Polk County, IA

KCCI.com

One dead after crash in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A man is dead after a crash in Polk County. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. near Northwest 54th Avenue and Northwest 6th Drive. Polk County deputies say a truck slammed into a car. The driver was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries...
POLK COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Sheriff: Suspects broke into bar, gas station

ZEARING, Iowa — The Story County Sheriff's Office needs your help to track down two burglars that broke into a bar and gas station. Deputies say video shows the masked pair broke into the bar Monday morning and then broke into the gas station Tuesday morning. A vehicle observed...
STORY COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Facility that sent live resident to funeral home in a body bag is fined $10,000

An Iowa care facility that mistakenly sent a live resident to the funeral home in a body bag has been fined $10,000 by the state. According to state inspectors, a female resident of the Glen Oaks Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Urbandale was in declining health and receiving hospice care in late December 2022 and […] The post Facility that sent live resident to funeral home in a body bag is fined $10,000 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
URBANDALE, IA
KCCI.com

I-80 back open after 5-vehicle crash in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Interstate 80 westbound has reopened after a Wednesday crash blocked traffic for a few hours. Video shows drivers at a standstill on the freeway at Ashworth Road, and traffic was backed up for miles. Drivers were detoured onto the Jordan Creek Parkway exit up...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

One Person Hurt in 2 Vehicle Crash in Creston

(Creston) A Ringgold County woman suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Creston on Monday afternoon. Creston Police say the accident happened at 3:30 p.m. at Patriotic Parkway and Highway 34. Authorities say 80-year-old Joyce Elaine England of Mount Ayr was injured in the crash. England was driving an eastbound...
CRESTON, IA
WHO 13

Medical issue caused Des Moines crash; driver died at hospital

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department says the driver of a vehicle that crashed Saturday night has died. According to responding officers, an elderly man suffered a medical event causing the crash on East 14th Street and East Court Avenue before 10:00 Saturday night. Roads were blocked off for about an hour. […]
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Fallen Iowa Boy’s Mother to Plead Guilty To Selling Drugs to Undercover Officer

An Iowa woman whose young son disappeared in 2021 is expected to plead guilty to a drug charge later this year in a 2022 case. Sarah Harrelson was arrested on October 31, 2022, on a charge that she and another woman attempted to sell methamphetamine to an undercover police officer in Des Moines. KCRG says that even though Harrelson was arrested on Halloween, the incident with the officer actually happened in February of 2022.
MONTEZUMA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Union County Man arrested on Drug Charges

(Creston) Creston Police arrested a Union County man on drug possession charges. Police arrested 39-year-old Jaime Nam Torres of Creston at 301 New York Ave and charged him with Possession Controlled Substance, 3rd offense (marijuana), Conspire with intent to manufacture/deliver other I, II, III CS, Failure to affix drug tax stamp- forty-two- and one-half grams or more, attach a used drug tax stamp- 10 or more dosage units, and conspire w/intent deliver false marijuana under 50 kg. He is held in Union County Jail on a $27,000 cash or approved surety bond.
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police arrested 41-year-old Jessie Wade Stauffer at Lucas and Elm Streets for driving while barred. Police transported Stauffer to the Union County Jail and held him on a $2,000 cash or surety bond.
CRESTON, IA
iheart.com

Ankeny Police Traffic Unit Conducting Enforcement Project This Week

(Ankeny, IA) -- The Ankeny Police Traffic Unit will be watching for traffic violations on SW Magazine Road and SW Prairie Trail Parkway this week. The city says recent studies show this month, 85% of drivers on those two roads were going 9 miles an hour over the speed limit. The city also saw several accidents in January, so the Ankeny Police Department is reminding the public to obey speed limits, wear a seatbelt, and drive sober.
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

Jefferson police locate missing 13-year-old

JEFFERSON, Iowa — Jefferson police have located a teenage girl who went missing early Monday. Police say they located 13-year-old Claritza "Aryani" Flores Vasquez. The girl is safe and was reunited with her family.
JEFFERSON, IA
KCCI.com

Ankeny police plan crackdown at 2 roadways where speeding is common

ANKENY, Iowa — The Ankeny police traffic unit will be keeping a close eye on speeders along two major roadways this week. The department tweeted they'll have officers patrolling Southwest Magazine and Southwest Prairie Trail Parkway all week. According to the department, recent speed studies found 85% of drivers...
ANKENY, IA
1520 The Ticket

Teenager Tumbles From Car on Iowa Interstate On-Ramp [WATCH]

A teenager fell from a moving vehicle in central Iowa as the car was making its way from one Iowa interstate to another. Thank goodness that's where the incident occurred. The scary moment happened late in the morning on a busy January workday earlier this month. As a car was taking the southbound I-35 ramp to head west on I-80 in the Des Moines metro, the rear passenger door of the vehicle opened. Shortly after, a teenager falls to the pavement.
IOWA STATE
