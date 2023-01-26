ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Larry Brown Sports

NBA makes big admission about Lakers-Celtics game

The officials in Saturday night’s Los Angeles Lakers-Boston Celtics game got something wrong, but at least they’re not afraid to admit it. LeBron James was in utter disbelief that a foul was not called during his drive to the basket at the end of regulation with the game tied at 105 (video here). The officials... The post NBA makes big admission about Lakers-Celtics game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball

Glen “Big Baby” Davis has officially returned to basketball as a [checks notes] … head coach. The Charlotte Purple Jackets announced on Friday that they have hired the former NBA big man Davis to be their next head coach. The Purple Jackets are a team in The Basketball League, an independent professional league that goes... The post Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Tatum plays coy with reaction to LeBron no-call in Celtics-Lakers

You didn't think Jayson Tatum would admit to it, did you?. The Boston Celtics forward appeared to foul Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James in the final seconds of regulation Saturday night at TD Garden, but the officials missed the call and allowed the game to go to overtime, where the C's pulled out a 125-121 victory.
Brad Stevens says the Boston Celtics are looking at ways to 'fortify ... depth' ahead of the trade deadline

Boston Celtics president Brad Stevens gave clues about the team’s trade deadline plans in an appearance on the 98.5 Sports Hub’s “Celtics Show,” per NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg. As to what the team might be up to, Stevens said he believes the Celtics “always have to be looking at how we can improve because … I think we’re in the mix and I think we’re good, I think we’re hard to beat, but there are other teams that are like that, too.”
Preview: Los Angeles Lakers (23-26) at Boston Celtics (35-15) Game #51 1/28/23

Los Angeles Lakers (23-26) at Boston Celtics (35-15) Saturday, January 28, 2023. The Celtics host their oldest and biggest rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers. This is the second and final meeting between these two teams. They met for the first time this season on December 13 in Los Angeles. The Celtics won that game 122-118 in OT. The Celtics lead the series overall all time 164-133.
Tatum wears Kobe Bryant Celtics shirt ahead of game vs. Lakers

Jayson Tatum paid tribute to his idol Kobe Bryant ahead of Saturday's game vs. the Los Angeles Lakers, but the Boston Celtics star didn't don any purple or gold. Tatum showed up to TD Garden wearing a shirt with Bryant on it, only the late Lakers legend is wearing a Celtics attire.
