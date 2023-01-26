Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Patriots Rumors: Additions Coming For Bill O’Brien’s Offensive Staff
The New England Patriots have already started to do the heavy lifting in revamping their coaching staff, but it doesn’t appear they’re done making additions. The Patriots officially announced the hiring of Bill O’Brien as their offensive coordinator Thursday, while Jerod Mayo’s role was expanded to include helping interview coordinator candidates — signaling a growing level of responsibility within the organization that could include more than his traditional duties on defense.
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Tom Brady shocked former Patriots teammate Rob Ninkovich with angry text
Rob Ninkovich doesn’t appear to be in Tom Brady’s good graces. During Friday’s installment of the “Keyshawn, JWill and Max” show on ESPN, Ninkovich — a former Patriots linebacker, who now serves as an NFL analyst with ESPN — said he texted the Buccaneers quarterback after their season-ending loss to the Cowboys in the wild-card round, and didn’t get a warm response from Brady. “Is Tom trying to win another Super Bowl or is he going home to hang out with the family?” Johnson asked, to which Ninkovich said he didn’t know. “I’ve been trying to investigate that… I’ve been trying to get...
Brad Stevens drops major hint on Celtics’ trade plans ahead of deadline
At the moment, the Boston Celtics are still sitting on the best record in the entire league with 35 wins against just 15 losses. Despite their supremacy, however, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens refuses to rest on his laurels. The 46-year-old remains optimistic that this is going to be Boston’s year, and he’s willing to do all that he can to make this dream a reality.
NFL: NFC Championship-San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
Jan 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
TMZ.com
Tom Brady Spends Quality Time W/ Daughter Vivian, Off-Season Daddy Duty!
Tom Brady has a lot more free time this off-season, and the 7x Super Bowl winner is putting it to good use ... spending an afternoon with his 10-year-old daughter, Vivian, while she took horse riding lessons!. It's the first off-season since Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorced, and with his...
Watch Lakers’ Patrick Beverley get a tech vs. Celtics for showing camera to referee
BOSTON — Patrick Beverley was having an impressive finish to the Lakers’ game against the Celtics on Saturday, including what was the go-ahead putback dunk with less than a minute to go. But the C’s tied up the score at 105, though the Lakers had one final possession with 4.1 seconds left in the game to take the lead.
FanDuel promo code: Secure $150 bonus bets for 49ers-Eagles NFC Championship Game
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. We’re just a few hours away from kickoff of the NFC Championship Game between the Eagles and 49ers, which means...
nfltraderumors.co
NFC Notes: 49ers, Odell Beckham Jr, Rams, Seahawks, Geno Smith
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said QB Brock Purdy has been “unbelievable” at avoiding turnovers and thinks it might be the quarterback’s best quality. “Yes, he’s been unbelievable with that,” Shanahan said, via ProFootballTalk. “I think that’s the No. 1 thing he’s done. And to be able to be as good with the ball as he has while still making a number of the plays that he has, that’s definitely the thing I’ve been most impressed with.”
Bill O'Brien makes first comments since returning to Patriots
The New England Patriots aren’t wasting any time in rolling out the red carpet for newly-hired offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. After an expedited hiring, the team has already taken to social media to begin promoting the return of the 2011 Patriots offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. In many ways, O’Brien is being celebrated as the savior for a team that looked offensively incompetent in the 2022 season.
Why Julian Edelman Is ‘Super Pumped’ For Bill O’Brien-Patriots Reunion
Rob Gronkowski believes hiring Bill O’Brien was the right call for the New England Patriots. Julian Edelman is right there with him. Edelman, who played for O’Brien in New England from 2009-11, raved about the Patriots’ new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, saying he’s “super pumped” that O’Brien is back in Foxboro.
Sporting News
Tom Brady heads list of backup QBs to lead team to Super Bowl, with Brock Purdy in line to join group
Could we see a backup quarterback starting in Super Bowl 57? Yes, there is a chance. The 49ers took care of business in the divisional round, defeating the Cowboys 19-12 to advance to their second consecutive NFC championship game. They were led by rookie Brock Purdy, who began the season as San Francisco's No. 3 quarterback. Purdy will try to stay perfect as a starter when he takes on the Eagles on Sunday.
How to watch NFL playoffs today for free: Chiefs vs. Bengals AFC Championship Game
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will have a chance to punch their ticket to Super Bowl LVII against a hobbled Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night in the AFC Championship Game. Mahomes is expected to play, but he’s battling a high ankle sprain, so it remains...
DraftKings promo NFL: $200 bonus bets for championship showdowns
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NFL’s final multi-game weekend is here, giving new bettors one of their last chances to score a no-brainer 40-to-1...
Brad Stevens reveals Celtics trade deadline priorities amid rumor season
Brad Stevens and the Celtics sit at a great spot at the top of the Eastern Conference days away from the trade deadline but that isn’t stopping Boston from exploring the market for upgrades. Boston’s president of basketball operations told the 98.5 the Sports Hub Celtics Show on Saturday...
49ers at Eagles: Free live stream, TV, how to watch NFC Championship Game
Can Brock Purdy keep his Cinderella run alive in Philadelphia?. The rookie third-stringer will face his loftiest test yet, as the 49ers travel to Lincoln Financial Field to battle the top-seeded Eagles. Philadelphia is currently a 2.5-point home favorite, so oddsmakers think Purdy’s clock will finally strike midnight. Fans...
Lakers’ LeBron James upset after referees appear to miss foul call against Celtics
BOSTON — After a crazy sequence where Jaylen Brown completed an and-1 layup to tie the score up at 105, the Celtics still needed one last stop with 4.1 seconds left in the game. The Lakers and Celtics were playing a great game up to that point, but there was a chance Los Angeles could come away with the last-second win.
Caesars promo code for Lakers vs. Celtics drives big first bet offer
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Make your first bet on the Lakers vs. Celtics with our Caesars promo code. Click here to use MASSLIVEFULL for...
Brian Flores’ lawyer ‘shocked and disturbed’ at NFL head coach hiring
The lawyer representing Brian Flores and other Black NFL coaches in their lawsuit against the league is going after the Carolina Panthers after the team’s latest coaching hire. On Thursday, the Panthers announced that they’ve hired former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich for their head job. For attorney...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
75K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0