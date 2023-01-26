Read full article on original website
Global superstar Kelly Clarkson put her spin on Hailey Whitters’ bouncy “Everything She Ain’t” on the Jan. 26 installment of her namesake talk show's Kellyoke segment. Donning a flowy floral dress fitting for the Whitters aesthetic, Clarkson opened the track with the first verse, before transitioning to the singalong chorus, bridge and chorus once again.
Kelly Clarkson put her stamp on a song Taylor Swift once wrote for a group of country hitmakers. The talk show host covered "Better Man (Taylor's Version)" this week. "Better Man" was a hit song for Little Big Town in 2016, with Swift saying very little about her solo write at the time. All the country quartet said at the time was that the megastar sent it to them, and they were eager to record it. It'd become a triple-Platinum certified No. 1 hit for Karen Fairchild and company.
Caroline Jones and Alyssa Bonagura give a nod to the infectious and joyful love songs that dominated the airwaves in the 90s with their energizing new track "Keep It Safe." Released today (Jan. 27), the song explores the overwhelming excitement and nervousness that arise as a new relationship begins to bloom. The pair's sweet, perfectly blended vocals and driving percussion help drive the tune forward, creating a fresh yet nostalgic sound.
Luke Bryan had a very special treat in store for fans during his Sunday (Jan. 22) headlining set at Crash My Playa: He brought out Lionel Richie, pop legend and his fellow judge on American Idol, for a multi-song string of duets that looked just as much to perform as they were to watch.
Not everyone begins a love song singing about manipulation and emotional abuse, but Ingrid Andress is setting the stage for a beautiful redemption in "Feel Like This." "It's crazy how manipulation feels like / A soft blanket holding you tight / And every night, sleeping next to someone's / Just as warm as the gaslight," she begins the song.
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Hardy let his rock side take center stage on Saturday night (Jan. 28), giving an opening performance at the 2023 Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas. Before the matches began in the annual WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) event, the country singer warmed up the crowd with a blazing performance of his song, "Sold Out."
Jon Pardi and his wife Summer are expecting to welcome their first child in a matter of weeks, but while they wait, he's got another project cooking. The singer recently told CMT that he's at work on a Christmas album, and plans to go into the studio to record it on Feb. 2 and 3. "We're really excited about it," he explains, adding that the finished project should be out in 2023, and he's avoiding the more obvious holiday song choices.
Zac Brown Band are taking us back on the road with the live music video for their song "Out in the Middle." The live adaptation is loaded with behind-the-scenes clips from the 2022 Out in the Middle Tour. We see the band huddled together with hands in ahead of a show, as well as some parking lot and tour bus footage. There are also several unique stage views in which we get to see what the band sees while performing.
The Voice Season 23 will premiere on NBC on Monday, March 6, and Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson's competitive spirits are alive and well in a new promo video for the upcoming season. The two will serve as coaches together for the first time since Clarkson's departure after Season 21, and it seems they're picking up right where they left off.
Luke Combs and Brandi Carlile will be representing the country and Americana genres onstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The artists are both performing during the show, along with a slew of other stars from a variety of genres. When they announced the news, the Recording Academy said the just-named acts are the "first wave" of performers on the bill.
The last two months have been quite a whirlwind for Chase Wright. Not only is the Indiana native and rising singer-songwriter in the middle of making a name for himself in the country music industry, but he is also a brand-new father. “I took him to his two-month appointment today...
Canadian country artist Shantaia's undeniable vocal talents have helped her build an ever-growing fan base and even earned her spots opening for major artists like Kane Brown, Ryan Hurd, and Chris Lane. When it came time to create a music video for her stunning track "Know You," the gifted singer-songwriter...
After some fans were offended by Luke Bryan's onstage banter during the final night of his Crash My Playa festival on Sunday (Jan. 22), the singer hopped on social media to address their concerns and clear up any misunderstanding. It all started when Bryan was onstage warming up the crowd...
Twenty-eight years ago today (Jan. 28), Alan Jackson had plenty to celebrate: It was on this day in 1995 that the singer scored his 10th No. 1 hit with the song "Gone Country," from his multi-platinum-selling Who I Am album. Veteran tunesmith Bob McDill penned "Gone Country," which tells the...
Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
Jelly Roll is following in the footsteps of country greats like Johnny Cash by performing for inmates, but for the "Son of a Sinner" singer, it's more than just a good deed. As someone who spent time in and out of jail before launching his music career, Jelly Roll is passionate about helping those who are incarcerated, and videos recently shared to TikTok show him putting his commitments into practice.
It was just last year that Austin Snell found himself in the fight of his life. “I ended up having a pretty extensive back surgery a week after I signed my lease to move (to Nashville),” the country rocker remembers during a recent interview with Taste of Country. “I used to be pretty big in the gym and I thought I had pulled a disc in my back, but I went to have an MRI done last January and they found a tumor in my spine.”
Willie Nelson will mark his 90th birthday in style with a star-studded, once-in-a-lifetime concert celebration. Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 will take place on April 29 and 30, 2023, at Los Angeles' historic Hollywood Bowl. The two-day event will include performances from Neil Young, Sturgill Simpson, Lyle Lovett, Sheryl...
If you listen to the lyrics of Chris Janson's new single, "All I Need Is You," the words might remind you of something familiar. In the first verse alone, he sings about all the things he wants in life — "A Tracker boat on a big blue lake," "A brand-new truck in my driveway," "A Lotto ticket worth a million bucks" — that's right, it sounds a whole lot like the lyrics of his 2015 breakout single "Buy Me a Boat," in which he's speaking from the perspective of a blue-collar guy salivating over everything disposal income could buy him, like "A boat," "A truck to pull it" and "A Yeti 110 iced down with some silver bullets."
