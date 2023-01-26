Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
One dead after crash in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A man is dead after a crash in Polk County. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. near Northwest 54th Avenue and Northwest 6th Drive. Polk County deputies say a truck slammed into a car. The driver was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries...
KCCI.com
Sheriff: Suspects broke into bar, gas station
ZEARING, Iowa — The Story County Sheriff's Office needs your help to track down two burglars that broke into a bar and gas station. Deputies say video shows the masked pair broke into the bar Monday morning and then broke into the gas station Tuesday morning. A vehicle observed...
Facility that sent live resident to funeral home in a body bag is fined $10,000
An Iowa care facility that mistakenly sent a live resident to the funeral home in a body bag has been fined $10,000 by the state. According to state inspectors, a female resident of the Glen Oaks Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Urbandale was in declining health and receiving hospice care in late December 2022 and […] The post Facility that sent live resident to funeral home in a body bag is fined $10,000 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
I-80 back open after 5-vehicle crash in West Des Moines
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Interstate 80 westbound has reopened after a Wednesday crash blocked traffic for a few hours. Video shows drivers at a standstill on the freeway at Ashworth Road, and traffic was backed up for miles. Drivers were detoured onto the Jordan Creek Parkway exit up...
One Person Hurt in 2 Vehicle Crash in Creston
(Creston) A Ringgold County woman suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Creston on Monday afternoon. Creston Police say the accident happened at 3:30 p.m. at Patriotic Parkway and Highway 34. Authorities say 80-year-old Joyce Elaine England of Mount Ayr was injured in the crash. England was driving an eastbound...
KCCI.com
Urbandale man charged with stalking after allegedly putting GPS trackers in woman's car
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — An Urbandale man is charged with stalking after police say he followed a woman with GPS trackers for up to two years. Police say Cameron Herriott bought two GPS trackers in March 2020. The victim discovered them inside her car, and the stalking ended in March 2022.
Medical issue caused Des Moines crash; driver died at hospital
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department says the driver of a vehicle that crashed Saturday night has died. According to responding officers, an elderly man suffered a medical event causing the crash on East 14th Street and East Court Avenue before 10:00 Saturday night. Roads were blocked off for about an hour. […]
KCCI.com
College bus driven by faculty member, carrying 7 student passengers crashes on its side in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A college minibus carrying multiple passengers flipped on its side Wednesday along Highway 163. The crash was reported shortly before 9 a.m. just east of the landfill. According to Iowa Wesleyan University, the minibus was being driven by a faculty member and was carrying seven...
KCCI.com
One dead after single-vehicle crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police say a man has died following a single-vehicle crash on East 14th Street and Court Avenue Saturday night. Southbound lanes were temporarily closed while officers responded. Police say that a male driver died at the hospital after the crash. Police say all...
Fallen Iowa Boy’s Mother to Plead Guilty To Selling Drugs to Undercover Officer
An Iowa woman whose young son disappeared in 2021 is expected to plead guilty to a drug charge later this year in a 2022 case. Sarah Harrelson was arrested on October 31, 2022, on a charge that she and another woman attempted to sell methamphetamine to an undercover police officer in Des Moines. KCRG says that even though Harrelson was arrested on Halloween, the incident with the officer actually happened in February of 2022.
iheart.com
Des Moines Police, Firefighters Respond To Plunger Attack At Hotel
(Des Moines, IA) -- A fire alarm at a downtown hotel this weekend turned out to be a little more than a fire alarm. Police were called to help after a man reportedly attacked firefighters on the 20th floor of the Marriott with a plunger. Callers to 9-1-1 Friday night...
Union County Man arrested on Drug Charges
(Creston) Creston Police arrested a Union County man on drug possession charges. Police arrested 39-year-old Jaime Nam Torres of Creston at 301 New York Ave and charged him with Possession Controlled Substance, 3rd offense (marijuana), Conspire with intent to manufacture/deliver other I, II, III CS, Failure to affix drug tax stamp- forty-two- and one-half grams or more, attach a used drug tax stamp- 10 or more dosage units, and conspire w/intent deliver false marijuana under 50 kg. He is held in Union County Jail on a $27,000 cash or approved surety bond.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 41-year-old Jessie Wade Stauffer at Lucas and Elm Streets for driving while barred. Police transported Stauffer to the Union County Jail and held him on a $2,000 cash or surety bond.
iheart.com
Ankeny Police Traffic Unit Conducting Enforcement Project This Week
(Ankeny, IA) -- The Ankeny Police Traffic Unit will be watching for traffic violations on SW Magazine Road and SW Prairie Trail Parkway this week. The city says recent studies show this month, 85% of drivers on those two roads were going 9 miles an hour over the speed limit. The city also saw several accidents in January, so the Ankeny Police Department is reminding the public to obey speed limits, wear a seatbelt, and drive sober.
KCCI.com
Jefferson police locate missing 13-year-old
JEFFERSON, Iowa — Jefferson police have located a teenage girl who went missing early Monday. Police say they located 13-year-old Claritza "Aryani" Flores Vasquez. The girl is safe and was reunited with her family.
KCCI.com
Ankeny police plan crackdown at 2 roadways where speeding is common
ANKENY, Iowa — The Ankeny police traffic unit will be keeping a close eye on speeders along two major roadways this week. The department tweeted they'll have officers patrolling Southwest Magazine and Southwest Prairie Trail Parkway all week. According to the department, recent speed studies found 85% of drivers...
Teenager Tumbles From Car on Iowa Interstate On-Ramp [WATCH]
A teenager fell from a moving vehicle in central Iowa as the car was making its way from one Iowa interstate to another. Thank goodness that's where the incident occurred. The scary moment happened late in the morning on a busy January workday earlier this month. As a car was taking the southbound I-35 ramp to head west on I-80 in the Des Moines metro, the rear passenger door of the vehicle opened. Shortly after, a teenager falls to the pavement.
DMPD investigating single-vehicle crash with serious injuries
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident with serious injuries Saturday night. In a Tweet the Des Moines Police Department said the southbound lanes of East 14th Street at East Court Ave. will be closed temporarily while officers work to clear the crash scene. This is a developing story.
KCCI.com
Will Keeps speaks out for the first time since Starts Right Here shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines activist wounded in a shooting at his youth outreach program is speaking out on social media for the first time since two students were shot and killed. On his personal Facebook page, Will Keeps asks the families of the two teenagers killed...
KCCI.com
Starts Right Here students back in class for first time since deadly shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — More than a week since adeadly shooting claimed the lives of two students, the remaining students at Starts Right Here are back in class. Des Moines Public Schools said its Options Academy students will continue to learn at the Kurtz Opportunity Center on Porter Street.
