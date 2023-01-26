ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesick, MI

wilcoxnewspapers.com

Missing woman’s van found in Clare County

A 34-year-old Ogemaw County woman, Sara Elizabeth Burns, is the subject of an intensive search in northwestern Clare County. Burns, a white female described as 4 ft. 9 inches tall and 111 pounds with strawberry blond hair and hazel eyes, was reported missing on January 17 in Ogemaw County. A...
CLARE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Sheriff: Civic center vandalism suspect identified

KINGSLEY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office said they have identified a suspect who allegedly committed vandalism at a civic center in Kingsley. In January, a suspect has spray painted the center, as well as tipped over a porta potty. The sheriff's office has not yet released...
KINGSLEY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Student throws object through bus window in Manistee County

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A report that a school bus in Manistee County had been struck by gunfire thankfully turned out to be less serious. At 3:52 p.m., deputies with the Manistee County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to Claybank Road in Manistee Township for a report that a school bus had been shot at.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
wbrn.com

Slick roads cause three separate crashes in Mecosta Co. Wednesday

There were a handful of accidents in Mecosta County Wednesday because of slick roads due to snow and ice. The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office says the first one happened on US-131 Southbound near 18 Mile Rd in Green Twp. The accident occurred when a 70-year old man from Indiana loss control of his vehicle and rolled in the median. The driver received non-life threatening injuries.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

UPDATE: Clearwater Township Man Arrested for Concealing Deaths

The Sheriff’s Department says that Kenneth Roy Wilke from Clearwater Township has been arrested. Wilkes was charged with concealing the death of a person. Drug paraphernalia was located near the two, leading investigators to suspect a possible overdose. Autopsies are being performed. 1/24/23 4:51 p.m. The Kalkaska County Sheriff’s...
CLEARWATER TOWNSHIP, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Bomb threat puts Harrison High School in ‘secure’ mode

A bomb threat made by a Harrison High School Student January 19 put the building into a ‘secure mode’ while law enforcement conducted a ‘sweep’ of the building and found nothing. Harrison Superintendent Judy Walton wrote, in a lengthy statement, that the threat was “verbal” and...
UpNorthLive.com

Business catches fire in Grand Traverse County

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPNB/WGTU) -- Multiple fire departments battled a fire in Grand Traverse County on Wednesday afternoon. The business is located off of M-72 near Tilton Road. The fire was reported in the walls of the building. Everyone reportedly exited the building safely. Crews from Long Lake, Grand...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Intensive air and ground search continues for Ogemaw County woman

The Clare County Sheriff's Office had Burns' abandoned vehicle towed from an area near Leota on Jan. 11. Intensive air and ground search continues for Ogemaw County woman. The Clare County Sheriff's Office says search and rescue crews with assistance from K-9s and drones are blanketing an area of northern Clare County to look for 34-year-old Sara Burns from the Prescott area.
OGEMAW COUNTY, MI
Up North Voice

Tagged walleye caught on Houghton Lake

HOUGHTON LAKE – It’s been a slow start to the Houghton Lake Area Tourism Bureau’s (HLATB) “Catch Us If You Can” fishing contest. But Mark Lambie of Eagle “broke the ice” and caught the first tagged fish for the 2022-23 year. Mark was...
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
9&10 News

The Deer You Hunted Could Be Killing Michigan Bald Eagles

Less than 20 years after being moved off the endangered species list, U.S. bald eagles are again facing a crisis. Now the threat comes in the form of chronic lead poisoning. The cause? Lead ammunition. Lead is an especially toxic heavy metal when ingested by bald eagles, golden eagles and...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

More Hospice Volunteers Needed in Northern Michigan

A call for more volunteers is going out in Northern Michigan to help those dealing with the end of life. Kathy Lietaert is the volunteer program manager of the North Region. She said we should be apprehensive about volunteering. It can be a good experience. “If you enjoy people, you...
CADILLAC, MI
9&10 News

Newaygo County School Resource Officer Warns Parents of Secret Apps Concerns

Justin Visser is a resource officer at Grant Public Schools. He said it’s important for kids and parents to be more vigilant. “I think parents right now don’t understand what kids are doing behind their screens, but predators spend hours. That’s their full-time job. And so, giving these kids a voice to know that that’s not right is huge,” said Visser.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Curling center to host open house in Grand Traverse County

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The 28,000 square foot curing center in Grand Traverse County is finally finished after months of work. The Traverse City Curling Club took over the former K-Mart in the Cherryland Shopping Center this past June. And now they're ready for people to hit the...
9&10 News

Traverse City in the Running for Two More “Best of” Titles

It’s no question that Northern Michigan is home to award winning communities. Now you can help a popular spot win bragging rights in two more ways.. Traverse City is being ranked in USA Today’s list for the Top 10 Best Midwest Small Towns, and Best Small Town Food Scene. As of Friday morning it was ranked number 2 for Best Town and at number 4 for Best Food.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

