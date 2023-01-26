Hiring Slowdowns, Manager Burnout and Other Trends That Will Shape U.S. Workplaces in 2023, Experts Say

Read full article on original website
What Is a ‘Rolling Recession' and How Does It Affect Consumers? Economic Experts Explain
There's a lot of speculation about whether a recession is coming in 2023. Some economists say the country is already experiencing a "rolling recession," rather than a broad contraction to come later. There are certain steps Americans can take now to prepare for successive downturns. By most measures, the U.S....
A 4-Day Workweek Might Be Coming to Maryland: ‘We Could Be on the Verge of a Win-Win Situation'
A four-day workweek could be coming to Maryland. A new bill introduced by Maryland lawmakers this month incentivizes both public and private employers to experiment with a shortened workweek without cutting pay and benefits. Under the program, businesses that shift at least 30 employees from a 40-hour week down to...
U.S. Unemployment System Still Plagued by Delays 3 Years After Pandemic-Era Downturn
The U.S. unemployment system buckled in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. Historically, high claims ran headlong into the reduced resources of state workforce agencies, but in this case they have also had to beat back elevated unemployment fraud and new CARES Act programs. The system hasn't fully recovered...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard
California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
Unemployment Is Lasting Longer for More Americans—Here Are 3 Ways to Boost Your Savings
As employers hold back on hiring amid recession fears and rising interest rates, unemployed Americans are spending more time looking for jobs. In December, roughly 826,000 Americans reported being unemployed for 15 to 27 weeks, or about 3½ to 6 months, according to Labor Department data. That's up from 526,000 people who were unemployed for the same amount of time in April 2022.
India Is a True Bright Spot in the Midst of a Global Downturn, Top Execs and Policymakers Say
Many at the World Economic Forum in Davos described India as a bright spot on the world stage. Infrastructure spending, foreign investment, the digital transition and inflation heading lower were cited as causes for optimism. However, some analysts argue the country is largely benefiting from weak comparisons. With 2023's World...
Jerry Garcia’s Weed Company Pulls Out of California Amid Industry Fallout
Even the brand donning the name and iconic visage of the Grateful Dead’s weed-loving Jerry Garcia can’t seem to survive California’s rocky legal pot market. Garcia Hand Picked has pulled out of the state, a company representative confirmed to SFGATE, as weed farms across the state struggle to survive amid taut regulations and high taxes. Industry experts predict a “mass extinction event,” according to the outlet, in which thousands of companies within the state will go under by the end of the year. “We're taking a pause in California,” said the brand’s parent company, Holistic Industries, in an email to SFGATE. Like many celebrity weed brands, Garcia Hand Picked outsources its growing and manufacturing to other companies, but says they are now looking for a new cannabis supplier to stay afloat in the Golden State. “We want to ensure CA consumers have the highest quality flower for the long term, so we are in the process of choosing a new local partner for cultivation, production, sales and distribution of Garcia Hand Picked in CA.” The brand will continue to sell product in five other states, the outlet reported.Read it at SFGATE
10 Most Welcoming Places in the World—See Which U.S. State Made the List
This year's annual Booking.com Traveler Review Awards included a list of the most welcoming places in the world for 2023. To rank the regions, Booking.com used a pool of over 240 million verified customer reviews from their site. Destinations were chosen based on factors like the number of reviews for...
European Markets Muted After U.S. GDP Beat Expectations
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were cautiously higher Friday, after U.S. economic data came in stronger than expected, and with a slew of rate hike decisions due next week. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.1% in early afternoon trade, with all major bourses...
Another Covid Surge in China Is the Global Supply Chain's Biggest Fear, But It May Be Overstated
Supply chain managers' biggest fear is a second pandemic wave after Lunar New Year. There are concerns about port and trucking labor shortages and delays. The impact of the first Covid wave in China was swift but not long lasting, according to Infinite Electronics, a global supplier of components, and it is not expecting operating conditions to deteriorate as badly this time.
Big Oil Poised to Smash Annual Profit Records — Sparking Outcry From Campaigners and Activists
Oil majors Exxon Mobil, Chevron, BP, Shell and TotalEnergies are slated to report a combined profit of $190 billion for 2022, according to estimates from analysts at Refinitiv. U.S. President Joe Biden has previously accused oil companies of reaping a "windfall of war," while simultaneously refusing to help lower prices...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Stocks are on pace for a winning week. Intel expects its troubles to continue. Hasbro lays off 15% of its workforce. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. On a roll. Stocks are headed for a winning week after Thursday's strong...
10-Year Treasury Yield Briefly Tops 3.52% as Data Watched by the Fed Shows Inflation Increase
Treasury yields climbed on Friday as a key inflation report watched by the Federal Reserve indicated a sizable increase in prices. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was up by a little over 2 basis points to 3.515% after topping 3.52% earlier in the session. The 2-year Treasury yield was last trading at 4.205% after rising by around 3 basis points. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%.
Microsoft and ArcelorMittal Back MIT Spinout Trying to Green the $1.6 Trillion Steel Industry
The steel industry brings in revenue of about $1.6 trillion a year and represents between 7% and 9% global carbon dioxide emissions, according to the World Steel Association. On Friday, the clean steel technology company Boston Metal, which spun out of Massachusetts Institute of Technology announced a $120 million funding round, led by the international steel giant ArcelorMittal and with participation from software behemoth Microsoft.
The Outgoing CEO of a Giant Autos Firm Had a Message for His Successor: Don't Be Like Me
After Akio Toyoda, the CEO and President of Toyota, announced he was stepping down on Thursday, he shared his advice to his successor and broke down his business philosophy. "Rather than try to be like me, I want you to value your individuality," he said he'd once told the incoming chief Koji Sato ahead of an important meeting. Sato had been unsure what to say and what messages to express, Toyoda explained in a translated webcast on Thursday.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: American Express, Intel, Silvergate Capital and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. American Express — The credit card company saw an 11% jump in its shares after it issued upbeat earnings and revenue guidance for 2023 that was better than expected by Wall Street analysts. The company also said it will increase its dividend by 15%.
$6.6 Billion Fintech Wise Accused by Rival of Harming Competition
Wise was accused on Friday of harming competition in the money transfer market by delisting a rival, Atlantic Money, from its foreign exchange fee comparison tool. In a letter to the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority, Atlantic Money said Wise's conduct was "harmful to competition" and "ultimately results in higher fees for end consumers."
Uber's CEO Almost Said No to the Job—Then Spotify's CEO Convinced Him to Take It
When Uber first approached now-CEO Dara Khosrowshahi about leading the company, he ignored the call. It was 2017, and the rideshare app was going through a "historically difficult time," Khosrowshahi told LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky in a recent interview. Uber was facing a litany of problems, including sexual harassment allegations, an FBI probe and a slew of firings related to a workplace culture investigation, just to name a few.
Cramer's Week Ahead: Fed Decision on Wednesday Could Let the Bulls ‘Party On'
CNBC's Jim Cramer said that Wall Street's recent gains could continue next week depending on the Federal Reserve's actions. He also reviewed next week's slate of earnings, including Meta, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Ford and more. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday said that Wall Street's recent gains could continue next week...
