NBA makes big admission about Lakers-Celtics game
The officials in Saturday night’s Los Angeles Lakers-Boston Celtics game got something wrong, but at least they’re not afraid to admit it. LeBron James was in utter disbelief that a foul was not called during his drive to the basket at the end of regulation with the game tied at 105 (video here). The officials... The post NBA makes big admission about Lakers-Celtics game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers: A Blockbuster Celtics Trade That Might Benefit Both LA And Boston
There's almost no chance this will happen, though.
NBA Officials Admit To Wrong Call At End Of Lakers-Celtics Game On Saturday Night
At the conclusion of Saturday night’s Lakers-Celtics game, the officials did not call a foul that would have resulted in LeBron James going to the free-throw line with a chance to win the game for the Lakers, a play the referees have admitted that they got wrong.
Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball
Glen “Big Baby” Davis has officially returned to basketball as a [checks notes] … head coach. The Charlotte Purple Jackets announced on Friday that they have hired the former NBA big man Davis to be their next head coach. The Purple Jackets are a team in The Basketball League, an independent professional league that goes... The post Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers News: LA Could Be Without Three Starters Against Rival Celtics
Road trip starts Saturday.
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
NBA Executive: Warriors Should Trade Draymond Green for Pascal Siakam
Should the Warriors make a big move at the trade deadline?
NBC Sports
Tatum plays coy with reaction to LeBron no-call in Celtics-Lakers
You didn't think Jayson Tatum would admit to it, did you?. The Boston Celtics forward appeared to foul Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James in the final seconds of regulation Saturday night at TD Garden, but the officials missed the call and allowed the game to go to overtime, where the C's pulled out a 125-121 victory.
Anthony Davis Sounds Off On Referees After Loss To Celtics
Anthony Davis met with the media after the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Boston Celtics.
BREAKING: Anthony Davis' Final Injury Status For Celtics-Lakers Game
Anthony Davis has been upgraded to available for Saturday's game.
Lakers News: Should We Bet Big On Los Angeles As It Strives To Beat Boston?
LA is a heavy underdog.
Celtics Get Good News on the Injury Front; Knicks Down a Starter for Thursday's Matchup
The Celtics' return home brings with it positive updates on the injury front. Following their 121-118 win over the Warriors at TD Garden, Boston went north of the border without Jayson Tatum. As the Celtics' 106-104 victory against the Raptors unfolded, the team lost Robert Williams, Marcus Smart, ...
Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics odds, picks and predictions
The Los Angeles Lakers (23-26) visit the Boston Celtics (35-15) Saturday in the latest edition of an age-old rivalry. Tip-off from TD Garden is set for 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Lakers vs. Celtics odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.
Brad Stevens says the Boston Celtics are looking at ways to 'fortify ... depth' ahead of the trade deadline
Boston Celtics president Brad Stevens gave clues about the team’s trade deadline plans in an appearance on the 98.5 Sports Hub’s “Celtics Show,” per NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg. As to what the team might be up to, Stevens said he believes the Celtics “always have to be looking at how we can improve because … I think we’re in the mix and I think we’re good, I think we’re hard to beat, but there are other teams that are like that, too.”
chatsports.com
Preview: Los Angeles Lakers (23-26) at Boston Celtics (35-15) Game #51 1/28/23
Los Angeles Lakers (23-26) at Boston Celtics (35-15) Saturday, January 28, 2023. The Celtics host their oldest and biggest rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers. This is the second and final meeting between these two teams. They met for the first time this season on December 13 in Los Angeles. The Celtics won that game 122-118 in OT. The Celtics lead the series overall all time 164-133.
LeBron James' Current Injury Status For Lakers-Celtics Game
LeBron James remains listed as questionable for Saturday's game (as of 3:30 Eastern Time).
Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Has Support Of Brad Stevens Despite Recent Scrutiny
It’s been pretty much smooth sailing for Joe Mazzulla while leading the Boston Celtics to the best record in the NBA this season. But with the Celtics stuck in a three-game losing streak as they host the rival Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night, the interim head coach has encountered speed bumps as of late.
NBC Sports
Tatum wears Kobe Bryant Celtics shirt ahead of game vs. Lakers
Jayson Tatum paid tribute to his idol Kobe Bryant ahead of Saturday's game vs. the Los Angeles Lakers, but the Boston Celtics star didn't don any purple or gold. Tatum showed up to TD Garden wearing a shirt with Bryant on it, only the late Lakers legend is wearing a Celtics attire.
Important Player Ruled Out For Lakers-Celtics Game
The Boston Celtics will be without one of their best players against the Los Angeles Lakers.
