Brooklyn’s Beloved Champs Diner to Permanently Close This Weekend
The iconic vegan diner is closing up shop after 12 years of service. The Brooklyn-based restaurant, Champs Diner, recently announced plans to permanently close its doors this coming weekend. Known for its veganized diner fare, Champs Diner has been a favored restaurant for over a decade. Its popularity even led to a short-lived second location, Champs Jr., in Greenpoint several years back. Champs Diner has remained a New York mainstay, filling the sidewalks with a line of new and repeat customers each weekend. The all-vegan eatery shared the news of its upcoming closure on Instagram and Facebook earlier in the week.
Royal Rib House: Barbecue is a family legacy in Bed-Stuy
NEW YORK - At Royal Rib House in Bed-Stuy, preparing a meal takes time."We're not a fast-food place," owner Jason Barnett said. "People sometimes have to wait."But for him, it's a vital part of the experience."When you get the feedback and the response from the community about how good your food is, you stick with it. You don't cut the corners. You just do it the way you know it," he said.At Royal Rib, everything from the Carolina-style pulled pork to the potato salad is made from scratch. Ribs are dry rub marinated overnight then slow-spun on a rotisserie.For Jason,...
News 12
Prospect Heights bakery gains national attention due to social media influencer
A Prospect Heights bakery gained national exposure this week due in part to a social media influencer. TikTok sensation Keith Lee, known for highlighting small business restaurants, chose Bakery on Bergen to visit with a "Good Morning America" crew Thursday morning. Owner Akim Vann was surprised on live television as...
Meet the New Restaurants That Are Making Midtown Manhattan NYC’s Hottest Dining Destination
This strange new gravitational pull toward midtown Manhattan started with a crab and a cocktail at Le Rock’s packed-on-a-Tuesday-night bar, where an open stool presents the opportunity for what could be considered the perfect solo meal: dressed whole Dungeness crab, escargot, snappy red radishes with butter, baguette slices and a Green Chartreuse–laced Bijou Blanc. And the simmering vibe at the new Rockefeller Plaza brasserie, from Frenchette chefs Lee Hanson and Riad Nasr, is as much a draw as its wide-ranging, artfully executed menu of bistro favorites. I shared a snail with the diner next to me, ordered a second cocktail...
Reopening In Brooklyn
Years of living in Brooklyn walk past the eye-grabbing window display lineup of two mannequins dressed straight out of the Bratz dolls, which Lu Bella Boutique injects upon whoever considers stopping inside.
Turning tragedy into a legacy: Loved ones celebrate life of slain Bronx teen
Last April, News 12 reported that two 16-year-old girls and a 17-year-old boy were on their way home from school in Melrose around 2 p.m. when they were caught in the crossfire of gunshots on the corner of Saint Ann Avenue and East 156th Street.
Filming of ‘East New York’ Took Place in This Beloved Borough
If there’s one television genre there's certainly no shortage of, it’s police procedurals. However, CBS's newest crime drama series East New York is approaching the tried-and-true formula differently. Focused on serving her community first, Detective Inspector Regina Haywood (Amanda Warren) will do everything in her power to ensure...
Bronx mother of slain teen starts foundation in her name to provide safe space for other kids
Yanely Henriquez says there's not a day that goes by she doesn't think of her beloved angel, Angellyh Yambo. Her home has a collage of photos of all her memories they shared since she was little.
brickunderground.com
From the UWS to Jackson Heights: Our rent was skyrocketing so we bought in a more affordable neighborhood
Faced with a 20 percent rent hike, Karen and Jon decided it was time to buy a co-op in a more affordable area. Although they dearly miss Central Park, they are thrilled with being new homeowners in vibrant Jackson Heights. Here's their story. I was born in Yardley, PA, and...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 627 Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 627 Franklin Avenue, a six-story mixed-use building in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by Issac & Stern Architects and developed by Zohar Zauber under the 627 Franklin Avenue LLC, the structure yields ten residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are three units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $111,498 to $187,330.
Burglars target Queens home make off with $37,000 in cash and jewelry
NEW YORK, NY – Burglars targeting a home in Queens might have known what they were looking for after taking $37,000 in cash and jewelry Saturday night. Police said two individuals broke into a home near Coolidge Avenue and 139th Street through an unlocked rear door by climbing up a second-floor balcony. The incident happened at around 8 pm. “Once inside, the individuals removed approximately $9,000 in cash and approximately $28,000 in jewelry,” the NYPD’s 107th Precinct announced tonight. “The individuals used burglar tools to exit the home through a locked basement door. The individuals fled the location northbound on The post Burglars target Queens home make off with $37,000 in cash and jewelry appeared first on Shore News Network.
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50K
New York is one of the most popular and best cities in the United States and worldwide. Every year, thousands of people come here for temporary or permanent residence. For a long time, the metropolitan area of New York has faced problems like a shortage of housing. As a result, so many individuals are forced to sleep on the streets.
Bed bugs are all over New York City, according to a recent study. Here’s how to spot them.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — They feast on human blood while you sleep, and they can be tough to spot. But since New York City recorded the second-highest number of bed bug treatments of any U.S. city last year, according to a recent study, New Yorkers should certainly be on the lookout for the pests.
Dispute on NYC subway train leads to shooting
NEW YORK, NY – A 34-year-old man was shot twice while riding the southbound N train in the area of Broadway and Canal Street early Saturday morning. Police said the train was approaching the Canal Street subway station at around 1:00 pm when a verbal dispute between the victim and an unknown male turned into a shooting. The unknown suspect fired his gun twice, striking the victim in the left arm and the torso. The male and a female accomplice exited the station and fled the scene. EMS took the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition. According The post Dispute on NYC subway train leads to shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
6sqft
Plan to resurrect NYC’s iconic Brooklyn Banks skate park moves forward
The Brooklyn Banks in 2009. Photo credit: Rasmus Zwickson via Flickr. Tony Hawk’s The Skatepark Project announced plans Thursday to bring the much-loved Brooklyn Banks skate park back to life in a partnership with the nonprofit Brooklyn Bridge Manhattan/Create Gotham Park project. The organizations have joined an ongoing initiative to develop Gotham Park and return the iconic skateboarding mecca to the community by creating a new public park under the Manhattan side of the Brooklyn Bridge. During his State of the City speech on Thursday, Mayor Eric Adams voiced his support for the new public space.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1463 New York Avenue in East Flatbush, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1463 New York Avenue, a six-story mixed-use building in East Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by Vikatos Architect and developed by Balanced Living Development, the structure yields 17 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are six units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $68,572 to $187,330.
News 12
'Don't ignore us' - Williamsburg's Puerto Rican community still wants answers about removed street sign
Puerto Rican residents in Williamsburg gathered to demand an explanation about why a historical street sign was removed. Two weeks ago, the “Avenue of Puerto Rico” sign at Graham Avenue and Moore Street was removed in what the city's Department of Transportation called a “mistake”. The removal received backlash from the community, who view the sign as a symbol of Puerto Rican pride. Neighbors in the area rallied on the street in protest.
Community mourns loss of 17-year-old Jadeden Sanchez
Family described Jadeden as a thoughtful, introspective young man. He suffered from a heart condition.
East New York Dunkin Donuts robbed, employee assaulted
NEW YORK, NY – Police are investigating a robbery and assault that took place inside an East New York Dunkin Donuts on Sunday. Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 75th Precinct are now searching for a black male suspect who is about 6 feet tall and between 20 and 30 years of age in connection with the robbery. At around 6:50 am,. the suspect entered the Dunkin Donuts store located at 640 Conduit Avenue in Brooklyn. He demanded money from an employee inside the store. The employee walked behind the counter as he was struck in the head The post East New York Dunkin Donuts robbed, employee assaulted appeared first on Shore News Network.
boropark24.com
Residents Can Use NYC App to Locate 200 More Orange “Smart Bins,” to Deposit Leftover and Extra Food
Brooklynites will soon be able to drop off their compostable food scraps in extra-large, bright orange containers that are called “Smart Bins” because residents can use the NYC Compost apps on their phones to locate the closets bins and to open their locked tops: 24/7. Earlier this month,...
