South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools news: A bake sale at Memorial Junior High, and Sunview students raise money for animal shelter

LYNDHURST, Ohio -- The following is news about the South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools, as presented by the district. Memorial Junior High Student Council holds bake sale. The Memorial Junior High (MJH) School Student Council demonstrated its school spirit and commitment to building up and serving others at the first MJH Student Council Bake Sale, held during its basketball team’s Jan. 17 home game against Strongsville Middle School.
4 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you're on the westside, you can't go wrong with the wings at this place. You can get your wings with breading (called "clothed" on the menu) or without (called "naked" on the menu). Whatever kind of wings you get, they come with celery and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing. Rush Inn offers a selection of tasty dry rubs: Cajun, ranch, taco, and lemon pepper. The restaurant also offers a great selection of sauces: buffalo style (available in mild, medium, or hot), Rush Inn hot, teriyaki, sweet heat teriyaki, garlic parmesan (a hot version is also available), honey BBQ, honey mustard, mango jalapeno, and more.
Steelyard Commons | Shopping center in Cleveland, Ohio

If you are looking for a simpler mall, but with good shopping options, then I recommend visiting Steelyard Commons. This site is small, but you can find various stores where you will find clothing, accessories, footwear, and items for the home and pantry. In addition, the gastronomic offer is interesting.
Another hunger tsunami could be coming. Are we ready? Editorial

At the end of next month, millions of food stamp recipients across the country and hundreds of thousands in Ohio will receive their final pandemic emergency food-aid allotment of extra SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits, as food stamps are now called. On one level, this makes sense. The pandemic...
Sidaway Bridge gets landmark status, raising hopes for redevelopment and green space

This month, Cleveland City Planning Commission voted to grant historic landmark status to the Sidaway Bridge, an out-of-service pedestrian bridge between the Kinsman and Slavic Village neighborhoods, raising hopes for new green space and restoration of the landmark bridge. The suspension bridge – Ohio’s only – is impassable and overgrown with plants, but its distinctive framing remains intact.
Beachwood City Schools add 3 new holidays

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Beachwood City Schools officials have added three new holidays to their academic calendar, as part of their “commitment to creating an inclusive and responsive learning community,”. Starting in the 2023-2024 school year, Lunar New Year, Eid al-Fitr, and Diwali will be recognized as days off...
Northeast Ohio school closings (list)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With winter weather headed our way, several Northeast Ohio schools have announced closings. Several communities have also announced parking bans in preparation for the storm. Here is a list of school closings announced in our area. This list will be updated. SCHOOL CLOSINGS. Akron Public Schools...
A Celebration of Smiles!

Joe talks with Dr. John Heimke about how dental implants can help you fall back in love with your smile! Sponsored by: Oral Design Cleveland.
Cuyahoga County still yellow, but Lorain, Medina, Summit, Portage now green for low COVID-19 spread: CDC map

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County remained classified yellow for medium COVID-19 concern, but four Greater Cleveland counties were classified green for low COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Lorain County, which was previously designated yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, joined Medina, Portage...
Cleveland's Dancing Wheels honors families affected by dementia

CLEVELAND — For months and months, the unified dancers of Cleveland's Dancing Wheels have been hard at work for an upcoming performance. But it's not your ordinary performance; it's a tribute to every single person touched by memory loss. It's called "Making Memories: A Journey through Dementia." "Well, originally,...
Suit shop, speakeasy set to reinvent long-vacant Lorain Ave. funeral home

While living abroad and working on his master’s degree in England, Cleveland resident Zach Cooper would collect hats as keepsakes to remember his travels. He found himself spending a lot of time in suit stores and retail stores all around the world, just talking to people who would notice his accent and want to know his story.
Memphis Avenue bridge in Brooklyn reopening

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Memphis Avenue bridge in Brooklyn will reopen at 5 p.m. on Monday. It has been closed since May 9, 2022, when an inspection revealed dangerously eroded steel and forced it closed to all traffic. The Ohio Department of Transportation had previously rated the bridge “poor” on inspection reports, along with 119 other bridges in the county, cleveland.com later found.
