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Hopkins County man dies in overnight camper fire

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — One man is dead after a camper fire in Hopkins County. The sheriff’s office says units were dispatched to the fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue in Earlington at 2:21 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found a camper largely consumed by fire, possibly with someone trapped inside. Once the […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
wsonradio.com

Police arrest Henderson man accused of trafficking meth and cocaine

Authorities have arrested a man accused of trafficking methamphetamine and cocaine. The Henderson Joint Task Force and Kentucky State Police made a traffic stop on a vehicle operated by 43-year-old Ronald Amos of Henderson in the 200 block of South Alves Street on Tuesday. Amos was arrested on charges of...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Deputies investigating ATV theft in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is working on a case revolving around the theft of an ATV. Deputies say a 2020 Polaris Razer was stolen from the 6000 block of KY 1299. Officials say it’s a teal-colored vehicle. For those who have any information,...

