Pittsburgh police officer charged with DUI

An off-duty Pittsburgh police officer was charged with DUI.

Penn Township police responded to Pleasant Valley Road in Westmoreland County, for reports of an erratic driver around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, according to court documents.

An officer initiated a traffic stop on Aaron Spangler, 42, of Manor, on Route 130 and smelled alcohol, according to the complaint. He did not complete the field sobriety tests as instructed, the officer said, and a blood draw was performed.

Spangler is charged with DUI and failing to stop at a signal.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials told Channel 11′s Rick Earle Spangler is on paid leave.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 21.

