Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in skyRoger MarshSea Isle City, NJ
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in DelawareEast Coast TravelerNewark, DE
The Best Festivals in New Jersey That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversWildwood, NJ
Additional secret documents are discovered by lawyers in Biden's garage in Wilmington.Northville HeraldWilmington, DE
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will LoveKatie CherrixHebron, MD
Related
Stunning New Jersey town named one of the prettiest in America
When we say New Jersey has some of the most beautiful towns, we may think it’s because we love New Jersey and we live here, but when a major publication lists one of our towns as one of the most beautiful in America, it’s a really big deal.
New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in sky
A New Jersey witness at Sea Isle City reported watching a floating, orange glow that brightened and dissipated rather quickly at 10:48 p.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
A Walk Down Memory Lane Of The Original Steel Pier Atlantic City
This is in honor of everyone who remembers and loved the original Steel Pier in Atlantic City, New Jersey. I was just thinking about the World Famous Steel Pier in Atlantic City, owned by the legendary George Hamid Family. Please come with me and let’s take this enjoyable walk down...
Best Cheesesteak Sub In Atlantic City Area & Philadelphia Eagles
For your Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship Game Sunday planning, we’re reacquainting you with the results of our listeners and readers survey of the best cheesesteak subs in the Atlantic City area. Perhaps this will get you in the mood to have one of these iconic subs that are unique...
10 Great Non-Casino Restaurants In The Atlantic City Area
The Atlantic City area is blessed to have so many high quality casino and non-casino restaurants. We want to reacquaint you with 10 of the very best non-casino restaurants in the Atlantic City area. With the help of Peter Caporilli, a talented food and beverage expert, we have compiled our...
Why does this keep happening? Ground shakes, again, in South Jersey
😮 Dozens of reports of ground shaking in South Jersey. 😮 This was the second time in a month residents were jolted. From Atlantic City to Cape May, South Jersey residents again reported hearing a loud boom and feeling the ground move under their feet. This is the...
We found It: The Best Braciole In Atlantic City, New Jersey
We went in search of the best braciole in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and (in our opinion), we have found it. It is a unique recipe that is 35 years in the making. We have selected our winner and a first runner-up. There are so many wonderful versions of this...
This Jersey Shore Town Just Might Scare the Dickens Out of You
It's true, this very popular Jersey Shore town is hopping in the summertime with families all up and down the east coast and beyond. I had no idea this family-friendly and very popular Jersey Shore spot is incredibly haunted. What?. There are three places that are so haunted in this...
Delicious Seafood Soups Available In Atlantic City & Cape May
We have traveled throughout Atlantic and Cape May Counties in search of the best seafood soups. Our list is hard-earned, diverse, and sensational. We found what we believe are the very best versions of:. Crab Bisque. Lobster Bisque. Atlantic Seafood Chowder. Crawfish Chowder. Clam Chowder (both white and red) Seafood...
A New Jersey Shore Town Plans to Detain Unruly Minors. Is this Fair?
One New Jersey shore town is coming up with a new way to handle unruly minors. It may not feel like it, but summer is right around the corner. Before you know it, the beaches will be filled with people enjoying themselves. Of course, not all visitors are well-behaved. Unfortunately,...
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Calls for Halt to Offshore Wind Activity Amid Whale Deaths
Ocean City has become the latest community to call for an investigation into whether a series of whale deaths at the Jersey Shore and elsewhere along the East Coast are being caused by development work on a proposed offshore wind energy project. Mayor Jay Gillian and City Council want an...
$50M Renovation of Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, NJ, Underway
Showboat Atlantic City has really changed over the last few years and there are even better things to come. Since purchasing Showboat in 2016, Bart Blatstein and Tower Investments, Inc., have done some incredible things with the hotel. Inside there's Lucky Snake Arcade and an indoor go-kart track that features...
Formerly Submerged Pier From 1800s Finally Free In Cape May
You're never far from a new discovery in Cape May County. From shipwrecks to the Cape May diamonds, Cape May always has something for you to check out if you're feeling adventurous. Get ready to add something else to the list of sights you should head out to see. The...
Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town
Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
Ocean City, NJ’s Newest Bakery Has Our Tongues Wagging
A new bakery just opened along Asbury Avenue in Ocean City today, and its creations look divine. My goodness is my sweet tooth aching just looking at photos from Lisa's Sweet Treats. I spot cupcakes, tarts, cheesecake, macarons, key lime pie, MINI key lime pies, and so much more. Lisa's...
Dead dolphin found on the beach at the Jersey Shore
LONG BEACH ISLAND, NJ – A 6′ 5″ long dolphin was found dead on the beach in Long Beach Township on Monday. The discovery was made in the area of Connecticut Avenue. Officials from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center conducted a necropsy and have released preliminary details. “Externally, the dolphin had rake marks and bruising on its abdomen,” the agency said today. “Necropsy findings indicate the cause of death was pneumonia. Bacteria were present in the lungs, and swabs were taken to investigate further. Tracks of parasites were also found in the brain. The dolphin had bruises on its abdomen, The post Dead dolphin found on the beach at the Jersey Shore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Ocean City fire displaces 23 people
Several Ocean City families lost their home in large house fire Friday. The second floor of the home in the 900 block of Simpson Avenue was completely burned, with residents losing everything, according to the nonprofit El Pueblo Unido. The first floor is flooded and uninhabitable. The third floor sustained...
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: 2 Women Trash Store, Assault Worker, Get Arrested
Authorities in Atlantic City say two women are facing charges after assaulting two workers at a store, trashing the business, and then stealing chips and cigarettes. The scene unfolded around 2 AM this past Wednesday at a convenience store in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue. Officers Latray Butcher and...
Salem County, NJ, man claims to have bomb: FL airport searched, cops say
✈ John Magee was overheard in line saying he had a bomb in his bag. ✈ The concourse at the West Palm Beach Airport was evacuated and searched. ✈ Magee posted $30,000 bond and was allowed to return to New Jersey. A New Jersey man denied saying he had a...
pennsylvaniaandbeyondtravelblog.com
Shopping at the Cape May Antiques Center
If you enjoy shopping for antiques or handcrafted one-of-a-kind items and collectibles, you'll want to check out the Cape May Antiques Center located at 1228 Route 109 in Cape May, New Jersey. You'll find several antique stores and malls in the area...but this one happens to be our favorite. It's open year round, hours of operation do vary.
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0