Boston Celtics president Brad Stevens gave clues about the team’s trade deadline plans in an appearance on the 98.5 Sports Hub’s “Celtics Show,” per NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg. As to what the team might be up to, Stevens said he believes the Celtics “always have to be looking at how we can improve because … I think we’re in the mix and I think we’re good, I think we’re hard to beat, but there are other teams that are like that, too.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO