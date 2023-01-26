Read full article on original website
kentuckytoday.com
High COVID community levels continue to drop
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The new COVID-19 Community Levels map released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health on Friday shows a decrease in counties with a high community level, and a rise in those having a low level. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention breaks the state...
WLKY.com
Public safety alert sent out for missing 76-year-old Kentucky man with dementia
MORGANFIELD, Ky. — A public safety alert was sent to phones on Friday asking people to look out for a missing man out of Kentucky. The alert is for Jim Nicholson, 76, last seen at his home in Morganfield, Kentucky, which is about two and a half hours from Louisville.
kbsi23.com
KY Gov. Beshear announces more than $8.9 million for McCracken County
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than $8.9 million in awards for McCracken County to support Cleaner Water Program projects, tourism marketing, community development and local nonprofits on Friday. Gov. Beshear says McCracken County is a destination loved by Kentuckians and travelers alike and the...
fox56news.com
Reactions from law enforcement in central Kentucky to Tyre Nichols video
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – As the body camera footage of the Tyre Nichols altercation in Memphis made its way across mainstream media, the reactions to the contents of the video were felt all across the U.S. Here in central Kentucky, law enforcement made their stances and feelings surrounding...
Kentucky’s Largest Bear Ever Caught & The Most Famous One-Not The Same Bear
Bears have long been making their way into Kentucky for a while now. Most people have only seen small ones. We've found the largest bear ever caught and he's huge!. Bears were actually a part of Kentucky until they were killed off in the early 1900s. Here's what Kentucky.gov says...
wxbc1043.com
Near-Record Deer Harvest This Season; Breckinridge Ranks Fourth
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 26, 2023) — Breckinridge County ranked among the top five counties in the state for white-tail deer harvested by hunters this past season, in which over 144-thousand were taken statewide. The number is the highest total since 2019 and fourth highest in the past decade. Other counties in the top were Christian, Hardin, Shelby and Pendelton. The 2015-16 season harvest of 155,734 remains the benchmark in Kentucky’s modern history.
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his Team Kentucky update on Thursday, January 26. He discussed economic development progress, disaster recovery, inclement weather and more. Economic Development. The governor highlighted five economic development projects that are expected to create nearly 320 jobs and that represent more than $360...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky's guidelines on medical cannabis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear’s Executive Order allowing out-of-state medical cannabis in Kentucky went into effect on New Year’s Day. Last year, President Joe Biden said, “No one should go to jail just for using or possessing marijuana.”. “I think overall, it’s a good thing.”...
Art Lander’s Outdoors: 2022 Kentucky deer season produces fourth highest harvest numbers in a decade
Kentucky’s 2022 white-tailed deer season lived up to expectations with a harvest increase. “The 2022 deer season harvest was the fourth highest in the last decade,” said Deer Program Coordinator Noelle Thompson. “It exceeded the 10-year average by about 2,000 deer.”. During the 136-day season, which ended...
wdrb.com
Most recent Kentucky deer harvest among the highest in years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a good deer hunting season in Kentucky. According to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, 144,506 deer were harvested from early September to Jan. 16, making the 2022-2023 season the highest total since 2019, and the fourth most in a season for the past decade.
You Can See Seven States from One North Georgia Location…Including Kentucky
Have you ever driven to Florida by way of Interstates 65 and 24 through Tennessee? If you have, there's no doubt in my mind you have seen at least one sign SOMEWHERE that says "See Rock City." SEE ROCK CITY. To be fair, I haven't traveled I-24 in a very...
wxbc1043.com
Secretary Of State: “Other” Registered Voters Breaks 10% For First Time In Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Secretary of State Michael Adams announced on Friday that in December, and for the first time ever, Kentucky voter registrations under “other” political affiliations (those who are not registered as either Democrats or Republicans) has broken the 10% mark. Republican registrants now account for 45.5% of the electorate, while Democrats account for 44.5%. In December, Kentucky saw 6,103 new voters register. At the same time, 5,594 voters were removed from the rolls.
wdrb.com
Ohio company advertising medical marijuana cards in Kentucky causing confusion about what's legal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Ohio company is now advertising medical marijuana certifications in Kentucky. This comes after Gov. Andy Beshear's order to pardon medical marijuana users. But medical advocates and legislators are pushing back on Kentuckians paying for services. Duber Medical recently expanded from Ohio to Kentucky. On the...
WKYT 27
Kentuckians at greater risk of high Radon exposure
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - January is Radon Awareness Month, and although the month is coming to a close, it’s important to keep radon in the conversation year-round. If you don’t know what radon is, it’s a colorless, odorless, tasteless radioactive gas that emanates from the ground, and depending on the geology of where you live in Kentucky and the construction of your house, you could be putting yourself at risk of lung cancer, without even knowing it.
WKYT 27
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Expect a chilly rain as a cold front pushes across Central and Eastern Kentucky on Sunday. The wind, still wild, from the SW, sustained at 15-20 mph, will gust up to 30 mph. I’m tracking multiple chances for unsettled weather next week. Everything from rain, snow,...
A look at the polling numbers for Kentucky governor race
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New poll results from the Mason Dixon Polling Company show Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear holds a significant lead over leading GOP contenders for his job this election. Right now, current Attorney General Daniel Cameron is the closest challenger trailing Beshear by nine points. Meanwhile, Beshear has...
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY HOSTS THE LARGEST INDOOR FARM SHOW
1.2 million sq. ft. activated, $23.1m estimated economic impact and more than 900 exhibitor booths. Agriculture means business in Kentucky. We’re known for putting on world-class agriculture events and the National Farm Machinery Show this February is no exception. It may come as a surprise that the largest indoor farm machinery show in the country takes place right here in the Commonwealth. Each year more than 250,000 attendees come from around the world to see major equipment manufacturers debut the latest equipment, attend seminars and network with colleagues in the agribusiness industry over four days.
wxbc1043.com
State Officials Tout Six-Month Success Of “988” Mental Health Hotline
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The 988 service, which allows Kentuckians in crisis to connect with suicide prevention, mental health and substance abuse counselors in their area by calling the three-digit number from any phone, is being touted as a success. Governor Beshear noted this week that trained counselors have responded to an average of 2,420 calls per month in the six months the number has been available. The launch was made possible by a two-year, $1.16 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, through American Rescue Plan Act funding. The current state budget includes $19.6 million over a two-year period to support increased capacity and infrastructure for 988.
wxbc1043.com
Beshear’s Office Announces Industrial Expansions In Carroll, Simpson and Warren Counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky stainless steel plant is spending $244 million to expand its facility in Carroll County. The economic development project was one of several announced by Gov. Andy Beshear this week. North American Stainless will add space to its 4 million square foot plant and add 70 new jobs. Another company, LioChem e-Materials, will renovate a building in Simpson County with a $104 million investment, the governor said. The new plant will support electric vehicle battery production and create 141 jobs. The governor also announced the expansion of Carter Lumber Co. in Bowling Green, an $8 million investment that will add 86 jobs.
fox56news.com
Kentucky political candidates have to take account of the 'other' voters
Political candidates might have to change strategies as more than 10% of Kentucky voters are neither Republican or Democrat. Kentucky political candidates have to take account …. Political candidates might have to change strategies as more than 10% of Kentucky voters are neither Republican or Democrat. WATCH: Home Team Friday...
