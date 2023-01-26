NEW YORK - At Royal Rib House in Bed-Stuy, preparing a meal takes time."We're not a fast-food place," owner Jason Barnett said. "People sometimes have to wait."But for him, it's a vital part of the experience."When you get the feedback and the response from the community about how good your food is, you stick with it. You don't cut the corners. You just do it the way you know it," he said.At Royal Rib, everything from the Carolina-style pulled pork to the potato salad is made from scratch. Ribs are dry rub marinated overnight then slow-spun on a rotisserie.For Jason,...

