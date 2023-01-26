ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MarineMax Poised To Gain Share In Marine Market, Analyst Says

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of MarineMax Inc HZO, reflecting the belief that the company should continue to gain market share in a generally healthy (albeit slowing) U.S. marine industry. Meanwhile, the analyst lowered the price target from $55 to $40 by applying...
Why Fisker, Nio And Nikola Stock Are Skyrocketing Alongside Lucid And Tesla

Fisker Inc FSR, Nio Inc - ADR NIO and Nikola Corp NKLA are all seeing marked strength during Friday's session. Shares of EV-related and clean energy vehicle stocks are trading higher following a rumor suggesting the Public Investment Fund is preparing to buy out the remainder of Lucid Group. The sector is also up following strong earnings from Tesla this week.
US Stocks Higher; Dow Rises 150 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining over 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.47% to 34,107.87 while the NASDAQ rose 0.55% to 11,575.86. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.43% to 4,077.76. Check This Out: Top 5 Health...
A Preview Of Merchants Bancorp's Earnings

Merchants Bancorp MBIN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-01-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Merchants Bancorp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07. Merchants Bancorp bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Why Tesla Stock Is Popping Off Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 10.59% to $177.24 during Friday on continued upward momentum after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. Tesla reported fourth-quarter total vehicle production of 439,701, up some 44% year-over-year. Fourth-quarter deliveries came in at 405,278, up 31% year-over-year. Following Wednesday's...
Morgan Stanly Thinks Sherwin-Williams Is Conservative About 2023 Guidance

Morgan Stanley analyst Vincent Andrews reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares of Sherwin-Williams Co SHW and lowered the price target from $300 to $275. While 2023 guidance wasn’t what anyone expected, numbers have now been reset with recessionary assumptions that may or may not play out to the fullest extent.
Why Workhorse Stock Is Rising

Workhorse Group Inc WKHS shares are trading higher by 6.97% to $2.22 going into the close of Friday's session. Shares of EV-related and clean energy vehicle stocks are trading higher following a rumor suggesting the Public Investment Fund is preparing to buy out the remainder of Lucid Group Inc. The sector is also up following strong earnings from Tesla Inc this week.
GENERAC DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Generac Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Generac Holdings, Inc. ("Generac" or the "Company") GNRC in the United States District Court of Eastern Wisconsin on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Generac securities between April 29, 2021, and November 1, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until January 31, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Nucor 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Nucor NUE has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 7.13% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.24%. Currently, Nucor has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion. Buying $1000 In NUE: If an investor had bought $1000 of NUE stock 20 years ago, it...
Here's Why Visa Shares Are Trading Higher

Visa Inc V shares are trading higher by 2.54% to $230.37 Friday after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter results. Multiple analysts maintained bullish ratings on the stock and raised their price targets on the stock following the report. What Happened?. Visa reported quarterly earnings of $2.18 per share which beat...
