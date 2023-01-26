Read full article on original website
The Ending Of Fire Emblem Engage Explained
The newest release in the "Fire Emblem" series, "Fire Emblem Engage" quickly caught the attention of fans. Not only is it the follow-up to the huge success of "Fire Emblem Three Houses" without being connected to it, but it also features a protagonist with an eye-catching blue and red hair-do as well as the return of fan-favorite characters through a new mechanic.
Can You Pet Sommie In Fire Emblem Engage?
"Fire Emblem" is back with "Fire Emblem Engage" on the Nintendo Switch. This new entry into the popular turn-based RPG series brings a ton of new content for gamers to enjoy. For example, in "Fire Emblem Engage," players can use these special items called Emblem Rings to fight alongside some of the game's previous protagonists, such as Marth and Roy from "Super Smash Bros." fame. But humans aren't the only ones that can be recruited in "Fire Emblem Engage."
Does Fire Emblem Engage Connect To Fire Emblem: Three Houses?
"Fire Emblem Engage" has a lot to live up to, as it follows 2019's "Fire Emblem: Three Houses," an offering that received praise from fans and critics for its complex narrative and solid gameplay. Indeed, since its launch, many players have asked when they'll get a direct sequel to "Three Houses." This has also led to questions regarding a possible connection between "Engage" and "Three Houses."
Fire Emblem Engage's Alfred Has A Surprising Connection To A Stranger Things Star
At first glance, gamers would have no way of knowing about a surprising connection between "Fire Emblem Engage" – the next chapter in the series – and the hit show "Stranger Things." The two pieces of entertainment don't share any significant crossover – one is a tactical RPG and the other is a mystery thriller, not to mention the fact that they're completely different mediums of entertainment. Both share some elements of fantasy, but other than that, they're as different as night and day. To the surprise of many fans, a hidden thread binds them together – and it's incredibly easy to miss.
Zelda: Majora's Mask Actually Has Hidden Voice Command Features
The two "Zelda" games that released on the Nintendo 64 — "Ocarina of Time" and "Majora's Mask" — were the first in the series set in a 3D space. They were not the first "Zelda" games to hide secrets throughout their worlds, though, a feature of the games since the series' inception. Quite a bit of time has passed since the N64's "Zelda" entries came out, long enough for practically everything hidden in-game to be unveiled. But not every secret is something players can find in Hyrule.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Dead Space Remake?
Ever since the "Dead Space" remake's launch trailer, people have been ready to get scared again. While the game is a remake of the 2008 title with the same name, many are wondering how long it will take to beat. Considering Motive Studio has already shown off some new content...
How To Find The Titan Elemental In Chained Echoes
The new 16-bit style 2-D RPG "Chained Echoes" allows players to be a number of different playable characters as they adventure across a brand new fantasy world "with swords, magic and... mechs." Some of them are secret characters that can only be unlocked by doing certain optional quests (per Nerd Stash). One of these secret characters is a bearded man named Tomke, who can be unlocked at the beginning of act 2 once players have completed the sidequest "The Food, the Chap, and the Hungry." Many players will find that Tomke is definitely worth unlocking, as he has some very unique abilities.
Fortnite: How To Find And Use The Falcon Scout
"Fortnite" really is the battle royale that keeps on giving. Each new season brings plenty of changes to shake up Epic's enormously successful free-to-play title, and Chapter 4 Season 1 has been no different. The recent addition of the Falcon Scout is the latest piece of evidence that the developers at Epic Games aren't any closer to running out of new ideas.
Persona 3 Portable Vs. Persona 3 FES: What's The Difference?
A new version of "Persona 3 Portable" released on Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch in early 2023. This popular JRPG has seen several iterations over the years. The original "Persona 3" launched on the PlayStation 2 back in 2006. Then an enhanced edition called "Persona 3 FES" came out in 2007, followed by another variety initially made for the PSP called "Persona 3 Portable" in 2009. While they share the same name, 2023's "Persona 3 Portable" has a few upgrades not found in the older PSP version.
Fortnite X Dead Space Strange Transmissions Quest Pack Explained
Another day, another "Fortnite" crossover appears. This time around, it's Isaac Clarke of "Dead Space" fame. With the release of the "Dead Space" remake right around the corner, it makes sense that Isaac would appear to hype audiences for his return. As is often the case with "Fortnite" skins, this...
Everything You Need To Start Taxi Work In GTA Online
There are many ways to make money in "GTA Online." Most involve dangerous and illegal activities like taking on heists and high-level missions. However, there are some legal and mostly honest ways to make a buck too. Players can do more mundane jobs and even become the CEO of a business. Now, fans can even become taxi drivers and own a cab.
Dead Space Devs Reveal Where They Draw The Line With Gore
The space horror phenomenon "Dead Space" set a new standard for genre when it hit shelves back in 2008 with its creepy atmosphere and intriguing story. But what set "Dead Space" apart from other horror games is that it wasn't afraid to get gory, like really gory. Players could rip off creatures' limbs, bash their bodies to a bloody pulp, and even burn them alive. And for fans of the grotesque visuals of "Dead Space," they didn't have to wait long for sequels. Eventually, however, some of the "Dead Space" team would move on to create "Callisto Protocol," a spiritual successor to the "Dead Space" series — although it didn't blow critics away quite like "Dead Space" did.
Forspoken: How To Fast Travel
In "Forspoken," players control Frey, a modern woman who unexpectedly ends up in a fantasy land called Athia. Athia is a large map that invites players to explore every nook and cranny on their journey. But because of the game's size, traveling to locations far and wide on foot won't always be seen as a viable option to players who wish to truncate the already compact experience that "Forspoken" provides. For this purpose, "Forspoken" utilizes a fast travel feature that players can use to get to a specific location quickly.
Is Redfall Cross-Platform?
Thanks to Xbox and Bethesda's Developer Direct presentation, we now know that "Redfall," the next game from Arkane Studios, will be arriving on May 2, 2023. There's plenty that we know about the game at this point, but there are some points that could use additional clarification. Whether or not the game will feature cross-platform capabilities, for example.
GoldenEye Studio Reminds Players That The Original Version Wasn't Perfect
There's been no shortage of first-person shooters this millennium, but back in the 90s, these games were rare. FPS games had to adapt to become more relevant, which is exactly what Rare accomplished with "GoldenEye 007." In the nearly 30 years since it came out for the Nintendo 64, the shooter genre exploded, and "GoldenEye 007" is often credited as one of the most impactful games of all time because of its influence on the genre. The high demand for "GoldenEye" remasters hasn't slowed over the years, and now it's available via Nintendo Switch Online and Xbox Games Pass — but perceptive fans noticed something was amiss with this most recent re-release.
Agent: The Overhyped Rockstar Game That Was Never Released
Since the turn of the millennium, Rockstar Games has been at the forefront of gaming and has released numerous classic titles. Be it "Grand Theft Auto 5," "Red Dead Redemption 2," or "Bully," Rockstar has a laundry list of hits that have proven to be extremely popular and borderline timeless over the years. However, for every classic that the New York-based company has churned out over the years, there are several games the company has developed that gamers will never have a chance to play. "Agent" is one of those games.
Modern Warfare 2: How To Fix The 'Puget Altus' Error
No one likes firing up a game only to find it unplayable due to an error. It's even worse when the problem isn't clear or the solution is unknown. It's no surprise then, that the strange "Puget Altus" error has been bugging fans of "Call of Duty" since the launch of "Modern Warfare 2." While the main storyline only takes about 7.5 hours to finish, no one wants that interrupted.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Persona 4 Golden?
It's been over a decade since "Persona 4 Golden" first hit the gaming scene, but buzz surrounding the game is just as active as ever. An enhanced version of the original "Persona 4" from the PlayStation 2, "Persona 4 Golden" has carved out a legacy as one of the most critically-beloved JRPGs of all time, winning fans over with its intriguing murder mystery premise, charming characters, and classic "Shin Megami Tensei"-style turn-based gameplay. In many ways, the game doesn't show its age either, as it features many of the trademark style and gameplay elements that fans of later entries in the series, like "Persona 5," hold so dear.
Why Forspoken Didn't Get The Reaction Square Enix Hoped For
"Forspoken" didn't shine with critics, and unfortunately for the folks at Square Enix, it somehow did even worse with fans. While PS5 Metacritic scores for the game were mixed with critics at 67/100, fans basically roasted the game with a brutal 3.7/10. Steam reviews were generally mixed, and PC Metacritic scores landed low at 2.0/10.
Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: How To Heal
If you want to 100 percent complete "Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot," you better make sure you have the healing system figured out. Otherwise, you may have a very long playthrough ahead of you. Reports indicate full "Kakarot" playthroughs can last anywhere from 40 to over 100 hours. If you don't have the healing system down, getting that coveted 100 percent completion may take more time than you have.
