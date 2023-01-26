ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RodeoHouston announces free admission, additional discounts for new 1-day event

As if we weren't already excited for 2023 RodeoHouston to kick off, the organization has announced a new special one-day event. For the first time in Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo history, the organization is hosting a Community Day. What does this mean? It means everyone will have free admission and get additional discounts!

The video above is from a related story.

Community Day will be held Wednesday, March 8. The celebration includes buy one, get one rides and games, discounted food and beverage offerings, and community activations, according to a press release.

SEE ALSO: Fan favorite clown selected as 2023 RodeoHouston's downtown parade grand marshal

"This is the first time the Rodeo has offered free admission to the entire community," said Chris Boleman, the president and CEO of RodeoHouston. "Community Day will ensure the entire community gets the opportunity to come out to the NRG grounds and truly experience what the rodeo has to offer. We are grateful for our partnership with TC Energy, and we can't wait to celebrate on March 8."

Community Day discounts include:

  • Free admission for all guests until noon
  • Buy one, get one rides and games in the Junction Carnival area until 4 p.m.
  • Discounted food and beverage offerings until 4 p.m.
  • $3 mini corn dog at McKinney Corn Dog
  • $3 small popcorn at Kid Shack
  • $3 small sour apple lemonade at Squeezers

For every person that walks through the gates between 8 a.m. and noon, TC Energy will donate $1 to the local community.

The rodeo's Family Wednesdays will take place on March 1 and 15 with similar discounts and free admission for people 60 years and older and children under 12 years until noon. For more information on discounted Wednesdays, visit RodeoHouston's website .

SEE RELATED STORY: Full concert lineup for RodeoHouston 2023 has been released

