Related
Coca-Cola and Pepsi Face an Unlikely New Rival With a Unique New Drink
The beverage wars have become even more complicated and that means a lot of new choices for consumers.
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Announced as Temporarily Closed, Will Not Be Reopening and is Now Permanently Closed
The entity has been confirmed by the company as permanently shuttered. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ClevelandJewishNews.com and KSDK.com.
Former Ollie's Employees Warn Customers for "Disorganized Stores" and "Issues With Barcodes"
Photo byBy JJBers from Willimantic, Connecticut, USA - Ollie's Bargin Outlet (Woonsocket, Rhode Island) The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Popculture
Hot Chocolate Recall Issued
Those hoping to warm up following fun-filled winter activities or just wishing to escape the winter chill may be out of luck. After enjoying time in the snow and chilly temperatures, consumers are being advised against reaching for a piping hot mug of certain peanut butter hot chocolate products. The delicious product, which was sold under various brand names, has been recalled by Corim Industries, USA due to the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction due to the presence of undeclared peanuts in the product.
McDonald's Follows Starbucks' Lead With Key Change
The fast food chain is testing an environmentally conscious concept and likely plans to implement it more broadly.
The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-Visit
For many restaurants today, it's a feat to stay open for a few years, let alone centuries. But in the state of Indiana, one restaurant has survived the odds. Known as the oldest restaurant in the Hoosier State, The Log Inn was opened in 1825 by Henry Haub and has seen its fair share of remarkable guests over the course of its history.
What’s Ohio’s favorite fast food joint? The answer might surprise you
Whether you love fast food or can't stand it, there's no denying that it's still widely consumed by Americans and people all over the globe.
Tipping: It's not just for restaurant servers and bartenders anymore, now it seems everyone expects a gratuity
No doubt many people have thought of tips as expected for waiters, waitresses, and bartenders. And tips for other service providers such as taxi/valet drivers, bellhops, barbers, hairstylists, and nail techs have been generally acceptable.
McDonald's is testing a new strawless lid
Just like the McRib, straws might be a thing of the past at McDonald's.
If you've purchased a Celsius drink, you may be eligible for up to $250
BALTIMORE — If you've purchased a Celsius drink in the last seven years, you can be eligible for a payout.The mega-popular energy drink brand was sued for claiming "no preservatives" on their label, even though the drink does contain citric acid. The company argued the citric acid was used for flavor and not as a preservative, but they still decided to settle the lawsuit.If you bought a Celsius drink or drink mix between January 1, 2015 and November 23, 2022, you are eligible for a payout. You will need proof of purchase, such as a receipt, to be able to receive up to $250. If you don't have proof of purchase, the company will still give you $20. To submit a claim form, you can visit the Celsuis class action settlement webpage, and upload scans or photos of your receipts.
Pizza Hut breaks Guinness world record for largest pizza ever with over 68,000 slices
LOS ANGELES - To promote the return of its famous "Big New Yorker" style slices, Pizza Hit had the absurd (yet awesome) idea to make the largest pizza ever. The Big New Yorker is an extra-large, extra-cheesy pizza that's about 30% bigger than the large-sized pizza currently sold at the chain. A fan favorite in the 90s, Pizza Hut decided to celebrate the return of the famous pizza in a big way.
