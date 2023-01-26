ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kicker 102.5

Comments / 0

Related
Kicker 102.5

Kelly Clarkson’s Cover of Taylor Swift’s ‘Better Man’ Is Super Country [Watch]

Kelly Clarkson put her stamp on a song Taylor Swift once wrote for a group of country hitmakers. The talk show host covered "Better Man (Taylor's Version)" this week. "Better Man" was a hit song for Little Big Town in 2016, with Swift saying very little about her solo write at the time. All the country quartet said at the time was that the megastar sent it to them, and they were eager to record it. It'd become a triple-Platinum certified No. 1 hit for Karen Fairchild and company.
Kicker 102.5

Caroline Jones Recruits Alyssa Bonagura for 90s-Inspired Love Song ‘Keep It Safe’ [LISTEN]

Caroline Jones and Alyssa Bonagura give a nod to the infectious and joyful love songs that dominated the airwaves in the 90s with their energizing new track "Keep It Safe." Released today (Jan. 27), the song explores the overwhelming excitement and nervousness that arise as a new relationship begins to bloom. The pair's sweet, perfectly blended vocals and driving percussion help drive the tune forward, creating a fresh yet nostalgic sound.
OHIO STATE
Kicker 102.5

Jon Pardi is Making a Christmas Album While He Awaits The Birth of His Daughter

Jon Pardi and his wife Summer are expecting to welcome their first child in a matter of weeks, but while they wait, he's got another project cooking. The singer recently told CMT that he's at work on a Christmas album, and plans to go into the studio to record it on Feb. 2 and 3. "We're really excited about it," he explains, adding that the finished project should be out in 2023, and he's avoiding the more obvious holiday song choices.
Kicker 102.5

Zac Brown Band’s ‘Out in the Middle’ Video Takes Fans Behind the Scenes [Watch]

Zac Brown Band are taking us back on the road with the live music video for their song "Out in the Middle." The live adaptation is loaded with behind-the-scenes clips from the 2022 Out in the Middle Tour. We see the band huddled together with hands in ahead of a show, as well as some parking lot and tour bus footage. There are also several unique stage views in which we get to see what the band sees while performing.
OHIO STATE
Kicker 102.5

Luke Combs, Brandi Carlile to Perform at the 2023 Grammy Awards

Luke Combs and Brandi Carlile will be representing the country and Americana genres onstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The artists are both performing during the show, along with a slew of other stars from a variety of genres. When they announced the news, the Recording Academy said the just-named acts are the "first wave" of performers on the bill.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kicker 102.5

28 Years Ago: Alan Jackson Hits No. 1 With ‘Gone Country’

Twenty-eight years ago today (Jan. 28), Alan Jackson had plenty to celebrate: It was on this day in 1995 that the singer scored his 10th No. 1 hit with the song "Gone Country," from his multi-platinum-selling Who I Am album. Veteran tunesmith Bob McDill penned "Gone Country," which tells the...
Kicker 102.5

Dolly Parton Brags on Miley Cyrus’ New Song: ‘I Am Just So Proud’

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
Kicker 102.5

Jelly Roll Performs for Inmates at the Jail Where He Served Time [Watch]

Jelly Roll is following in the footsteps of country greats like Johnny Cash by performing for inmates, but for the "Son of a Sinner" singer, it's more than just a good deed. As someone who spent time in and out of jail before launching his music career, Jelly Roll is passionate about helping those who are incarcerated, and videos recently shared to TikTok show him putting his commitments into practice.
Kicker 102.5

TikTok Sensation Austin Snell Pushes Past the Demons on ‘Get There First’ [Watch]

It was just last year that Austin Snell found himself in the fight of his life. “I ended up having a pretty extensive back surgery a week after I signed my lease to move (to Nashville),” the country rocker remembers during a recent interview with Taste of Country. “I used to be pretty big in the gym and I thought I had pulled a disc in my back, but I went to have an MRI done last January and they found a tumor in my spine.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Kicker 102.5

Chris Janson’s ‘All I Need Is You’ Is a Grown-Up Love Story [Listen]

If you listen to the lyrics of Chris Janson's new single, "All I Need Is You," the words might remind you of something familiar. In the first verse alone, he sings about all the things he wants in life — "A Tracker boat on a big blue lake," "A brand-new truck in my driveway," "A Lotto ticket worth a million bucks" — that's right, it sounds a whole lot like the lyrics of his 2015 breakout single "Buy Me a Boat," in which he's speaking from the perspective of a blue-collar guy salivating over everything disposal income could buy him, like "A boat," "A truck to pull it" and "A Yeti 110 iced down with some silver bullets."
Kicker 102.5

Kicker 102.5

Texarkana, AR
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy