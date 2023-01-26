Read full article on original website
Related
Proposal Would Allow Maine Hunters 70 and Older Designate a Deer Subpermittee
A proposed Maine law would allow senior hunters have a subpermittee hunt deer on their behalf. A proposal aims to increase deer harvests for senior hunters. LD 90, An Act to Allow Persons 70 Years of Age or Older to Use a Subpermittee to Harvest Deer, was presented by Representative Tiffany Strout (R) of Harrington. If passed, a hunter could apply for a permit which designates a subpermittee to hunt deer for the permittee.
Here Are 30 of the Most Beautiful Things in Maine
I have taken our state for granted for the majority of my life. Having grown up in Maine in a small town, I always felt like I needed something more, something new. I traveled to different parts of the world, lived in different cities, and still made it back to Maine to call it home.
Washington Examiner
Maine unveils $3.94 billion transportation plan
(The Center Square) – In a work plan to improve Maine’s highway infrastructure, the state would spend nearly $4 billion over the next three years. The state’s Department of Transportation unveiled Wednesday the $3.94 billion initiative aimed at capital projects and programs, highway maintenance and operations efforts, planning initiatives, and administrating programs.
The Five Long-Lost Department Stores Maine Misses the Most
Shopping has certainly changed drastically in the past few years, but for many of us, we still hold on to the fond memories of actually going out to a store and spending an afternoon perusing all it had to offer. Many department stores had their own cafes because they knew you'd be spending hours there. So, we took to our Facebook page and asked what stores used to exist in Maine that you loved shopping at. Here are the top five department stores that Mainers miss the most.
Grants awarded to provide broadband in 31 communities
Approximately 116,000 homes and businesses in Maine — almost 18% of the state — do not have broadband service, according to the Portland Press Herald. Photo by Jualbelilaptop/Wikimedia. Thirty-one communities, including several in Washington County, will get high-speed broadband internet service through $34 million in grants announced by...
Stunning Downeast Maine Cottage Sparkles With Charm and Idyllic Location
While we may take it for granted on the southern coast, a lot of Maine is remote. And I'm not sure there's a Mainer who minds that. Heck, even the most extroverted person can enjoy the fact that peace and serenity is just a short drive away. It's one of Maine's best qualities.
The Most Popular Grocery Store in Maine Doesn’t Make Sense At All
If you spend enough time on the internet, you can probably find a graph or map detailing every state's favorite thing. Most of those graphs and maps cherry-pick one particular statistic in hopes that people will react positively or negatively to the finding. So it appears the internet is victorious again, because one of the latest maps has determined that Maine's most popular grocery store is...Trader Joe's?
Maine AG says company fined for threatening negative reviewers
AUGUSTA, Maine — A moving and storage company in Maine has agreed to pay a $125,000 fine and refrain from using a misleading email address to threaten customers who leave negative reviews, according to the state attorney general's office. The attorney general's office said Tuesday that it had entered...
mainepublic.org
Sears Island is in the running to host Maine's offshore wind hub. Conservationists are opposed
On a bright fall day, Maine Department of Transportation Commissioner Bruce Van Note is standing on a pile of rocks sticking out into Penobscot Bay. “We’re at the end of the jetty on Sears Island as part of a process to figure out whether and where Maine can build a wind port to create clean renewable energy and fight climate change,” he says. ”So that’s what this is all about, that’s the big picture.”
When Are Mainers Getting That $450 to Help With Our Heating Bills?
Remember a few weeks ago the news most Mainers were getting help with heating costs?. Where is that assistance? According to WMTW, if you are eligible, you should start seeing those $450 winter energy assistance checks this week! The department of Administrative and Financial Services said the first round of payments will be in the mail by the end of this week.
These Are the Top 10 Leading Causes of Death in Maine
Breaking News, we are all going to die. Well, I don't necessarily mean right now. But, yes, we will all die eventually. Sadly, nobody has found the Fountain of Youth, Holy Grail, or secret to immortality. The underlying truth is that we have just a finite amount of time to enjoy these rotations around the Sun.
WMTW
Maine GOP elects new party chair
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Republican party has a new leader. In Augusta on Saturday, the Maine GOP elected former state Rep. Joel Stetkis to serve as chair. Stetkis is a builder from Canaan who served four consecutive terms in the Maine House. Stetkis, a former Maine House assistant...
newscentermaine.com
Tick lab at UMaine has new line of defense against ticks
ORONO, Maine — While more than a foot of snow rests on the ground in most places, ticks are probably not top of mind right. But deer ticks, which carry Lyme and other diseases, can survive under that snow and can start to bite as early as March. Thanks...
When Will Maine See the $450 Winter Energy Relief Checks?
You should be seeing the $450 relief checks in the mail soon. The initial round of winter energy money should be in the mail this week, according to the Department of Administrative and Financial Services. 200,000 Checks Going in the Mail Each Week. Up to 200,000 checks will be sent...
wabi.tv
Light snow moves in this afternoon, mixing with rain along the coast and into Bangor, staying snow for northern Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A weak low-pressure system will cross the state this afternoon and evening. High temperatures today will reach the teens and 20′s across northern Maine, temperatures warm into the upper 30′s and lower 40′s DownEast and along the coast. Winds will be out of the southeast at around 5-15 mph. Light snow creeps into western and northern Maine by noon, and spreads eastward toward Bangor by around 1 PM. Snow will over spread the state by late afternoon. The coast could see a few flakes before southerly winds usher in warm air, changing snow over to light rain. Bangor will see a brief period of snow before that rain snow line marches northward through the Bangor region. Areas north of Dover-Foxcroft will likely see all snow from this event, with highest totals across northern Maine and the Mountains. Dry air works its way in for the early evening hours which shuts off precipitation across southern Maine and DownEast but snow continues up north later tonight. There is a Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern Somerset, northern Piscataquis, northern Penobscot and all of Aroostook County. This system doesn’t have much moisture and wraps up quickly through tonight, the bulk of the precipitation will end by around 10 PM. Snow fall accumulations are expected to be light, with a dusting along the coast and up to an inch or less for the Bangor region and along the interstate. Just north of Bangor up toward Dover-Foxcroft expect around 1-3″, then north of Dover-Foxcroft and into the mountains, where all snow is expected, could see 3-6″ off accumulation.
In Maine, if One of These 20 Places Close, the Weather is Too Bad to Go Outside
You have to love New England weather, I swear it sometimes has a mind of its own. Of course, we get rain and sunshine, but the snow here can get a bit crazy, especially in Maine. If you are not prepared for a New England winter, then you really are...
Maine students have six choices for K-12 education
AUGUSTA, Maine — Public school isn't the only option for Maine students, nor do families have to pay high tuition to try a different type of K-12 education. A nationwide push called School Choice Week works to inspire more parents to research the options available to their kids, whether they need more schedule flexibility, more focus on math or the arts, or their students simply don't thrive in a classroom.
Debt limit trigger aimed at Maine consumer utility meets threshold
PORTLAND, Maine — A proposal aimed at restricting long-term debt necessary to create a consumer-owned electric utility has enough signatures to appear on the November ballot in Maine. The secretary of state confirmed Thursday that the threshold was met for the Central Maine Power-backed proposal to appear on the...
mainebiz.biz
Maine's 2022 top 10 'hottest towns' for home sales reflect booming market
The 2022 home-buying trends for Maine real estate show that fewer homes are hitting the market, resulting in competitive offers from demanding buyers, according to this year's "Maine's Hottest Towns" top 10 rankings. The list, compiled by Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough, measures which towns and cities had the...
Maine Officials Believe a Recent String of Crimes is Connected to a Travelling Gang
We're very fortunate here in Maine to have police and public safety officials that aren't just super-dedicated to stopping crime, but are also wicked good at it. And recently, that ability has been put to the test by what is believed to be a travelling gang. According to an article...
Q106.5
Brewer, ME
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0