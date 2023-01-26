Read full article on original website
With Yields Plunging, 7 REITs That Pay Huge Monthly Dividends Look Tempting Now
Real estate investment trusts pay among the best dividends of any asset class. With interest rates plunging, these seven stocks with monthly payouts make sense for income investors looking for dependable distributions and a degree of safety.
Goldman Sachs announces reduction in asset management investments
Goldman Sachs Group Inc's asset management arm will make significant reductions to the $59 billion of alternative investments that hurt the firm's earnings.
Bed Bath & Beyond gets loan default notice from JPMorgan - filing
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY.O) said on Thursday it had received a notice of default on its loan from JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., triggering a 22% slump in its shares.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says
The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
‘Bloodbath’ Expected Wednesday at Goldman Sachs
Bankers at Goldman Sachs are bracing themselves for a “bloodbath” set to begin this Wednesday, according to a report by the New York Post. In fact, the day of impending layoffs is being called “David’s Demolition Day” after CEO David Solomon, who has hired more than 10,000 employees since taking the reins at the company in 2018.
'Imminent' earnings recession could tank US stocks, Morgan Stanley warns
Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Wilson sees the bear market ending later this year as inflation fades and the Fed pauses its interest rate-hike campaign.
Goldman Sachs signals partial retreat from consumer banking
NEW YORK — (AP) — Goldman Sachs no longer wants to be the bank for everyone. The storied investment bank spent eight years attempting to expand its business beyond corporations and the wealthy. But in recent months, Goldman has signaled a partial retreat from those efforts by scrapping plans for a checking account broadly available to the public and mothballing its personal loan business. A popular savings account and a credit card business survive for now.
Legendary investor Jeremy Grantham says the stock market could crash 50% this year as the bubble enters its 'final phase'
The stock market is poised for another 20% decline this year as the bubble enters its final phase, according to GMO's Jeremy Grantham. Grantham said that in a worst-case scenario, the S&P 500 could fall upwards of 50% from current levels. Grantham thinks investors are putting too much weight into...
Want to Make More Money in 2023? Buy These 2 Stocks
Dividend stocks with high yields allow you to earn more without having to work for it. Blackstone historically pays around a 4% to 5% yield and has been growing rapidly. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has healthy dividend coverage with an attractive yield. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Morgan Stanley Has Been Transformed by Wealth Management. Now, It's Doubling Down.
Morgan Stanley now trades at the highest valuation in its peer group.
If You Invested $1,000 In Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two and a half years. But there was no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Goldman's Bumpy Ride: One company that has been a...
3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation Right Now
These companies have great growth profiles.
Up 40% In 2023, Is Carvana Stock Ready to Make a Comeback?
The used car marketplace has gone through a really bad rough patch lately.
NASDAQ CEO says investors are dealing with a ‘soup’ of macro-issues, 'hard' to model the future of a company
NASDAQ chair and CEO Adena Friedman weighed in on the status of the IPO market along with the NYSE's glitch at Tuesday's opening bell.
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Perfect Index Funds to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Last year was particularly challenging for many investors. Recession fears sent the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) tumbling into a bear market. Both indexes suffered their sharpest declines since the global financial crisis in 2008. But there's a silver lining to the downturn. At some...
Morgan Stanley Is Now the Highest-Valued Bank on Wall Street
Within its peer group, Morgan Stanley trades at the highest premium to its tangible book value.
3 Perfect Stocks for Retirees to Buy Hand Over Fist During the Nasdaq Bear Market
Investors were dealt a bad hand in 2022, with the Nasdaq Composite losing 33% of its value. Large stock market declines allow retirees to buy stakes in high-quality companies at a reduced valuation. Three time-tested stocks check all the appropriate boxes for retired investors. You’re reading a free article with...
News Corp investors cheer Murdoch's decision to scrap tie-up with Fox
NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Large shareholders in News Corp (NWSA.O) on Wednesday applauded Rupert Murdoch's decision to withdraw a proposal to reunite the owner of Dow Jones and Fox Corp , as News Corp decided to pursue a sale of Move Inc instead.
