North Carolina State

Appeals court considering whether NC employee health insurance plan should cover gender affirming care

By PRE News, Ideas
publicradioeast.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
newsfromthestates.com

Weekend reads: Thousands poised to lose insurance coverage, educators facing legislative headwinds, new efforts to protect our power grid, and calls for police accountability

As many as 300,000 people in North Carolina could be on track to lose their government health insurance by the middle of next year. That estimate comes from the state Department for Health and Human Services, which is preparing plans to check Medicaid recipients’ family, health, and income information to ensure they are eligible for the insurance plan.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina man sentenced to prison, supervised release and $289,403 in restitution for role in scheme to fraudulently obtain student aid funds

A North Carolina man was sentenced Thursday, January 26, 2023 to 53 months in prison and three years of supervised release for organizing and leading a fraudulent scheme to obtain and attempt to obtain, more than $400,000 in federal financial aid funds, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Jerry Lynn Johnson Jr., of Clayton, pleaded guilty on August 2, 2022 to mail fraud and aiding and abetting. As part of the judgment, Johnson was also ordered to pay $289,403 in criminal restitution to the U.S. Department of Education.
CLAYTON, NC
The Center Square

South Carolina lawmakers consider occupational license changes

(The Center Square) — South Carolina lawmakers are considering legislation prohibiting the state from denying occupational licenses based on previous criminal convictions. The Senate Committee on Labor, Commerce and Industry passed Senate Bill 165, while the House Committee on Labor, Commerce and Industry advanced House Bill 3605. Both chambers will consider the measures. "I am excited to see movement in both chambers on legislation that will give a second chance...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Richmond Observer

GUEST EDITORIAL: DMV can’t defend its vanity plate veto power

Wayne Goodwin wanted to take a stand for equality. Instead, he channeled “Animal Farm” author George Orwell in declaring some drivers more equal than others. Last week, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles commissioner trumpeted his decision to remove some 200 words and phrases from North Carolina’s list of banned personalized license plates. Many of the entries express support for LGBTQ people. Goodwin said such messages shouldn’t be blocked, citing examples like “GAYPRIDE” and “QUEER.”
TENNESSEE STATE
WWAY NewsChannel 3

COVID-19 extra federal food benefits ending in March

(WWAY) — In North Carolina and nationally, emergency allotments for COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program will end in March. Households that have been receiving extra FNS benefits (called “emergency allotments”) each month since March 2020 or after will see a reduction in benefits because of a federal change that ends emergency allotments for all states.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

Taxpayers bilked of $400,000 in college enrollment scheme

(The Center Square) – A North Carolina man was sentenced to more than four years in prison this week for a scheme to steal over $400,000 in federal student aid from taxpayers. U.S. District Judge Louise Flanagan on Thursday sentenced Jerry Johnson Jr. of Clayton to four years, five months in prison and three years of supervised release, and ordered him to pay $289,403 in restitution to the U.S. Department of Education. ...
ARIZONA STATE
carolinajournal.com

Lindberg likely to be retried on bribery, fraud charges in November

Former high-profile N.C. political donor Greg Lindberg will likely face a new trial on federal bribery and fraud charges in November. All parties in cases involving Lindberg and co-defendant John Gray have agreed to a trial date as early as Nov. 6 in Charlotte. Questions surrounding Gray's legal representation helped...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Novant Health increasing minimum wage

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Novant Health team members will soon see the current minimum wage go up. In a news release Thursday, the health care system announced starting wages would increase from $15 per hour to $17 per hour, benefiting more than 4,400 employees across the system. Novant said this combined with team member salary increases for 2023 accounts for an investment of more than $100 million.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
ednc.org

Education bills to watch in North Carolina’s 2023 legislative session

The long session of the General Assembly officially kicked off this week, and with it came a slew of bills that would affect public schools and education. Before we get into them, it’s important to remember that just because a bill is filed doesn’t mean it’s going to become law. In fact, most won’t. The first step is a committee or two, then the chamber floor, then the process starts over in the other chamber. If a bill manages to get an up vote in both chambers, it still needs to go to Gov. Roy Cooper. If he signs it, it becomes law. If he vetoes it, then there could potentially be a veto override vote in one or both chambers.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

