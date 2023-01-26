Read full article on original website
NYPD Officer Who Pepper Sprayed State Senator Was Sentenced By The CourtAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The richest person in New York is giving away billionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in New JerseyTravel MavenEnglewood, NJ
Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley
Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
Hudson Valley City Among Dirtiest in the Nation
This city is dirtier than New York City yet NYC has more rats. Maybe the rats are going there to pursue their dreams of being being famous. If you're in New York City you'll notice that every single day is garbage day. There's filth everywhere. With a population of around 8 million I think it is safe to assume that the city is going to be messy.
Police: 2 Huntington restaurants cited for New York State Liquor Authority violations
The Ivy Kitchen and Bar on Wall Street and Nag's Head Ale House on New York Avenue were both issued multiple violations from the SLA and the Town of Huntington Fire Marshall.
New York Gets 1 Mention On List Of Top 100 Restaurants In America
Yelp just released their 10th-anniversary edition of their “Top 100 US Restaurants" mega list. New York State literally just got punched in the face on mentions for this. Every year, Yelp releases this list to help hungry customers nationwide find the best restaurants. For 2023, New York State only got one mention. Yes, one mention out of 100. New York State made an appearance on this list at number 79. The restaurant honored was Rossi Rosticceria Deli located in Poughkeepsie:
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
2 New York State Supermarkets Caught Selling Illegal Seafood
Two New York supermarkets are accused of trying to sell 500 items that should not have been available to the public. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. Among the times on the most recent report...
darientimes.com
New Canaan man died in NY rooftop fall week after facing criminal charges, police say
NEW CANAAN — A local investment manager died after police say he plunged from a rooftop bar in midtown Manhattan two days after filing for divorce from his wife, who had obtained a restraining order against him, records show. The New York Police Department said 46-year-old Dale Cheney, a...
Yikes! Woman in New York Swallowed by Sinkhole
Imagine walking out your door one morning and the Earth suddenly takes you under? And according to officials, this hole in the Earth was right in someone's front yard. NBC says that a New York woman fell into a sinkhole walking out her front door Thursday,. And to make matters...
Sentencing: Otisville Man To Serve Jail Time For Several Local Crimes
A 25-year-old Otisville man was sentenced this week to several years in state prison for his involvement in a number of incidents in the Hudson Valley over the past 13 or so months. Charges include Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Robbery. Jason Mendoza Involved in Two Separate Incidents in...
Upstate New York EMT Killed In Hudson Valley, No Charges
No charges will be filed after an EMT was killed following a shift in Newburgh. On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced his office completed its investigation into a fatal accident involving a Hudson Valley EMT. Hudson Valley EMT Killed In Newburgh, New York. On December 16,...
NYC Sanitation Department video highlights recent dumping bust on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In an effort to combat illegal dumping on Staten Island, the New York City Department of Sanitation recently highlighted a bust where a male individual was caught on camera allegedly unloading his trash near a borough street. In a recent post on its official Twitter page,...
Would You Sleep In This Historic Upstate New York Light House?
Have you ever wanted to escape and spend the night away in a lighthouse? You can do that here in Upstate New York. Lighthouses are more than just lights used to warn sailors of shallow waters and rocky shorelines. Here in New York, we treat them as landmarks with amazing pasts, towers with stunning scenery, and some are even places you can spend the night. New York State happens to have a unique collection of historic lighthouses. You’ll find lighthouses along the ocean, lakes, in the middle of rivers, and in state parks. I Love NY has a really cool list of 15 to check out across the State you can read online. However, we wanted to highlight one near Salmon River on AirBnB.
New Details Emerge After Investment Banker From New Canaan Jumps To Death
A Connecticut father of three who jumped to his death from a rooftop bar in New York City had filed for divorce the day before his deadly leap. Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, of New Canaan, jumped from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York at 135 West 45th St. in Manhattan on Wednesday, Jan. 25 around 6:30 p.m.
Is it Required to Use Your Blinker When You Enter a Roundabout in New York?
There are a ton of things we can get a ticket for while driving, so I want to make sure I'm not telling my 16-year-old daughter the wrong thing when it comes to entering a roundabout in Poughkeepsie. If you are a parent of a 16-year-old like me, then you...
Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
Jamaican cleric convicted in NY state terrorism trial
NEW YORK — (AP) — A Jamaican cleric accused of recruiting support for the Islamic State group was convicted Thursday of state terrorism charges after being extradited to New York City following an undercover New York Police Department sting that went international. Abdullah el-Faisal is due to be...
New York State Man Charged After Accidently Putting Cocaine in Security Bin
Well, this was a move he'll regret. Police say they have charged a New York state man after a rather absentminded move. Officials say when the man was asked to place all of his personal items in a bin at a security checkpoint, he put something in there that he really didn't mean to put in there.
Author Claims He Solved Brutal 1930 Stanford, NY Murders
I'm a fan of true crime and local history and lore, so the fact that I'm just now stumbling upon a Dutchess County cold case from the 1930s is blowing my mind. I was searching along the Local History part of the Poughkeepsie Public Library Districts website and ended up on an event page called "Local History Discussion: Germond Family Murder."
Protester stomps on NYPD cruiser as Tyre Nichols beating demonstrations turn violent
Protests over the police beating death of Tyre Nichols turned violent in Times Square Friday night as several arrests were made, including of a man who stomped on the windshield of an NYPD police cruiser. At least three people were handcuffed in the Crossroads of the World after getting into some sort of confrontation with police in the street. In another chaotic scene, one of the protesters hopped on the hood of a police car and cracked the windshield with his foot. Several police officers quickly moved in to grab the man and then they led him through the crowd into a...
