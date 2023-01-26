Read full article on original website
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Kyrie Irving's New Message Calls for "Black Revolution"
Kyrie Irving wrote "Black Revolution" on his Nike shoes before the Brooklyn Nets played the Detroit Pistons.
LeBron James' Tweet Is Going Viral After Lakers Loss To Celtics
LeBron James sent out a tweet after the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Boston Celtics.
"You couldn't put him on the floor" - Kendrick Perkins urges Brooklyn Nets to trade Ben Simmons before the trade deadline
Kendrick Perkins makes an honest plea to the Nets to trade Ben Simmons before the 2023 trade deadline.
Lakers: A Blockbuster Celtics Trade That Might Benefit Both LA And Boston
There's almost no chance this will happen, though.
CBS Sports
Former NBA star Robert Horry thrown out of son's basketball game after heckling referee
Robert Horry was ejected from his son's high school basketball game on Friday night, receiving a police escort out of the bleachers at St. Francis High School in Los Angeles after repeatedly heckling a referee. According to a report by NBC Los Angeles, Horry's son Christian is a player at Harvard Westlake, who had been visiting St. Francis.
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Destroys Kevin Durant For Saying He Doesn't Know Basketball: "I Know How To Brush My Hair..."
Kevin Durant is a player that is often spotted on social media, commenting on happenings around the NBA world. We often see him opine on Twitter on basketball topics. Recently, we saw Kevin Durant call out Shaquille O'Neal on Twitter for not knowing who Lakers forward Rui Hachimura was. Durant clearly was in a joking mood, and hilariously claimed that O'Neal "doesn't know ball".
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Knicks looking to reunite with 1 player from playoff run?
The New York Knicks may be trying to reverse time a bit at this season’s trade deadline. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported on Thursday that the Knicks, who are looking to trade Cam Reddish, are believed to covet Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock in a potential Reddish deal. Reddish will become a restricted free agent... The post Knicks looking to reunite with 1 player from playoff run? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers Rumors: LA Interested in Trading for Scoring Guard Who is a Favorite Player of LeBron James
Any scorer to help lighten the load for LeBron James is a good one.
Shaquille O’Neal Goes Hard After Kevin Durant, Who has Hilarious Response
There’s certainly no love lost between NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant. The “Inside the NBA” analyst never misses a chance to go after Durant, and did so again Saturday. “I don’t kno ball, but i kno how to brush my hair,...
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George OUT vs. Cavaliers
The LA Clippers are resting their two stars vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers
Golden State Warriors Superstar Has Been Fined $25,000
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has been fined $25,000 by the NBA.
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
NBA Admits Game Changing Missed Call in Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game
The NBA's last two minute report admitted a crucial missed call in the Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies game
Steph Curry Makes Golden State Warriors History On Friday Night
Steph Curry made Golden State Warriors history on Friday night.
He's setting the bar for what an athlete can be, not everyone can do this" - Kevin Durant speaks on LeBron James' legacy and longevity
Brooklyn Nets Kevin Durant recently praised Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James for his scoring ability, longevity and lasting NBA legacy
