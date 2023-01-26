ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Gas Station Fireball Is Facing A Major Lawsuit For Not Actually Being Whiskey

Fireball is taking the heat once again. The cinnamon-ey sweet liquor may be seemingly everywhere now, but it's actually been around for decades. The now-popular brand didn't always have quite the same name — in the 1980s, it was part of the Dr. McGillicuddy stable of flavored schnapps, sold as Dr. McGillicuddy's Fireball Whisky (via Bloomberg). In 2007, fusty old Dr. McGillicuddy's Fireball Whisky got rebranded, repackaged, and renamed (but with the same formula) as Fireball Cinnamon Whisky and the Sazerac Company, the brand's current owner, went looking for a new market to match the zesty drink's new image.
GEORGIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Recall Alert: Hot chocolate products recalled due to undeclared peanuts

Corim Industries has issued a voluntarily recall of various peanut butter hot chocolate products due to undeclared peanuts, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA says the recall was initiated after it was discovered that a replacement flavoring ingredient from a different supplier may have trace...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Recall alert: Almondy recalls chocolate cake sold at IKEA after metal detected

A brand of chocolate cake sold at IKEA stores is being recalled after a metal object was found inside one batch of the product, officials said Wednesday. According to a news release from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, Almondy initiated a recall of a limited quantity of its Almondy Chocolate Cake with Daim in a 14.1-ounce package after a metal object was discovered.
TODAY.com

McDonald’s is testing strawless, sippy cup-style lids

Like Szechuan Sauce, the Big N’ Tasty and the McRib, straws at McDonald’s might soon become a relic of fast-food chain's past. McDonald’s first confirmed the use of its new strawless lids on Jan. 25 to Restaurant Business Online, who spotted them being tested in Minneapolis, Minnesota, but the chain said that other markets are also testing the new lids. According to the report, customers in those markets can still request a straw if desired.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Punch

Now Entering the Golden Age of N/A Beer

In just five years, the category has moved beyond its staid roots to become a booming industry with its own cast of big-name players and independent upstarts. There are few nodes of drinking culture more saturated, more spoilt for choice, more endlessly iterated upon in the 21st century than craft beer. Saunter into any microbrew market and you’d be forgiven for becoming instantly mind-warped from the sheer maximalism of all the options. But look closer, past the Double Chunky Cheeky Stouts, Guava Java Smoothie Sours and Gothic Baltic Barleywines and you’ll discover a category undergoing something like a soft revolution, gently nudged aloft on the twinned winds of societal trends and market forces.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy