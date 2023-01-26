Read full article on original website
Mastercard Is Long-Term Compounder Trading At Discount To Defensive Sectors, Analysts Say Post Q4 Beat
Raymond James analyst John Davis maintained Mastercard Inc MA with an Outperform and raised the price target from $406 to $450. The analyst highlighted double-digit+ revenue growth with mid-teens+ EPS growth at a discount to historical multiples (defensive sectors trading at a premium), with estimates biased higher. Moreover, the analyst...
MarineMax Poised To Gain Share In Marine Market, Analyst Says
Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of MarineMax Inc HZO, reflecting the belief that the company should continue to gain market share in a generally healthy (albeit slowing) U.S. marine industry. Meanwhile, the analyst lowered the price target from $55 to $40 by applying...
These 3 Energy Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields Are Recommended By Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout. Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock...
Meta Dumped, Nvidia Boosted — Here's How Baillie Gifford Adjusted Its Tesla Holdings Amid EV Stock's 53.6% Plunge In Q4
Independently-run global asset manager Baillie Gifford trimmed its Tesla Inc. TSLA stake in the fourth quarter amid the pullback in the stock, according to a recent 13-F filing by the company. What Happened: U.K.-headquartered Baillie Gifford held 26.81 million shares of Tesla at the end of the fourth quarter, down...
Why Fisker, Nio And Nikola Stock Are Skyrocketing Alongside Lucid And Tesla
Fisker Inc FSR, Nio Inc - ADR NIO and Nikola Corp NKLA are all seeing marked strength during Friday's session. Shares of EV-related and clean energy vehicle stocks are trading higher following a rumor suggesting the Public Investment Fund is preparing to buy out the remainder of Lucid Group. The sector is also up following strong earnings from Tesla this week.
US Stocks Higher; Dow Rises 150 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining over 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.47% to 34,107.87 while the NASDAQ rose 0.55% to 11,575.86. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.43% to 4,077.76. Check This Out: Top 5 Health...
S&P 500 Makes Weekly Gains As Inflation Eases: What's Next For The Market?
S&P 500 profit margins are on track to decline for the sixth consecutive quarter. Investors will get a key economic update Wednesday when the Federal Reserve releases its latest interest rate decision. The strong start to 2023 for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY continued this week as another...
Mobileye's Deal Wins Signal More Such Success Backed By Demand For SuperVision, Contributing To Higher Margins & FCF, Analysts Say
Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained Mobileye Global Inc MBLY with a Buy and raised the price target from $43 to $45. Mobileye's 4Q22 numbers beat across all the analyst's metrics, and management guided for a higher CY23 topline. ASPs jumped meaningfully in the quarter as demand for SuperVision proliferated. Indeed,...
A Preview Of Merchants Bancorp's Earnings
Merchants Bancorp MBIN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-01-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Merchants Bancorp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07. Merchants Bancorp bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Why Tesla Stock Is Popping Off Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 10.59% to $177.24 during Friday on continued upward momentum after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. Tesla reported fourth-quarter total vehicle production of 439,701, up some 44% year-over-year. Fourth-quarter deliveries came in at 405,278, up 31% year-over-year. Following Wednesday's...
Morgan Stanly Thinks Sherwin-Williams Is Conservative About 2023 Guidance
Morgan Stanley analyst Vincent Andrews reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares of Sherwin-Williams Co SHW and lowered the price target from $300 to $275. While 2023 guidance wasn’t what anyone expected, numbers have now been reset with recessionary assumptions that may or may not play out to the fullest extent.
Why Workhorse Stock Is Rising
Workhorse Group Inc WKHS shares are trading higher by 6.97% to $2.22 going into the close of Friday's session. Shares of EV-related and clean energy vehicle stocks are trading higher following a rumor suggesting the Public Investment Fund is preparing to buy out the remainder of Lucid Group Inc. The sector is also up following strong earnings from Tesla Inc this week.
JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Rating for EOG Resources: Here's What You Need To Know
JP Morgan has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of EOG Resources EOG and lower its price target from $156.00 to $153.00. Shares of EOG Resources are trading up 0.57% over the last 24 hours, at $136.71 per share. A move to $153.00 would account for a 11.92% increase from...
Bullish On Semiconductor Stocks? Trading Stratagies For This 3X Leveraged ETF (SOXL)
Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares SOXL was trading down Friday, consolidating a recent rise, which saw the ETF surge almost 70% since Dec. 28. The semiconductor sector suffered a steep most of last year, which caused SOXL to plummet almost 90% in 2022. SOXL’s recent reversal — paired with...
GENERAC DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Generac Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Generac Holdings, Inc. ("Generac" or the "Company") GNRC in the United States District Court of Eastern Wisconsin on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Generac securities between April 29, 2021, and November 1, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until January 31, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
'I Say, Thumbs Up:' Jim Cramer On This Stock Up 25% Over Last Month
When asked about Li Auto Inc LI, Cramer said Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk likes the Chinese automakers. "Who am I to go against the smartest man in the world?" Cramer said "thumbs up" to MP Materials Corp MP. Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here. When...
Hess Corp. Gets Downgraded Despite Strong Performance: Here's What Analysts Say
Oil and gas producer Hess Corp. HES has been a multi-year winner, delivering investors more than 228% returns in the last five years, against the S&P 500 SPY, which has delivered 47.56% in that same time frame. That is why analysts at Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock on Friday. The...
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Nucor 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Nucor NUE has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 7.13% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.24%. Currently, Nucor has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion. Buying $1000 In NUE: If an investor had bought $1000 of NUE stock 20 years ago, it...
Here's Why Visa Shares Are Trading Higher
Visa Inc V shares are trading higher by 2.54% to $230.37 Friday after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter results. Multiple analysts maintained bullish ratings on the stock and raised their price targets on the stock following the report. What Happened?. Visa reported quarterly earnings of $2.18 per share which beat...
Issues With Delinquent Accounts Receivables? Look No Further Than Retrievables.com
Picture this: you’re a business that just made a sale, and you’re excited because soon you will receive a payment vital to your survival. However, the payment never seems to clear, and your customer won’t pick up the phone. If this sounds familiar, how do you respond?
