Dollar General makes changes to multiple stores to rival Walmart – and it’s good news for customers

By Ivana Xie
 3 days ago

DOLLAR General is offering new services to its customers to compete with other large retail chains.

The retail giant will offer healthcare services to its shoppers in three locations in

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T3JaV_0kS6w6Jr00
Dollar General's parking lots will soon have mobile clinics

It comes as Dollar General has partnered with medical transportation company DocGo, which was founded in 2015.

While the initial locations are yet to be confirmed, Dollar General brought on its first chief medical officer in 2021.

The three clinics are part of a pilot project, which means it could lead to additional locations depending on demand.

DocGo will set up its mobile clinics in Dollar General's parking lots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rknfW_0kS6w6Jr00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vJZXx_0kS6w6Jr00

The clinics will offer walk-ins and appointment visits booked online or by telephone.

DocGo will also offer preventative care, urgent care, and chronic condition management services for people who have diseases like hypertension, diabetes, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Dollar General and DocGo will take insurance such as Medicaid, Medicare, and select private insurance plans.

The billing will follow urgent care center rates.

The average cost of an urgent care visit is anywhere between $100 to $150 depending on your copay or clinic costs, according to Debt.org.

Dollar General has more than 18,000 stores across 47 states.

OTHER HEALTH CLINICS

Dollar General may be the latest in the game as several drugstores and retailers have offered healthcare services for a while now.

CVS Health, Walgreens, Walmart, Amazon, Kroger, and other chains have offered medical services for several years now.

Many people know that CVS has always offered healthcare services such as flu shots and prescription medication, but earlier this month, it announced an expansion in its services.

CVS and Array Behavioral Care will launch its first virtual psychiatry and therapy platform.

For more related stories, read about two major retailers closing several stores in less than a week.

Learn more about Amazon's expansion to being your pharmacist.

Comments / 20

Nunya
2d ago

they need to clean them and actually put stuff on the shelves instead of dumped in the isles and higher ppl who are not so dang rude

Reply(2)
10
Bob
2d ago

The local Dollar General here is a absolute joke. The so called manager doesn’t know how to make a schedule. She doesn’t have transportation she steady has to call people in because she cover her shift. She doesn’t follow the guidelines set by the company. I know somebody who works there, that’s where that info comes from. My experience, the store is nasty, shelves are never fully stocked. Most of the cashiers are rude, this includes the manager. They should spend money and time straightening the stores they have out instead of steady building more. I’m starting to wonder if it’s just a big money laundering deal because it’s completely awe full way to run a business. You can stop any random person around here and ask what they think about it and you’ll have a hard time finding someone that says it’s a good place to shop. The only reason they have any business because the nest closest place to shop is 30 miles away. I been traveling here lately because I’m sick of it.

Reply(1)
6
Wuzafuz
3d ago

How can a dump like Dollar General ever expect to even rival regular dollar stores much less Wal Mart?

Reply
6
