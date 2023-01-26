ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, NJ

92.7 WOBM

Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town

Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
PORT REPUBLIC, NJ
Shore News Network

Dead dolphin found on the beach at the Jersey Shore

LONG BEACH ISLAND, NJ – A 6′ 5″ long dolphin was found dead on the beach in Long Beach Township on Monday. The discovery was made in the area of Connecticut Avenue. Officials from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center conducted a necropsy and have released preliminary details. “Externally, the dolphin had rake marks and bruising on its abdomen,” the agency said today. “Necropsy findings indicate the cause of death was pneumonia. Bacteria were present in the lungs, and swabs were taken to investigate further. Tracks of parasites were also found in the brain. The dolphin had bruises on its abdomen, The post Dead dolphin found on the beach at the Jersey Shore appeared first on Shore News Network.
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, NJ
BreakingAC

Ocean City fire displaces 23 people

Several Ocean City families lost their home in large house fire Friday. The second floor of the home in the 900 block of Simpson Avenue was completely burned, with residents losing everything, according to the nonprofit El Pueblo Unido. The first floor is flooded and uninhabitable. The third floor sustained...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
pennsylvaniaandbeyondtravelblog.com

Shopping at the Cape May Antiques Center

If you enjoy shopping for antiques or handcrafted one-of-a-kind items and collectibles, you'll want to check out the Cape May Antiques Center located at 1228 Route 109 in Cape May, New Jersey. You'll find several antique stores and malls in the area...but this one happens to be our favorite. It's open year round, hours of operation do vary.
CAPE MAY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
