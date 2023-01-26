FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The 988 service, which allows Kentuckians in crisis to connect with suicide prevention, mental health and substance abuse counselors in their area by calling the three-digit number from any phone, is being touted as a success. Governor Beshear noted this week that trained counselors have responded to an average of 2,420 calls per month in the six months the number has been available. The launch was made possible by a two-year, $1.16 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, through American Rescue Plan Act funding. The current state budget includes $19.6 million over a two-year period to support increased capacity and infrastructure for 988.

