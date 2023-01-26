ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo Police report 1 dead after Thursday morning shooting

By Erin Rosas
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department released information on a Thursday morning shooting that left one dead.

APD detailed that around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to the 4100 block of South Travis St. on reported gunshots heard in the area.

Officers found a man, identified by police as 24-year-old Markell Damarion Toombs-Reed, with a gunshot wound. The department added that Toombs-Reed was pronounced dead on the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time and the incident remains under investigation by the APD Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit at 806-378-9468.

APD stated that information can also be given anonymously through Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400, online at www.amapolice.org, or on the Amarillo Crime Stopper P3 tips mobile app.

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

99th Amarillo Police Academy graduates Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that it has graduated its 99th class Friday, adding five APD officers and two Potter County Deputies to law enforcement. APD said the graduating class and the 100th class of the APA were joined by city officials including Mayor Ginger Nelson on the traditional cadre run […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

WTAMU reports stalking incidents on campus

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University released information on numerous stalking incidents on campus that reportedly occurred between Spring 2022 and January 2023. Officials detailed that on Wednesday, the university received a report on these reported stalking incidents that allegedly happened on campus. Information on domestic violence and victim rights, along […]
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

