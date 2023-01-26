Read full article on original website
Buyers of mini cinnamon Fireball bottles thought they contained whisky — turns out they don't, lawsuit claims
The suit claims the 99-cent bottles, sold at gas stations and convenience stores, created the "overall misleading impression" it contains whisky."
Gas Station Fireball Is Facing A Major Lawsuit For Not Actually Being Whiskey
Fireball is taking the heat once again. The cinnamon-ey sweet liquor may be seemingly everywhere now, but it's actually been around for decades. The now-popular brand didn't always have quite the same name — in the 1980s, it was part of the Dr. McGillicuddy stable of flavored schnapps, sold as Dr. McGillicuddy's Fireball Whisky (via Bloomberg). In 2007, fusty old Dr. McGillicuddy's Fireball Whisky got rebranded, repackaged, and renamed (but with the same formula) as Fireball Cinnamon Whisky and the Sazerac Company, the brand's current owner, went looking for a new market to match the zesty drink's new image.
Customer Files Fireball Class Action Over 'Whisky' Mini-Bottles
Anna Marquez is fired up over faux whiskey, per a new lawsuit against Fireball manufacturer Sazerac.
Fireball lawsuit claims mini bottles sold in markets, gas stations contain no whisky
A civil lawsuit filed in federal court alleges Fireball mini bottles do not actually contain any whisky as the label says.
Punch
Now Entering the Golden Age of N/A Beer
In just five years, the category has moved beyond its staid roots to become a booming industry with its own cast of big-name players and independent upstarts. There are few nodes of drinking culture more saturated, more spoilt for choice, more endlessly iterated upon in the 21st century than craft beer. Saunter into any microbrew market and you’d be forgiven for becoming instantly mind-warped from the sheer maximalism of all the options. But look closer, past the Double Chunky Cheeky Stouts, Guava Java Smoothie Sours and Gothic Baltic Barleywines and you’ll discover a category undergoing something like a soft revolution, gently nudged aloft on the twinned winds of societal trends and market forces.
