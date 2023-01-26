Appeals court considering whether NC employee health insurance plan should cover gender affirming care

Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Abortion access in NC: Democrats propose more protections while Republicans seek limits
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Democratic state lawmakers in Buncombe County have joined together with other local lawmakers throughout North Carolina in support of abortion access. The state Democratic Caucus has introduced a bill that would “in essence” protect abortion access by codifying Roe v. Wade into state law....
newsfromthestates.com
Weekend reads: Thousands poised to lose insurance coverage, educators facing legislative headwinds, new efforts to protect our power grid, and calls for police accountability
As many as 300,000 people in North Carolina could be on track to lose their government health insurance by the middle of next year. That estimate comes from the state Department for Health and Human Services, which is preparing plans to check Medicaid recipients’ family, health, and income information to ensure they are eligible for the insurance plan.
Transgender NC employees argue state health plan denies them necessary care
RALEIGH, N.C. — The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit heard arguments on Wednesday in North Carolina’s appeal that the state’s health insurance plan for state workers can exclude coverage of transgender health care. A lawsuit by former state employees and their children said they...
Unanswered crash questions threaten legacy of State Auditor Beth Wood, champion of government transparency
State Auditor Beth Wood has worked to build a reputation as a no-nonsense, independent investigator, leading an office that seeks to protect taxpayers by unearthing wrongdoing in all corners of North Carolina government. And in her four terms in office, the Democrat has largely succeeded, according to associates, observers and...
North Carolina TANF Program for low-income households: Apply if your monthly income is less than $1,000
Living in North Carolina is a dream of many of us. This is because of its booming business environment, amazing landscapes, friendly people, and other perks. However, not everyone can buy a home and live comfortably with their family. This is primarily because of its relatively high unemployment and inflation rates.
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to prison, supervised release and $289,403 in restitution for role in scheme to fraudulently obtain student aid funds
A North Carolina man was sentenced Thursday, January 26, 2023 to 53 months in prison and three years of supervised release for organizing and leading a fraudulent scheme to obtain and attempt to obtain, more than $400,000 in federal financial aid funds, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Jerry Lynn Johnson Jr., of Clayton, pleaded guilty on August 2, 2022 to mail fraud and aiding and abetting. As part of the judgment, Johnson was also ordered to pay $289,403 in criminal restitution to the U.S. Department of Education.
South Carolina lawmakers consider occupational license changes
(The Center Square) — South Carolina lawmakers are considering legislation prohibiting the state from denying occupational licenses based on previous criminal convictions. The Senate Committee on Labor, Commerce and Industry passed Senate Bill 165, while the House Committee on Labor, Commerce and Industry advanced House Bill 3605. Both chambers will consider the measures. "I am excited to see movement in both chambers on legislation that will give a second chance...
Union County board reverses vote to defy NC school calendar law
The Union County school board backed down Friday from its decision to defy North Carolina’s school calendar law, with most members maintaining a defiant tone but saying a lawsuit filed by parents left them no choice. Todd Price was among six members who voted to rescind the decision to...
GUEST EDITORIAL: DMV can’t defend its vanity plate veto power
Wayne Goodwin wanted to take a stand for equality. Instead, he channeled “Animal Farm” author George Orwell in declaring some drivers more equal than others. Last week, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles commissioner trumpeted his decision to remove some 200 words and phrases from North Carolina’s list of banned personalized license plates. Many of the entries express support for LGBTQ people. Goodwin said such messages shouldn’t be blocked, citing examples like “GAYPRIDE” and “QUEER.”
Worried about being homeless? Thousands available for eligible NC families through Housing Assistance Program
North Carolina has a total of 100 counties. The boundaries, borders, and names of a few of them have been changed with time, and the major ones are Wake County, Mecklenburg County, Forsyth County, and Guilford County. No matter which county you live in, there will be times when you need immediate financial assistance.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
COVID-19 extra federal food benefits ending in March
(WWAY) — In North Carolina and nationally, emergency allotments for COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program will end in March. Households that have been receiving extra FNS benefits (called “emergency allotments”) each month since March 2020 or after will see a reduction in benefits because of a federal change that ends emergency allotments for all states.
Federal lawsuit against North Carolina seeks to overturn state restrictions on abortion pill
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A gynecologist based in Orange County has filed a federal lawsuit in Greensboro to implore the state of North Carolina to overturn a restriction on access to the controversial abortion drug mifepristone, creating yet another battlefield in the dispute about access to the drug. Dr. Amy Bryant, who practices under UNC […]
NC DMV finds 10,000 banned phrases for license plates, including ones that reflect anti-semitism
The DMV said the department finished reviewing the list at the end of 2022, a process that took months. Not all the words on the list are malicious like 911, or a row of Ws the DMV said are confusing to read.
Taxpayers bilked of $400,000 in college enrollment scheme
(The Center Square) – A North Carolina man was sentenced to more than four years in prison this week for a scheme to steal over $400,000 in federal student aid from taxpayers. U.S. District Judge Louise Flanagan on Thursday sentenced Jerry Johnson Jr. of Clayton to four years, five months in prison and three years of supervised release, and ordered him to pay $289,403 in restitution to the U.S. Department of Education. ...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Attorney Mike McIntyre Formally Presented with the NC State Bar’s Highest Honor
RALEIGH, NC—In February 2021, the North Carolina State Bar awarded attorney Mike McIntyre with its highest honor for demonstrating exemplary service to the legal profession, the John B. McMillian Distinguished Service Award. A formal presentation of the award was delayed because of the pandemic. Just recently, on December 9,...
NC town passes ordinance protecting people based on LGBT affiliation, natural hair
The town joins Asheville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Greensboro, Durham, Hillsborough and Morrisville in passing such an ordinance.
carolinajournal.com
Lindberg likely to be retried on bribery, fraud charges in November
Former high-profile N.C. political donor Greg Lindberg will likely face a new trial on federal bribery and fraud charges in November. All parties in cases involving Lindberg and co-defendant John Gray have agreed to a trial date as early as Nov. 6 in Charlotte. Questions surrounding Gray's legal representation helped...
Novant Health increasing minimum wage
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Novant Health team members will soon see the current minimum wage go up. In a news release Thursday, the health care system announced starting wages would increase from $15 per hour to $17 per hour, benefiting more than 4,400 employees across the system. Novant said this combined with team member salary increases for 2023 accounts for an investment of more than $100 million.
ednc.org
Education bills to watch in North Carolina’s 2023 legislative session
The long session of the General Assembly officially kicked off this week, and with it came a slew of bills that would affect public schools and education. Before we get into them, it’s important to remember that just because a bill is filed doesn’t mean it’s going to become law. In fact, most won’t. The first step is a committee or two, then the chamber floor, then the process starts over in the other chamber. If a bill manages to get an up vote in both chambers, it still needs to go to Gov. Roy Cooper. If he signs it, it becomes law. If he vetoes it, then there could potentially be a veto override vote in one or both chambers.
If Beth Wood vacates her role, how would a new North Carolina state auditor be chosen?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State Auditor Beth Wood did not appear in Wake County court Thursday. Instead, her attorney was present. Wood is accused in a hit-and-run that took place in December. The Raleigh Police Department says she crashed her state-owned car into a parked car. Video from a bystander shortly after the crash appears […]
