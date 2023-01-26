Read full article on original website
Kelly Clarkson’s Cover of Taylor Swift’s ‘Better Man’ Is Super Country [Watch]
Kelly Clarkson put her stamp on a song Taylor Swift once wrote for a group of country hitmakers. The talk show host covered "Better Man (Taylor's Version)" this week. "Better Man" was a hit song for Little Big Town in 2016, with Swift saying very little about her solo write at the time. All the country quartet said at the time was that the megastar sent it to them, and they were eager to record it. It'd become a triple-Platinum certified No. 1 hit for Karen Fairchild and company.
Miranda Lambert Meets Jelly Roll: ‘Like Biscuits and Gravy!’
Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight.
Chapel Hart Live Out Their ‘Glory Days’ in Freewheeling New Song [Listen]
America's Got Talent stars-turned-rising-country-trio Chapel Hart deliver a new dose of joy, perspective and freedom with "Glory Days," a new song that soaks up every second of the good times. An uptempo beat peppered by a harmonized refrain of "ooh"s sets the tone for this sunny track, which delves into...
Caroline Jones Recruits Alyssa Bonagura for 90s-Inspired Love Song ‘Keep It Safe’ [LISTEN]
Caroline Jones and Alyssa Bonagura give a nod to the infectious and joyful love songs that dominated the airwaves in the 90s with their energizing new track "Keep It Safe." Released today (Jan. 27), the song explores the overwhelming excitement and nervousness that arise as a new relationship begins to bloom. The pair's sweet, perfectly blended vocals and driving percussion help drive the tune forward, creating a fresh yet nostalgic sound.
Kacey Musgraves’ Best Live Shots [PICTURES]
Few country music careers have evolved as quickly in size, style, shape and scope as that of Kacey Musgraves. From meticulously-produced stage shows to more intimate and stripped-down affairs, Musgraves has proved time and time again she knows how to entertain a crowd. Before selling out stadiums and reaching critical...
Jelly Roll Performs for Inmates at the Jail Where He Served Time [Watch]
Jelly Roll is following in the footsteps of country greats like Johnny Cash by performing for inmates, but for the "Son of a Sinner" singer, it's more than just a good deed. As someone who spent time in and out of jail before launching his music career, Jelly Roll is passionate about helping those who are incarcerated, and videos recently shared to TikTok show him putting his commitments into practice.
Emme, 14, Skips Dad Marc Anthony’s Miami Wedding As They Go To Movie With J.Lo & Ben Affleck
Emme Muniz, 14, appears to have skipped their father Marc Anthony‘s lavish Miami wedding to Nadia Ferreira. The teenager was seen with mom Jennifer Lopez, 53, and stepdad Ben Affleck, 50, on Saturday, Jan. 28 going to a movie in Los Angeles — the same day that Marc, 54, wed the 23-year-old Miss Universe Paraguay, at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, Florida. Emme, J.Lo and Ben were also joined by his two younger kids Samuel, 10, and Seraphina, 14, in the images below.
Hardy Unleashes ‘Sold Out’ Live During WWE Royal Rumble [Watch]
Hardy let his rock side take center stage on Saturday night (Jan. 28), giving an opening performance at the 2023 Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas. Before the matches began in the annual WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) event, the country singer warmed up the crowd with a blazing performance of his song, "Sold Out."
Zac Brown Band’s ‘Out in the Middle’ Video Takes Fans Behind the Scenes [Watch]
Zac Brown Band are taking us back on the road with the live music video for their song "Out in the Middle." The live adaptation is loaded with behind-the-scenes clips from the 2022 Out in the Middle Tour. We see the band huddled together with hands in ahead of a show, as well as some parking lot and tour bus footage. There are also several unique stage views in which we get to see what the band sees while performing.
Jon Pardi is Making a Christmas Album While He Awaits The Birth of His Daughter
Jon Pardi and his wife Summer are expecting to welcome their first child in a matter of weeks, but while they wait, he's got another project cooking. The singer recently told CMT that he's at work on a Christmas album, and plans to go into the studio to record it on Feb. 2 and 3. "We're really excited about it," he explains, adding that the finished project should be out in 2023, and he's avoiding the more obvious holiday song choices.
Carrie Underwood’s ‘Mom Voice’ Is Both Hilarious and Endearing [Watch]
Carrie Underwood is one proud mama! While both of her sons are now officially potty trained, her youngest son, Jacob, was in the middle of his training in 2022. Being a country music sensation, Underwood was not home to witness all of his progress, including the milestone of using the toilet by himself for the first time.
Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson’s Banter Is Back in New Trailer for ‘The Voice’ [Watch]
The Voice Season 23 will premiere on NBC on Monday, March 6, and Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson's competitive spirits are alive and well in a new promo video for the upcoming season. The two will serve as coaches together for the first time since Clarkson's departure after Season 21, and it seems they're picking up right where they left off.
Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs to Perform at 2023 Grammy Awards
Brandi Carlile and Luke Combs will help represent the best of country and Americana music at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. The two talents are among this year's list of performers revealed early this morning (Jan. 25). Carlile, a six-time Grammy Award winner, is up for an impressive seven nominations,...
Shantaia Rides Away From Heartbreak In Cinematic ‘Know You’ Music Video [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]
Canadian country artist Shantaia's undeniable vocal talents have helped her build an ever-growing fan base and even earned her spots opening for major artists like Kane Brown, Ryan Hurd, and Chris Lane. When it came time to create a music video for her stunning track "Know You," the gifted singer-songwriter...
Dolly Parton Brags on Miley Cyrus’ New Song: ‘I Am Just So Proud’
Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight.
Hardy and Lainey Wilson Bring Murder Ballad ‘Wait in the Truck’ to ‘The Tonight Show’ [Watch]
Hardy and Lainey Wilson came together on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for their intense duet "Wait in the Truck." Although simple in its presentation, the performance sends a chill due to the nature of the lyrics. Hardy opens the song stage right washed in blue light, while Wilson...
Chris Janson’s ‘All I Need Is You’ Is a Grown-Up Love Story [Listen]
If you listen to the lyrics of Chris Janson's new single, "All I Need Is You," the words might remind you of something familiar. In the first verse alone, he sings about all the things he wants in life — "A Tracker boat on a big blue lake," "A brand-new truck in my driveway," "A Lotto ticket worth a million bucks" — that's right, it sounds a whole lot like the lyrics of his 2015 breakout single "Buy Me a Boat," in which he's speaking from the perspective of a blue-collar guy salivating over everything disposal income could buy him, like "A boat," "A truck to pull it" and "A Yeti 110 iced down with some silver bullets."
Meet Struggle Jennings, the Man Jelly Roll Can’t Stop Talking About
Struggle Jennings won't hesitate to tell you about the moment he chose to turn his life around. It's why he's here, in every sense of the word. "I was sitting in a prison cell and I was watching my family and my life and my world that I built completely crumble outside of the walls," the Nashville rapper-turned-country-singer confesses.
New Father Chase Wright Tells a New Story on ‘Never Loved Before’ [Exclusive Premiere]
The last two months have been quite a whirlwind for Chase Wright. Not only is the Indiana native and rising singer-songwriter in the middle of making a name for himself in the country music industry, but he is also a brand-new father. “I took him to his two-month appointment today...
TikTok Sensation Austin Snell Pushes Past the Demons on ‘Get There First’ [Watch]
It was just last year that Austin Snell found himself in the fight of his life. “I ended up having a pretty extensive back surgery a week after I signed my lease to move (to Nashville),” the country rocker remembers during a recent interview with Taste of Country. “I used to be pretty big in the gym and I thought I had pulled a disc in my back, but I went to have an MRI done last January and they found a tumor in my spine.”
