ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Hot Chocolate Recall Issued

Those hoping to warm up following fun-filled winter activities or just wishing to escape the winter chill may be out of luck. After enjoying time in the snow and chilly temperatures, consumers are being advised against reaching for a piping hot mug of certain peanut butter hot chocolate products. The delicious product, which was sold under various brand names, has been recalled by Corim Industries, USA due to the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction due to the presence of undeclared peanuts in the product.
Travel Maven

The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-Visit

For many restaurants today, it's a feat to stay open for a few years, let alone centuries. But in the state of Indiana, one restaurant has survived the odds. Known as the oldest restaurant in the Hoosier State, The Log Inn was opened in 1825 by Henry Haub and has seen its fair share of remarkable guests over the course of its history.
INDIANA STATE
CBS Chicago

If you've purchased a Celsius drink, you may be eligible for up to $250

BALTIMORE — If you've purchased a Celsius drink in the last seven years, you can be eligible for a payout.The mega-popular energy drink brand was sued for claiming "no preservatives" on their label, even though the drink does contain citric acid. The company argued the citric acid was used for flavor and not as a preservative, but they still decided to settle the lawsuit.If you bought a Celsius drink or drink mix between January 1, 2015 and November 23, 2022, you are eligible for a payout. You will need proof of purchase, such as a receipt, to be able to receive up to $250. If you don't have proof of purchase, the company will still give you $20. To submit a claim form, you can visit the Celsuis class action settlement webpage, and upload scans or photos of your receipts. 
Jalyn Smoot

Pizza Hut breaks Guinness world record for largest pizza ever with over 68,000 slices

LOS ANGELES - To promote the return of its famous "Big New Yorker" style slices, Pizza Hit had the absurd (yet awesome) idea to make the largest pizza ever. The Big New Yorker is an extra-large, extra-cheesy pizza that's about 30% bigger than the large-sized pizza currently sold at the chain. A fan favorite in the 90s, Pizza Hut decided to celebrate the return of the famous pizza in a big way.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy