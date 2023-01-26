Read full article on original website
Related
Voices: It is time to tell the truth about Harry, Meghan and my grandfather – Nelson Mandela
When people accused me recently of criticising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for “profiteering” from my grandfather’s name, I was shocked. Because it was false. I had never accused Harry and Meghan of doing this.Instead, I was misquoted, leading to global news coverage that weaponised my name – and the name of my grandfather, the late anti-apartheid activist and first president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela – to target a woman of colour.An Australian newspaper reported that I had accused Harry and Meghan of “using” my grandfather’s legacy for profit with their Netflix documentary series Live to Lead. They...
‘I Trust That God Will Forgive Us’: Hungarian Director Judit Elek Talks Animal Cruelty Accusations
Hungarian director Judit Elek addressed the biggest controversy of her career at Intl. Film Festival Rotterdam. Answering Variety’s question during the launch of “The Lady from Budapest,” a new book dedicated to her legacy, Elek opened up about a scene from her film “Memories of River,” which she still views as “essential” despite accusation of animal cruelty. In the film, inspired by an actual anti-Semitic incident back in the 1880s, as well as a trial for “ritual murder,” several sheep were burnt alive in front of the camera. “The beginning of the film is extremely brutal, because we are talking about a pogrom....
Michigan Daily
Stirring the Pot: Off to the circus
Stirring the Pot with Giselle is one of The Daily’s biweekly advice columns. Submit your questions here!. One of my housemates ran away with the circus, and now I can’t afford rent. How can I convince him to come back? He said it’s his passion. -J Dear...
Comments / 0