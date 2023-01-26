Justin Visser is a resource officer at Grant Public Schools. He said it’s important for kids and parents to be more vigilant. “I think parents right now don’t understand what kids are doing behind their screens, but predators spend hours. That’s their full-time job. And so, giving these kids a voice to know that that’s not right is huge,” said Visser.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO