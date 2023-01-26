Read full article on original website
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Missing woman’s van found in Clare County
A 34-year-old Ogemaw County woman, Sara Elizabeth Burns, is the subject of an intensive search in northwestern Clare County. Burns, a white female described as 4 ft. 9 inches tall and 111 pounds with strawberry blond hair and hazel eyes, was reported missing on January 17 in Ogemaw County. A...
UpNorthLive.com
Sheriff: Civic center vandalism suspect identified
KINGSLEY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office said they have identified a suspect who allegedly committed vandalism at a civic center in Kingsley. In January, a suspect has spray painted the center, as well as tipped over a porta potty. The sheriff's office has not yet released...
UpNorthLive.com
Student throws object through bus window in Manistee County
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A report that a school bus in Manistee County had been struck by gunfire thankfully turned out to be less serious. At 3:52 p.m., deputies with the Manistee County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to Claybank Road in Manistee Township for a report that a school bus had been shot at.
9&10 News
Week in Review: 13-Year-Old Killed After Car Goes Airborne, Hits Tree
Each week, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. Here’s what happened this week. 1. Adult and Teen Killed In Rollover Crash On M-115 Troopers continue to investigate the cause of a crash that killed...
Mecosta Co. deputies respond to early morning accident
Deputies in Mecosta County were on the scene of a rollover accident early Saturday morning. The crash happened on New Millpond Road south of 15 Mile Road
UpNorthLive.com
Bodies left in home for roughly a week before discovery, sheriff speculates
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- New updates are available in an ongoing investigation in Kalkaska County, after a man was arrested when two people were found dead at his residence. Kenneth Wilke is currently lodged at the Kalkaska County Jail and has been charged with two counts of concealing the...
9&10 News
Lake County Police Unions Pass Vote of No Confidence in Prosecutor’s Office
Lake County Police Unions Pass Vote of No Confidence in Prosecutor’s Office. Tensions are high in Lake County following a letter from the Police Officers Association of Michigan revealing police unions in Lake County unanimously passed a vote of no confidence in the prosecutor’s office. “I do think...
wbrn.com
Slick roads cause three separate crashes in Mecosta Co. Wednesday
There were a handful of accidents in Mecosta County Wednesday because of slick roads due to snow and ice. The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office says the first one happened on US-131 Southbound near 18 Mile Rd in Green Twp. The accident occurred when a 70-year old man from Indiana loss control of his vehicle and rolled in the median. The driver received non-life threatening injuries.
9&10 News
UPDATE: Clearwater Township Man Arrested for Concealing Deaths
The Sheriff’s Department says that Kenneth Roy Wilke from Clearwater Township has been arrested. Wilkes was charged with concealing the death of a person. Drug paraphernalia was located near the two, leading investigators to suspect a possible overdose. Autopsies are being performed. 1/24/23 4:51 p.m. The Kalkaska County Sheriff’s...
UpNorthLive.com
93-year-old woman suffers 'life threatening injuries' in crash with semitruck
BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 93-year-old woman was transported to a hospital in Traverse City after a crash involving a semitruck on Tuesday, according to Michigan State Police. At 11:41 a.m. on Jan. 24, troopers responded to a crash on US-31 near Riverside Drive in Homestead Township. Another story:...
9&10 News
Newaygo County Human Trafficking Task Force Pushes for Statewide Initiative
A human trafficking task force in Newaygo County is pushing for a statewide initiative to teach kids and teens about the dangers of online predators. The Newaygo County Human Trafficking Task Force said it’s already seeing the impact talking to kids about the dangers of online predators can have after a recent arrest.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Bomb threat puts Harrison High School in ‘secure’ mode
A bomb threat made by a Harrison High School Student January 19 put the building into a ‘secure mode’ while law enforcement conducted a ‘sweep’ of the building and found nothing. Harrison Superintendent Judy Walton wrote, in a lengthy statement, that the threat was “verbal” and...
UpNorthLive.com
Business catches fire in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPNB/WGTU) -- Multiple fire departments battled a fire in Grand Traverse County on Wednesday afternoon. The business is located off of M-72 near Tilton Road. The fire was reported in the walls of the building. Everyone reportedly exited the building safely. Crews from Long Lake, Grand...
abc12.com
Intensive air and ground search continues for Ogemaw County woman
The Clare County Sheriff's Office had Burns' abandoned vehicle towed from an area near Leota on Jan. 11. Intensive air and ground search continues for Ogemaw County woman. The Clare County Sheriff's Office says search and rescue crews with assistance from K-9s and drones are blanketing an area of northern Clare County to look for 34-year-old Sara Burns from the Prescott area.
Up North Voice
Tagged walleye caught on Houghton Lake
HOUGHTON LAKE – It’s been a slow start to the Houghton Lake Area Tourism Bureau’s (HLATB) “Catch Us If You Can” fishing contest. But Mark Lambie of Eagle “broke the ice” and caught the first tagged fish for the 2022-23 year. Mark was...
9&10 News
The Deer You Hunted Could Be Killing Michigan Bald Eagles
Less than 20 years after being moved off the endangered species list, U.S. bald eagles are again facing a crisis. Now the threat comes in the form of chronic lead poisoning. The cause? Lead ammunition. Lead is an especially toxic heavy metal when ingested by bald eagles, golden eagles and...
9&10 News
More Hospice Volunteers Needed in Northern Michigan
A call for more volunteers is going out in Northern Michigan to help those dealing with the end of life. Kathy Lietaert is the volunteer program manager of the North Region. She said we should be apprehensive about volunteering. It can be a good experience. “If you enjoy people, you...
9&10 News
Newaygo County School Resource Officer Warns Parents of Secret Apps Concerns
Justin Visser is a resource officer at Grant Public Schools. He said it’s important for kids and parents to be more vigilant. “I think parents right now don’t understand what kids are doing behind their screens, but predators spend hours. That’s their full-time job. And so, giving these kids a voice to know that that’s not right is huge,” said Visser.
UpNorthLive.com
Curling center to host open house in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The 28,000 square foot curing center in Grand Traverse County is finally finished after months of work. The Traverse City Curling Club took over the former K-Mart in the Cherryland Shopping Center this past June. And now they're ready for people to hit the...
9&10 News
Traverse City in the Running for Two More “Best of” Titles
It’s no question that Northern Michigan is home to award winning communities. Now you can help a popular spot win bragging rights in two more ways.. Traverse City is being ranked in USA Today’s list for the Top 10 Best Midwest Small Towns, and Best Small Town Food Scene. As of Friday morning it was ranked number 2 for Best Town and at number 4 for Best Food.
