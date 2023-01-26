ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

FanBuzz

Tony Stewart Ripped Clint Bowyer for His Fight at 2019 All-Star Race: "Men Take Their Helmets Off"

The most talked-about moment from the 2019 All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway went down after the checkered flag had already been waved. While Kyle Larson was celebrating his big win, Clint Bowyer was busy throwing punches at Ryan Newman while the driver of No. 6 Ford for Roush Fenway Racing was still in the driver's seat. The whole thing was over the fact that Newman had made contact with Bowyer's car during the Cup race. Hey, it wasn't the sort of offense that would elicit that reaction from most NASCAR drivers, but Bowyer isn't most drivers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Racing News

NASCAR team shop catches fire (Photos)

The team has provided an update after 2 team members were treated at the hospital. Reaume Brothers Racing fields machines in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series. The team is owned by Josh Reaume and based out of Mooresville, North Carolina. Last year, the team partnered with Ernst...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Autoweek.com

9 Racers (and 1 Owner) Ready to Make the Biggest NHRA Headlines in 2023

Some of the storylines are already coming into focus for the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season. • Can NHRA Top Fuel competition be any fiercer than it was last season? Racer Josh Hart thinks so. • Recapturing past glory a theme among dragster hopefuls. • Two sportsman-level...
FLORIDA STATE
Sportscasting

Tony Stewart Is Keeping the Seat Warm for Kevin Harvick Again

He’s never had a reason to do it, but Tony Stewart could end Kevin Harvick’s time at Stewart-Haas Racing with the snap of his fingers. However, the conventional wisdom says “Smoke” isn’t going to get reciprocal consideration from “Happy” around this time next year.
Sportscasting

Denny Hamlin Doesn’t Hold Back and Shockingly Hates Jimmie Johnson Returning to NASCAR, and Predicts It Won’t End Well and Will Taint His Legacy

Denny Hamlin has had his share of conflicts with Hendrick Motorsports drivers in recent years, including Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, and William Byron. When Jimmie Johnson was still active, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver had a couple of incidents with the seven-time champion, but the pair always worked through their differences and never developed any bad blood.
The Comeback

Helio Castroneves makes major NASCAR decision

It’s entirely possible that four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves will be at the 2023 Daytona 500, but it will be as a member of the media or as an onlooker because he’s already ruled out driving in the iconic race. During a news conference Thursday at Daytona International Speedway, Castroneves was asked if he Read more... The post Helio Castroneves makes major NASCAR decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
racer.com

MSR Acura dominates Rolex 24 at Daytona for second year running

After a frenetic series of full-course cautions and hard-fought restarts, the final run to the Rolex 24 at Daytona checker for Tom Blomqvist and the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing with Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06 was relatively calm. The team, 2022 IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship champs, took its second consecutive victory in front of the largest crowd in the race’s history.
racer.com

Johnson, Rockenfeller, and Button to drive NASCAR Garage 56 entry at Le Mans

An eclectic all-star mix of drivers will pilot the joint Rick Hendrick/Chevrolet Garage 56 Project at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Seven-time NASCAR champion and IndyCar driver Jimmie Johnson, 2009 Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button, and sports car ace and 2010 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Mike “Rocky” Rockenfeller will drive the Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL-1 at the centenary event this June.
racer.com

Andersson to stay with Abt Cupra for 2023 Extreme E season

Abt Cupra will retain Klara Andersson for the upcoming third season of Extreme E after she impressed during two stand-in appearances at the end of last year. Andersson was drafted in late-on to replace Jutta Kleinschmidt at the Copper X Prix in Chile after the 2001 Dakar Rally winner was injured during practice. There she went on to help Nasser Al-Attiyah to the team’s first podium of the year, before the pair won the season finale in Uruguay, making 22-year-old Andersson the series’ youngest race winner in the process.

