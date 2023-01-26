ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh police officer charged with DUI

By WPXI.com News Staff
 3 days ago
An off-duty Pittsburgh police officer was charged with DUI.

Penn Township police responded to Pleasant Valley Road in Westmoreland County, for reports of an erratic driver around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, according to court documents.

An officer initiated a traffic stop on Aaron Spangler, 42, of Manor, on Route 130 and smelled alcohol, according to the complaint. He did not complete the field sobriety tests as instructed, the officer said, and a blood draw was performed.

Spangler is charged with DUI and failing to stop at a signal.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials told Channel 11′s Rick Earle Spangler is on paid leave.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 21.

Ellie
3d ago

Yes he should be charged however just because he is a police officer should not even be a factor, he was off duty. Not fair bias and totally job discriminating.

Will Ferlich
3d ago

I worked in the court house for a few years, i over heard many cops talking about picking up other off duty officers drunk while they are on duty and even picking up colleagues whom were stopped in a vehicle and taken home no investigation. They are so shady but the police union lets it happen so why not continue to hide behind a badge.

