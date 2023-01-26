Amarillo Police report 1 dead after Thursday morning shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department released information on a Thursday morning shooting that left one dead.

APD detailed that around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to the 4100 block of South Travis St. on reported gunshots heard in the area.

Officers found a man, identified by police as 24-year-old Markell Damarion Toombs-Reed, with a gunshot wound. The department added that Toombs-Reed was pronounced dead on the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time and the incident remains under investigation by the APD Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit at 806-378-9468.

APD stated that information can also be given anonymously through Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400, online at www.amapolice.org, or on the Amarillo Crime Stopper P3 tips mobile app.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.

